Christina Applegate revealed her starring role on “Dead to Me” could be her last acting job due to her intense battle with multiple sclerosis. “Jen Harding is the one, who — who knows, quite possibly the last one I’ll play,” the “Married … with Children” alum, 50, told Variety this week. “With my disease, I don’t know how capable I am. But this was a gift. This was a gift to me.” Applegate, who was diagnosed with MS in early 2021, said being on set for her Netflix show helped her learn what she was going to be “capable of doing.” “It had to...

22 MINUTES AGO