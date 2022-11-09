Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Related
horizonskyline.net
Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide
On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
spectrumnews1.com
Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
spectrumnews1.com
LA's next City Controller
“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen sits down with the projected winner in the Los Angeles City Controller’s race Kenneth Mejia. Jonathan Mehta Stein, executive director of California Common Cause, explains why there is a long wait to certify election results. Plus, director of the LA County Department...
pasadenanow.com
Search for Property Owner Willing to Host Tiny Village Project in Pasadena Turns Up Empty
No owner of property in Pasadena expressed interest in the use of their land or buildings as a site for a tiny village in Pasadena – a project that could help address the ongoing need for emergency shelter resources among people experiencing homelessness, Housing Director William Huang said in his report published in the Office of the City Manager’s weekly newsletter.
yovenice.com
City Council Extends A Bridge Home Venice Lease
Lease extended to July 2023 following vote this week. Los Angeles City Council has approved a lease extension for Venice’s A Bridge Home homeless shelter. On Wednesday, City Council approved a lease extension on the property until next July. The extension passed unanimously, though five council members were absent.
longbeachlocalnews.com
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Celebrate Jin’s Discharge After Being Hospitalized For Over a Year
LONG BEACH, CA – On Thursday, Nov. 10, employees at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach gathered to celebrate the discharge of their patient, Jin, after being hospitalized for over a year. Members of the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program and his parents gathered in the Miller Children’s & Women’s playroom to say goodbye as he leaves the hospital.
Simi Valley Man Killed In Fatal Head-On Soledad Crash Identified
The Simi Valley man killed in a fatal head-on Soledad crash Thursday morning has been identified. Anthony Leos, 40, from Simi Valley was killed in the Soledad crash, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a head-on crash on Soledad and Bee Canyon ...
Standoff in Santa Monica ends when police let suspect go
A pursuit that turned into an hour-long standoff ended in a bizarre, anti-climactic way Thursday night. The standoff began when a man in a Black Mercedes sedan parked in the middle of Ocean Avenue between Broadway and Colorado Avenue, close to the Santa Monica Pier. The suspect refused to surrender to police despite being boxed in. It continued until police broke down the barricades they had set up and allowed the suspect to drive away. However, the suspect returned to the scene impeding traffic, again. A big crowd began to gather around the area with some bystanders circling the suspect's car while riding a bicycle and skateboard.One car even pulled over beside the suspect for several minutes. The odd incident seemingly ended when a woman approached the sedan and got into the driver's seat before taking the suspect away. Throughout the entire ordeal, a dog could be seen in the suspect's car. Other than trying to negotiate with him, Santa Monica police did not engage the suspect throughout the entire standoff. It is still unclear what the suspect was wanted for.
nomadlawyer.org
San Bernardino: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In San Bernardino, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In San Bernardino California. If you are looking for a getaway that has a lot to offer, look no further than San Bernardino, California. This city is one of the largest in the Inland Empire, and is home to many attractions and events. The city...
yovenice.com
Skeletal Remains Found in Culver City Water Pipeline Near 405 Freeway
Investigation underway by Culver City Police Department and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. Skeletal remains were found in Culver City recently in an empty water pipeline. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on November 5 around 08:45 am, officers received a call for service to meet...
yovenice.com
Coffee Commissary Coming to Del Rey
Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard. Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening shortly, possibly at the end of the year as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Coffee Commissary, a coffee roaster and retail outlet, already has six locations in Los Angeles, two of which are located on the Westside, in Palms and Santa Monica. The new location will be located at 11612 Culver Blvd on the ground floor of 11612 Culver Apartment’s retail space as reported by Toddrickallen.com.
LA County DA investigating video of Sheriff Villanueva asking deputies for campaign donations
The Los Angeles County District Attorney is looking into whether Sheriff Alex Villanueva broke campaign finance laws by asking deputies for donations during his reelection bid.
welikela.com
Where to Eat in L.A. for Thanksgiving [2022]
I like to think that the holidays are all about reclaiming time with the people who matter the most. But part of the commitment in hosting family and friends is preparing a feast, which of course in itself eats up a ton of time. That’s what makes dine-in (or take-out) options so appealing for Thanksgiving.
LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens
Plus, LA City Council sticks with plan to end COVID-19 tenant protections
KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in Rosamond
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Sierra Highway in Rosamond at about 6:11 a.m. for a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medical and fire […]
Eviction notice leads to standoff, person dead
A person was found dead of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
One dead after fight turns into stabbing in South Los Angeles
Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred a little after 1 a.m. when two men became involved in some sort of dispute in a parking lot on S. Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told investigators that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two parties, who allegedly knew each other. They learned that the suspect and victim did not live at the location, but were instead there visiting someone. Detectives believe that they know the identity of the suspect, but have not disclosed any further information.
Pressure Mounts To Extend COVID Eviction Protections, But So Far, LA Council Doesn’t Budge
Tenant groups say an earlier vote to phase out L.A.’s pandemic eviction protections is tainted by anti-renter sentiments that came to light in leaked tape.
Eviction notice leads to standoff at Hollywood apartment building
An attempt by authorities to serve an eviction notice on at least one tenant at a Hollywood apartment complex led to a standoff today that included a report of a shot being fired, prompting a shutdown of streets and the Hollywood (101) Freeway.
Comments / 1