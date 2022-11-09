Read full article on original website
Related
kksa-am.com
ASU Names R.A.M. Veteran of the Year
Richard Mayer, a U.S. Naval Air Corps veteran and longtime. supporter of Angelo State University, was named the 2022. Remembering Angelo’s Military (R.A.M.) Veteran of the Year. during ASU’s annual Veterans Day Luncheon today. A West. Texas native, Mayer attended ASU when it was still San Angelo. College...
kksa-am.com
Hank’s River Run Set for Saturday 11-12
Organizers are hoping to sign up runners for a fundraising. running event for Saturday morning. The run is called. Hank’s River Run and will begin at Heritage Park downtown. at the corner of Oakes and Twohig. The event is to raise funds. for Heritage Park Education and for Concho...
kksa-am.com
ASU ROTC Veterans Day Vigil
Angelo State University’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 847 will. commemorate Veterans Day and honor the nation’s military. veterans with its annual Veterans Vigil on Friday at the ASU. Memorial Oak Grove next to the Mayer Administration. Building, on Avenue N. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. and are.
kksa-am.com
Holiday Pottery Sale at Concho Clay Studio
The Concho Clay Studio at SAMFA will host its first-holiday. pottery sale fundraiser from December 15th-17th, 2022. The. event will feature unique handmade ceramics for sale from. local clay artists, clay studio students, and staff. This event. allows students to sell their pottery and sculpture and promotes. the clay community...
kksa-am.com
ASU Graduating Senior Art Exhibits
Angelo State University will present three free public exhibits. of artworks created by graduating senior art students beginning. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building. The first exhibit will be on display Nov. 14-18, The second exhibit. will be on display Nov. 28 – Dec. 2, The...
kksa-am.com
ASU Chamber Orchestra Concert
Angelo State University’s Chamber Orchestra will present a free. public concert of classical music from the baroque period on. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church,. The Chamber Orchestra, made up primarily of string instruments,. will accompany Dr. Fagner Rocha of the ASU music faculty as...
Comments / 0