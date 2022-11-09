Read full article on original website
Laura Kelly wins reelection for governor in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection in GOP-leaning Kansas, overcoming Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation and likely benefitting from moderate GOP and independent voters’ frustrations with a failed summer attempt to tighten abortion laws. Kelly defeated Republican...
ACLU congratulates, issues challenge to Kan. AG-elect Kobach
TOPEKA —Republican Kris Kobach won the Kansas attorney general’s race and revived his political career Tuesday by defeating Democrat candidate Chris Mann. The Associated Press called the race at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday. On Thursday the ACLU of Kansas issued a statement to the Attorney General-elect. On social media,...
Abortion rights support helps Kansas Governor win 2nd term
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly narrowly won reelection in Republican-leaning Kansas by racking up big leads in the Kansas City area and other places where abortion rights are popular, while her party helped an independent candidate deny the GOP nominee a few crucial votes. Kelly argued...
Kansas board recommends ending Native American mascots
TOPEKA (AP) —The Kansas State Board of Education on Thursday recommended that the state's public school districts eliminate Native American mascots and branding to reduce their harmful impacts on students. The board approved a motion making a “strong recommendation” that Kansas public K-12 nontribal schools retire Native American-themed mascots...
Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers' power
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s too early to call a winning side in the effort to give the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday's ballot...
Kansas Supreme Court justices hang onto seats in retention vote
TOPEKA — Kansans voted to keep all six state Supreme Court justices up for retention on the November ballot. The justices were returned with more than 60% voter support, including two who voted in favor of abortion rights. Kansas Supreme Court justices on the ballot were Daniel Biles, Marla...
K-State professor named next Kansas Poet Laureate
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission has selected Traci Brimhall as the 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Brimhall, a professor and director of creative writing at Kansas State University, will become the state’s eighth Poet Laureate when her four-year term begins on January 1.
Feds indict former Kansas foster care officials on fraud charge
TOPEKA — A federal grand jury has indicted the former CEO and IT director of Saint Francis Ministries for scheming to defraud the foster care provider of at least $4.7 million by using fake invoices. The indictment follows a two-year investigation into accusations of financial mismanagement that led to...
Kan. education board recommends removal of American Indian mascots
TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Education recommended the removal of American Indian-themed mascots and branding from Kansas school districts, saying American Indian students deserve to feel comfortable in schools across the state. The mascot debate has been ongoing, with the Advisory Council for Indigenous Education recommending in October...
Kansas veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee
TOPEKA — Gleb Gluhovsky enlisted for military service as a way of repaying the country that saved his life as a teenage refugee from war-torn Eastern Europe. Gluhovsky, a physician assistant and colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, has been deployed to Kosovo, Egypt, Kuwait and Liberal, Kansas, where he helped keep meatpacking plants open at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by testing workers.
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility
In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
LETTER: AARP asks Midwest Energy board to reject rate proposal
AARP Kansas strongly opposes a proposal by Midwest Energy to add a new demand charge to residential customer bills. The company, a customer-owned electric and natural gas cooperative that serves 93,000 customers in 40 counties in central and western Kansas, is considering a three-part rate structure featuring a customer charge, energy charge and a demand charge, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. AARP urges the Midwest Energy Board to soundly reject the proposal at its meeting on November 17, 2022.
WaKeeney youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike
Carter Fellers of WaKeeney is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Fellers received first place in the 8- to 10-year-old age group for...
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 6 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,736 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 2, to Wednesday November 9, for a total of 892,194 cases. The state reported 2,382 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
AAA: Uncertainty far from Kansas having impact on price of gas
HUTCHINSON — Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that the price of gas is still tough to predict from week to week. "This week in Kansas, we are at $3.41 a gallon," Steward said. "That's up slightly, about five cents from where we were a week ago, but ten cents lower than where we were a month ago. I think this week is just indicative of what we've seen throughout basically the entire year for 2022. That's lots of fluctuations, market volatility is still the name of the game."
Cold spell expected to last well into next week for NW Kansas
The highs Friday are expected to be about 20 degrees below average, the National Weather Service in Dodge City predicted. The overnight low is expected to dip into the low- to mid-teens. The cold snap is expected to last at least into Tuesday, with highs ranging from the upper-30s to...
Bundle up! Cold front will bring frigid temps to western KS
A strong cold front will surge through western and central Kansas Thursday morning, bringing a dramatic cooldown to the area. After a high temperature of 73 degrees Wednesday, the National Weather Service is calling for a high of just 54 on Thursday, dropping to an overnight low of 19. The...
