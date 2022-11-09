Video: Central Florida residents flooded by Ian fear additional damage from Nicole Seminole County leaders are zeroing in their focus on where Tropical Storm Nicole will drop the most rain in the county. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders are zeroing in their focus on where Tropical Storm Nicole will drop the most rain in the county.

This focus comes after several neighborhoods in Seminole County flooded during Hurricane Ian.

Some residents are concerned that the remaining debris from Ian could impact what happens during Nicole.

Flooding is a major concern in some areas of Central Florida.

More than a month later, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian are still lingering in parts of Seminole County.

Homeowners who experienced flooding during Ian are hoping Nicole will not be as disastrous.

