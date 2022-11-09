Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole
GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
WJCL
Student-athletes celebrate Early Signing Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Wednesday was a special day in the lives of a lot of student-athletes around Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. November 9 was the first day that high school seniors, in all sports except football, could officially sign a letter of intent. Below is a...
WJCL
Nicole School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: 5:30 p.m. weather update. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to...
LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 10)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience. Applicants must possess a Valid Driver's License.
allongeorgia.com
New All-Terrain Wheelchairs available at local State Parks
Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites are proud to partner with the Aimee Copeland Foundation to provide free, high mobility wheelchairs at 10 state parks, historic sites and a wildlife center. Those with mobility impairments will be able to reconnect with nature, explore trails, go fishing and attend adaptive hunts. The all-terrain wheelchairs encourage visitors to experience a sense of freedom that can be difficult to have in an everyday wheelchair. Locations can be found on GaStateParks.org. Users must get certified and have a buddy with them at all times. (Want to volunteer to be a buddy? Contact the Aimee Copeland Foundation to sign up.)
WJCL
The Frenzy: High School Football Playoff Schedule For Nov. 11-12
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's the time of year high school football teams have been working towards all season long. A handful of area teams are in this year's playoff. Georgia high school teams kick off first round action this week while South Carolina squads are into the second round. This week's schedule is listed below. All games set to get underway at 7:30 p.m. on Friday unless otherwise noted. Games will also be played on Saturday.
WRDW-TV
Local voter shares his plan of eliminating runoff elections
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker are set to meet in a runoff on Dec. 6. after neither candidate reached the majority of votes. Both candidates sit at 49 percent, with Warnock at a slight lead. So what happened?. Libertarian Chase Oliver managed...
PHOTOS: Nicole’s impact across the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is On Your Side tracking the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Do you have some pictures of the storm you’d like to share? Send them to pics@wsav.com!
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared
Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
WJCL
Nicole delivered much needed rainfall, a look at totals for Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Showers likely Friday as Nicole moves out. Nicole is now a remnant area of low pressure moving through parts of the Northeast and New England. Impacts from the storm have exited southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The weekend should get off to a nice start with a mix of sun and clouds.
gwinnettcitizen.com
GA Department of Driver Services (DDS) reminds veterans & active military of special services
Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) says Happy Veterans Day to all current and former members of the United States Armed Forces!. “DDS welcomes the opportunity to honor Georgia’s veterans with special services all year long,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R, Moore. “Thank you to all veterans for your sacrifice, bravery, and service! I am especially proud of the veterans that are part of the DDS team, who serve in many roles throughout the state. I encourage you to visit our website (www.dds.georgia.gov) to review the special military licensing options available, because it is our way of saying thank you!”
MSNBC
Symone Sanders: People need to give Stacey Abrams her flowers
MSNBC's Symone Sanders discusses the impact Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has had on the state of Georgia and on the national Democratic Party.Nov. 9, 2022.
Study shows some Georgians looking to move away to other states: Here’s where
A new study shows that some Georgia residents are looking outside of the Peach State for places to live, with three states being the most considered for relocating.
WXIA 11 Alive
After gaining 80K+ votes, Libertarian Chase Oliver sends message of expanding beyond two-party system
ATLANTA — Fresh off pulling more than 81,000 votes in Georgia's U.S. Senate election, roughly 2% of the vote, and helping force a runoff for a month from now, Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver said his goal had been to show there's more than just two choices in American politics - and his showing, he felt, proved that.
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
wgxa.tv
Lt. Governor Candidate Charlie Bailey gives statement following narrow loss to Burt Jones
MACON, Ga. -- Following a less-than-4 % defeat to Republican Candidate Burt Jones, Charlie Bailey has issued a statement about the seat of Lieutenant Governor slipping through his fingers. “Last night, across the entire country, voters stood up and fought back against attacks on our Democracy," Bailey says. "I am...
Ammo maker Norma Precision to expand in Georgia
Ammunition maker Norma Precision plans to build a new manufacturing and logistics complex along I-16 in Bryan County.
Feral pigs are going hogwild across Georgia, causing millions in damage every year
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Wild hogs are running rampant in Georgia. As of November 2022, they are in every county in the state. Georgia’s agricultural commissioner says they cause more than $100 million in damage to crops and farms each year. They also carry many infectious diseases. WSB′s Tom...
