Seminole County, FL

Central Florida residents flooded by Ian fear additional damage from Nicole

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Video: Central Florida residents flooded by Ian fear additional damage from Nicole Seminole County leaders are zeroing in their focus on where Tropical Storm Nicole will drop the most rain in the county. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders are zeroing in their focus on where Tropical Storm Nicole will drop the most rain in the county.

This focus comes after several neighborhoods in Seminole County flooded during Hurricane Ian.

Some residents are concerned that the remaining debris from Ian could impact what happens during Nicole.

Flooding is a major concern in some areas of Central Florida.

More than a month later, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian are still lingering in parts of Seminole County.

Homeowners who experienced flooding during Ian are hoping Nicole will not be as disastrous.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole: 49 beachfront buildings considered unsafe in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Strong winds, high tides, floods and more have come through Volusia County during Tropical Storm Nicole. Volusia County has seen sustained winds and gusts of about 70 mph in some parts, according to a news release. Even though Nicole has come and gone through, there are still plenty of dangers. Some properties are at risk of collapse, while roads are flooded.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

SunRail set to resume service following Hurricane Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. — SunRail will resume regular service for customers on Monday after shutting down service following Hurricane Nicole. Following the storm, crews inspected and removed debris from the 61.5-mile Central Florida Rail Corridor, reinstalled railroad gates at 126 crossings, and tested signals to assure the safe resumption of service.
villages-news.com

The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm

The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
