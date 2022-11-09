Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Man arrested after 17-year-old girl's flat fall death
A man has been arrested after a 17-year-old girl died following a fall from a flat window in Leicester. Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Lee Street at about 13:45 GMT on Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman falling from a block of flats. East Midlands Ambulance...
BBC
Saudi police release US mother arrested for 'destabilising public order'
An American woman who says she and her eight-year-old daughter are trapped in Saudi Arabia has been released from jail, two days after she was arrested on the charge of "destabilising public order". Carly Morris told the BBC last month that her Saudi ex-husband had persuaded her to visit the...
BBC
Chase driver jailed after police officer badly injured
A dangerous driver who crushed a police officer after a high-speed chase has been jailed for three years. Police deployed a stinger device to puncture the tyres of Charlie Deans' car after he drove at speeds of up to 90mph in Aberdeenshire in 2019. As Sgt Graeme Smith went to...
BBC
Nine arrested after raid on illegal Leicester tobacco factory
Nine men have been arrested after police uncovered one of the UK's biggest ever illegal tobacco factories in Leicester. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said they were assisted by Polish police during the raid on the "state-of-the-art factory" last month. More than 8.5 tonnes of tobacco was removed, and nine...
BBC
Teacher's Pet case: 'Tell us where mum is', Chris Dawson's daughter begs
The daughter of an Australian woman whose murder was the subject of a popular podcast has begged her father to reveal the location of the body. The family of Chris Dawson addressed him in court on Thursday as part of his sentencing hearing. It comes weeks after Dawson was found...
BBC
Mexico violence: At least nine dead in attack on bar
Gunmen have burst into a bar in Central Mexico and killed at least nine people, local media report. The attack happened on Wednesday night in the Lexuz bar in Apaseo del Alto in Guanajuato state. Neighbours said at least seven gunmen had stormed into the venue at 21:20 local time...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile who went on run jailed for 16 years
A paedophile who went on the run twice while awaiting trial for child sex abuse charges has been jailed. Shaun Wightman, 57, went to "incredible lengths" to avoid court, absconding once in August 2021 and again in October, South Yorkshire Police said. The force said on the second occasion he...
BBC
Libby Squire: Murderer turns down meeting with victim's mother
A man who raped and murdered student Libby Squire has withdrawn his consent to meet his victim's mother in prison. Pawel Relowicz, 28, was convicted in February 2021 of killing Miss Squire and jailed for at least 27 years. The 21-year-old's body was found in the Humber Estuary seven weeks...
BBC
Worthing paedophile Jordan Croft jailed after blackmailing teenagers
A man who admitted targeting girls as young as 12 online and blackmailing them into "sexual slavery" has been jailed for 18 years. Jordan Croft, from Worthing, West Sussex, admitted 65 offences relating to 26 girls and women aged between 12 and 22 at Lewes Crown Court in August. He...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: Sheriff determines man is wanted US fugitive
A Scottish sheriff has ruled that fingerprints, photographs and tattoos confirm the identity of a missing US fugitive. The court ruled the man, arrested in a Scottish hospital last year, is Nicholas Rossi from the United States. The man appearing had claimed to have been the victim of mistaken identity,...
BBC
Paige Chivers: Blackpool girl's murderer dies in prison
A "devious" paedophile, convicted of murdering Blackpool teenager Paige Chivers, has died in prison. Paige, 15, was reported missing in 2007. Despite her body having never been found, she was officially declared dead following an inquest in 2016. Robert Ewing was jailed for life in 2015 following a trial at...
BBC
Death crash driver was on wrong side of road for unknown reason
Investigators do not know why a minibus driven by an Italian tourist went on to the wrong side of a road before a fatal crash in Moray, a court has heard. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: Arrested man is missing US fugitive, court rules
A man arrested in a Scottish hospital last year is US fugitive Nicholas Rossi, a court has ruled. The man had claimed to have been the victim of mistaken identity, and insisted his name was Arthur Knight. But Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard that his tattoos and fingerprints matched those of...
BBC
Asylum inquiry: Hotel knife attack was 'avoidable tragedy'
A knife attack in a hotel that was housing asylum seekers during the Covid lockdown was an "avoidable tragedy", a report has found. Six people were stabbed during the incident at the Park Inn in Glasgow city centre on 26 June 2020. A review, commissioned by Refugees for Justice, said...
BBC
Lorry driver cleared of £33m onion ring cocaine smuggling
A man has been found not guilty of trying to smuggle cocaine worth £33m into the UK through the Channel Tunnel. Piotr Perzenowski, 31, a lorry driver from Mazowieckie in Poland, had been charged with smuggling Class A drugs. He was arrested at the Channel Tunnel's UK inbound zone...
BBC
Man sentenced for shopping basket upskirting at Bournemouth Co-op
A man who placed a phone in a shopping basket to film up schoolgirls' skirts has been given a suspended sentence. Graham Smith, 62, from Christchurch was caught when the strategically placed device was spotted in a Bournemouth Co-op store in December. He pleaded guilty to recording an image beneath...
BBC
Man discovers bud had been lodged in his ear for five years
A man who thought he was going deaf has discovered that part of an earbud had been lodged in his ear for five years. Wallace Lee, from Weymouth in Dorset, had put his hearing problems down to a career working in the noisy aviation industry or old rugby injuries. He...
BBC
Abi Fisher: Husband jailed for life for murder of Castleford teacher
A man who made a social media appeal to help find his wife hours after he had smothered her and dumped her body in bushes has been jailed for life. Matthew Fisher, 30, beat and strangled Abi Fisher, 29, then left their baby alone while he bundled her body into a car and disposed of it in woodland.
BBC
Nuneaton pair in court over death of baby girl
Two people have appeared in court charged over the death of a baby girl two years ago. One-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz died in hospital after she was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Nuneaton in November 2020. Eddo Aziz, 37, and Kelsey Harrison, 27 faced magistrates in Coventry...
BBC
Abdirahim Mohamed: Four jailed for murder of man lured to stab death
Four men have been jailed for life for the murder of an 18-year-old lured to a fake drug deal and stabbed. Leicester Crown Court heard Abdirahim Mohamed died after being attacked in Melbourne Street, Leicester, last September in a "drug-related feud". Rizwan Gul and Mohammed Hansrod were told to serve...
Comments / 0