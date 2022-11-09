ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Election Results Kansas City: Derek Schmidt concedes KS Gov race to Laura Kelly

By Jack Anstine
 6 days ago
INTERACTIVE ELECTION RESULTS ( Click here for election results full listing )

1:10 p.m. | Derek Schmidt's campaign released a statement Wednesday afternoon congratulating Gov. Kelly re-election victory.

In the statement, the campaign said that while vote totals may still change somewhat, they no longer believe there are enough votes remaining to change the outcome of the race.

"I congratulate Governor Kelly on her apparent re-election and wish the best for our beloved state during the next four years," Schmidt said in the statement.

1:00 p.m. | Kansas Attorney Governor Derek Schmidt or anyone in his campaign has not said anything yet after opponent Laura Kelly was declared winner in the Kansas Governor race.

10:58 a.m.| Laura Kelly speaks after NBC News projects she will reelection against Derek Schmidt

9:48 a.m. | Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas sends out a congratulatory tweet to Laura Kelly.

9:42 a.m. | The Associated Press is projecting that Kris Kobach will win the closely-contested race for Kansas Attorney General, defeating Democratic opponent Chris Mann.

9:06 a.m. | Incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly defeated Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt to win reelection, according to projections from NBC News .

Kelly leads Schmidt with 49.2% of the vote.

8:53 a.m. | The Kansas Secretary of State is holding an audit meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

KSHB 41 News Reporter Caroline Hogan will be joining to provide updates.

8:37 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Investigative Reporter Jessica McMaster continues to take a behind-the-scenes look at the election process.

She met with boy scouts who helped to load up votes from the judges in Clay County.

McMaster looked into the process that election workers use to secure and manage elections on Monday. You can read her coverage online .

7:38 a.m. | Shortly before 3 a.m., Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced that unofficial results reporting had concluded for election night, and would resume starting at noon Wednesday, including advance mail and hand-counted tallies not initially included in the election totals.

6 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas says "the battle for local control of KCPD begins today" after Missourians signed off on Amendment 4, increasing the minimum percentage of KCMO's revenue the city must allocate to the police department.

Lucas says courts, including the Missouri Supreme Court, will be the battlefield.

The mayor also weighed in on the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri. He says fights on languages will continue, but "a path for other issues can be seen in weed votes."

Wednesday, 5:40 a.m. | Voters across the Kansas City area took to the polls Tuesday in the 2022 midterm elections, KSHB 41 News is bringing you the election results as they are available.

KANSAS

The race for Kansas Governor remains too close to call Wednesday morning.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, incumbent Laura Kelly a Democrat, stands only 14,255 votes ahead of Republican challenger Derek Schmidt. Both candidates addressed their supporters .

The race for Kansas Attorney General between Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann also remains tightly contested. Kobach holds a 22,699 vote lead Wednesday morning.

Rep. Sharice Davids secured her third term in Congress on election night, defeating challenger Amanda Adkins on election night in the race for Kansas' 3rd District seat.

Also winning a third term is Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican first elected in 2010.

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly was elected the County Commission Chairman .

MISSOURI

Meanwhile, across the state line, Missouri voters signed off on Amendment 3 , allowing people in Missouri 21 and older to legally buy and posses up to three ounces of marijuana. People may also grow up to six flowering plants at home.

Missourians also approved Amendment 4 , increasing the budget of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the U.S. Senate race on election night, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine.

Democrat Emanuel Cleaver II won re-election in Missouri's 5th District, and Republican Sam Graves also retained his seat in Congress in the 6th District.

Former Kansas City television anchor Mark Alford, a Republican, had a dominant victory , winning Missouri's 4th Congressional District election with 72.7% of the vote.

The Independence City Council has filled its vacancy left after the death of Karen DeLuccie. Dr. Bridget McCandless won with over 56% of the vote .

