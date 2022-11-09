Read full article on original website
Related
16 Facts And Stories About Classic Songs That Are So Interesting, They're Truly Music To My Ears
In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
Slumberland, Dead to Me, and 7 more of the best Netflix releases to watch next week
As we get closer to the end of the year, the biggest streaming platform in the world is not slowing down one bit when it comes to teeing up new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy. Indeed, next week will be jam-packed with new Netflix releases to enjoy, including everything from star-studded and high-profile movies to important documentary titles that shine a new light on aspects of the world that you might have been aware of.
Christina Applegate says ‘Dead to Me’ may be last acting job due to MS
Christina Applegate revealed her starring role on “Dead to Me” could be her last acting job due to her intense battle with multiple sclerosis. “Jen Harding is the one, who — who knows, quite possibly the last one I’ll play,” the “Married … with Children” alum, 50, told Variety this week. “With my disease, I don’t know how capable I am. But this was a gift. This was a gift to me.” Applegate, who was diagnosed with MS in early 2021, said being on set for her Netflix show helped her learn what she was going to be “capable of doing.” “It had to...
Comments / 0