Rahjes, Fort Hays State to host agriculture forum
Kansas District 110 Rep. Ken Rahjes, R-Agra, and Dr. Grady Dixon, Dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics at Fort Hays State University, will host a day of discussion on the future of agriculture in western Kansas. The forum will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Robbins Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.
FHSU honors veterans through gift match fundraising effort
Each November, Americans pay tribute to veterans across the country who have served honorably for the freedom and safety of our citizens. To further efforts to help veterans, Fort Hays State University has joined the Heart of America Patriot Foundation to raise awareness and funding for the dependents of fully disabled or deceased veterans.
Thoroughbred racehorses topic of next Science Cafe
Fort Hays State University’s Science Café for this month is set for Monday. This month’s presentation, entitled “Lactate Level to Evaluate Fitness in Race Horses,” is sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at The Venue in Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine.
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility
In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
Reservations being taken for Ellis County Thanksgiving Feast
Reservations are being taken for the free Thanksgiving Day Community Feast for residents of Ellis County. Once again, the meal is being organized and run by the Ellis County Ministerial Alliance. Those attending will notice two major changes from previous years, said the Rev. Josh Gelatt, who chaired the ECMA organizing committee.
Kansas board recommends ending Native American mascots
TOPEKA (AP) —The Kansas State Board of Education on Thursday recommended that the state's public school districts eliminate Native American mascots and branding to reduce their harmful impacts on students. The board approved a motion making a “strong recommendation” that Kansas public K-12 nontribal schools retire Native American-themed mascots...
Hays city offices closed Friday in observance of Veteran's Day
City of Hays offices will be closed on Friday, November 11th in observance of the Veteran's Day holiday.
K-State professor named next Kansas Poet Laureate
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission has selected Traci Brimhall as the 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Brimhall, a professor and director of creative writing at Kansas State University, will become the state’s eighth Poet Laureate when her four-year term begins on January 1.
🏈 Friday playoff football on Eagle Radio, Hays Post 🏈
Eagle Radio of Hays and Hays Post has your football Friday covered. Playoff football continues on 96.9 KFIX as Hays High School faces off at home against Salina Central. The game video will also be live-streamed on Hays Post. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Victoria will square off at...
Ellis County buildings honor veterans by turning green
Ellis County is joining counties from across the state this week in honoring our nation's veterans by illuminating a pair of county buildings green. A new national effort by the National Association of Counties, called Operation Green Light, aims to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges they face.
Cold spell expected to last well into next week for NW Kansas
The highs Friday are expected to be about 20 degrees below average, the National Weather Service in Dodge City predicted. The overnight low is expected to dip into the low- to mid-teens. The cold snap is expected to last at least into Tuesday, with highs ranging from the upper-30s to...
WaKeeney youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike
Carter Fellers of WaKeeney is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Fellers received first place in the 8- to 10-year-old age group for...
Kansas veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee
TOPEKA — Gleb Gluhovsky enlisted for military service as a way of repaying the country that saved his life as a teenage refugee from war-torn Eastern Europe. Gluhovsky, a physician assistant and colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, has been deployed to Kosovo, Egypt, Kuwait and Liberal, Kansas, where he helped keep meatpacking plants open at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by testing workers.
Kan. education board recommends removal of American Indian mascots
TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Education recommended the removal of American Indian-themed mascots and branding from Kansas school districts, saying American Indian students deserve to feel comfortable in schools across the state. The mascot debate has been ongoing, with the Advisory Council for Indigenous Education recommending in October...
Midwest Energy grant supports DSNWK's Employment Connections
Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, was recently announced as the recipient of a $1,000 grant from Midwest Energy Inc. The grant award will be used to support DSNWK’s efforts to improve storage capacity at its Employment Connections location in Hays. This additional storage will house many of the generous...
🏐 FHSU volleyball earns five All-MIAA accolades
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Five student-athletes from the Fort Hays State volleyball team earned recognition on the 2022 All-MIAA awards list, announced Wednesday by the league office. Emily Ellis and Riley Tinder both received second team honors, while Morgan Christiansen, Jaden Daffer and Mykah Eshbaugh were all listed as honorable mention. It's the most all-conference selections for the Tigers since 2016.
Hays native signs to play for D1 Oregon State basketball
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Wednesday the addition of Gavin Marrs who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2023-24 season. Marrs, a 6-foot-11, 200-pound forward, attends Ellensburg High School in Ellensburg, Wash....
🏈🎙️ LISTEN - Tigers look to spoil Pitt State undefeated season
Radio - KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays State Football closes out its 2022 season on Saturday at Pittsburg State. The Gorillas enter the contest undefeated at 10-0 on the season and ranked No. 5 in the latest AFCA Division II Poll. The Tigers are 3-7 on the season, coming off a win over Northeastern State in Hays last week.
Laura Kelly wins reelection for governor in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection in GOP-leaning Kansas, overcoming Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation and likely benefitting from moderate GOP and independent voters’ frustrations with a failed summer attempt to tighten abortion laws. Kelly defeated Republican...
LETTER: AARP asks Midwest Energy board to reject rate proposal
AARP Kansas strongly opposes a proposal by Midwest Energy to add a new demand charge to residential customer bills. The company, a customer-owned electric and natural gas cooperative that serves 93,000 customers in 40 counties in central and western Kansas, is considering a three-part rate structure featuring a customer charge, energy charge and a demand charge, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. AARP urges the Midwest Energy Board to soundly reject the proposal at its meeting on November 17, 2022.
