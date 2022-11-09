Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches is possible. * WHERE...Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Washington County. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and powerlines. Isolated to scattered power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 07:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 16:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Ware TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Waycross - Needham * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
Wind Advisory issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 05:01:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Denali WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Along the Parks Highway near Healy. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Advisory issued for Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 11:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream and creek flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 300 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1151 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain moving into the area. This will cause small stream and creek flooding. Rapid small rivers and stream rises will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen since last night. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Houlton, Hodgdon, Sherman, Island Falls, Amity, Haynesville, Reed Plantation, Cary Plantation, Linneus, Oakfield, New Limerick, Weston, Cary, Reed, Orient, Bancroft, Glenwood, Forkstown, North Amity and Monarda. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 05:01:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range along the Richardson Highway, south of Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Chaves County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 08:37:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-12 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves County Plains HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed above freezing and will continue to warm this morning. Freezing temperatures are no longer expected this morning.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 10:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Saltwater flooding will decrease over the next several days, but peak water levels during high tide still require an Advisory. * WHERE...Upper and Middle Florida Keys, including the Bayside communities of Key Largo. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is expected. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Ponce by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 14:03:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-12 17:15:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Ponce FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Guayanilla, Penuelas and Ponce. * WHEN...Until 515 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 203 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 06:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibilities less than 1/2 miles. * WHERE...Inland Palm Beach County including the cities of Belle Glade, Pahokee, and Wellington. * WHEN...Through 8 AM this morning.
High Surf Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 10:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts near 6 inches possible over northeast Berrien into western Cass counties. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall amounts will be east of US 31 in southwest Michigan.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 06:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Northern Lake County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Southern Lake County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lake, Orange, Osceola, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 20:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see moderate flooding impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EST Friday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Fri 7 pm 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.3 9.3
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest accumulations will occur across the higher terrain. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 04:53:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee, Wexford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Benzie; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Wexford Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reductions in visibility within snow bands.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; San Francisco; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches. * WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM PST Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Delano-Wasco-Shafter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-12 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Dense fog is no longer expected as visibility across the San Joaquin Valley is up to a mile or more at this time. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will expire at 10 AM PST this morning.
