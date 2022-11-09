ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wtoc.com

LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole

GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Student-athletes celebrate Early Signing Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Wednesday was a special day in the lives of a lot of student-athletes around Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. November 9 was the first day that high school seniors, in all sports except football, could officially sign a letter of intent. Below is a...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience. Applicants must possess a Valid Driver's License.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

New All-Terrain Wheelchairs available at local State Parks

Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites are proud to partner with the Aimee Copeland Foundation to provide free, high mobility wheelchairs at 10 state parks, historic sites and a wildlife center. Those with mobility impairments will be able to reconnect with nature, explore trails, go fishing and attend adaptive hunts. The all-terrain wheelchairs encourage visitors to experience a sense of freedom that can be difficult to have in an everyday wheelchair. Locations can be found on GaStateParks.org. Users must get certified and have a buddy with them at all times. (Want to volunteer to be a buddy? Contact the Aimee Copeland Foundation to sign up.)
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

The Frenzy: High School Football Playoff Schedule For Nov. 11-12

SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's the time of year high school football teams have been working towards all season long. A handful of area teams are in this year's playoff. Georgia high school teams kick off first round action this week while South Carolina squads are into the second round. This week's schedule is listed below. All games set to get underway at 7:30 p.m. on Friday unless otherwise noted. Games will also be played on Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Local voter shares his plan of eliminating runoff elections

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker are set to meet in a runoff on Dec. 6. after neither candidate reached the majority of votes. Both candidates sit at 49 percent, with Warnock at a slight lead. So what happened?. Libertarian Chase Oliver managed...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared

Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
ALBANY, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

GA Department of Driver Services (DDS) reminds veterans & active military of special services

Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) says Happy Veterans Day to all current and former members of the United States Armed Forces!. “DDS welcomes the opportunity to honor Georgia’s veterans with special services all year long,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R, Moore. “Thank you to all veterans for your sacrifice, bravery, and service! I am especially proud of the veterans that are part of the DDS team, who serve in many roles throughout the state. I encourage you to visit our website (www.dds.georgia.gov) to review the special military licensing options available, because it is our way of saying thank you!”
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE

