Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) says Happy Veterans Day to all current and former members of the United States Armed Forces!. “DDS welcomes the opportunity to honor Georgia’s veterans with special services all year long,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R, Moore. “Thank you to all veterans for your sacrifice, bravery, and service! I am especially proud of the veterans that are part of the DDS team, who serve in many roles throughout the state. I encourage you to visit our website (www.dds.georgia.gov) to review the special military licensing options available, because it is our way of saying thank you!”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO