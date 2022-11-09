HUTCHINSON — Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that the price of gas is still tough to predict from week to week. "This week in Kansas, we are at $3.41 a gallon," Steward said. "That's up slightly, about five cents from where we were a week ago, but ten cents lower than where we were a month ago. I think this week is just indicative of what we've seen throughout basically the entire year for 2022. That's lots of fluctuations, market volatility is still the name of the game."

