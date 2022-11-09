ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunker Hill, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Rahjes, Fort Hays State to host agriculture forum

Kansas District 110 Rep. Ken Rahjes, R-Agra, and Dr. Grady Dixon, Dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics at Fort Hays State University, will host a day of discussion on the future of agriculture in western Kansas. The forum will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Robbins Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

FHSU honors veterans through gift match fundraising effort

Each November, Americans pay tribute to veterans across the country who have served honorably for the freedom and safety of our citizens. To further efforts to help veterans, Fort Hays State University has joined the Heart of America Patriot Foundation to raise awareness and funding for the dependents of fully disabled or deceased veterans.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Thoroughbred racehorses topic of next Science Cafe

Fort Hays State University’s Science Café for this month is set for Monday. This month’s presentation, entitled “Lactate Level to Evaluate Fitness in Race Horses,” is sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at The Venue in Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility

In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

Reservations being taken for Ellis County Thanksgiving Feast

Reservations are being taken for the free Thanksgiving Day Community Feast for residents of Ellis County. Once again, the meal is being organized and run by the Ellis County Ministerial Alliance. Those attending will notice two major changes from previous years, said the Rev. Josh Gelatt, who chaired the ECMA organizing committee.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas board recommends ending Native American mascots

TOPEKA (AP) —The Kansas State Board of Education on Thursday recommended that the state's public school districts eliminate Native American mascots and branding to reduce their harmful impacts on students. The board approved a motion making a “strong recommendation” that Kansas public K-12 nontribal schools retire Native American-themed mascots...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

K-State professor named next Kansas Poet Laureate

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission has selected Traci Brimhall as the 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Brimhall, a professor and director of creative writing at Kansas State University, will become the state’s eighth Poet Laureate when her four-year term begins on January 1.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🏈 Friday playoff football on Eagle Radio, Hays Post 🏈

Eagle Radio of Hays and Hays Post has your football Friday covered. Playoff football continues on 96.9 KFIX as Hays High School faces off at home against Salina Central. The game video will also be live-streamed on Hays Post. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Victoria will square off at...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Ellis County buildings honor veterans by turning green

Ellis County is joining counties from across the state this week in honoring our nation's veterans by illuminating a pair of county buildings green. A new national effort by the National Association of Counties, called Operation Green Light, aims to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges they face.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

WaKeeney youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike

Carter Fellers of WaKeeney is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Fellers received first place in the 8- to 10-year-old age group for...
WAKEENEY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee

TOPEKA — Gleb Gluhovsky enlisted for military service as a way of repaying the country that saved his life as a teenage refugee from war-torn Eastern Europe. Gluhovsky, a physician assistant and colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, has been deployed to Kosovo, Egypt, Kuwait and Liberal, Kansas, where he helped keep meatpacking plants open at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by testing workers.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kan. education board recommends removal of American Indian mascots

TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Education recommended the removal of American Indian-themed mascots and branding from Kansas school districts, saying American Indian students deserve to feel comfortable in schools across the state. The mascot debate has been ongoing, with the Advisory Council for Indigenous Education recommending in October...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Midwest Energy grant supports DSNWK's Employment Connections

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, was recently announced as the recipient of a $1,000 grant from Midwest Energy Inc. The grant award will be used to support DSNWK’s efforts to improve storage capacity at its Employment Connections location in Hays. This additional storage will house many of the generous...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏐 FHSU volleyball earns five All-MIAA accolades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Five student-athletes from the Fort Hays State volleyball team earned recognition on the 2022 All-MIAA awards list, announced Wednesday by the league office. Emily Ellis and Riley Tinder both received second team honors, while Morgan Christiansen, Jaden Daffer and Mykah Eshbaugh were all listed as honorable mention. It's the most all-conference selections for the Tigers since 2016.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays native signs to play for D1 Oregon State basketball

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Wednesday the addition of Gavin Marrs who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2023-24 season. Marrs, a 6-foot-11, 200-pound forward, attends Ellensburg High School in Ellensburg, Wash....
CORVALLIS, OR
Hays Post

Laura Kelly wins reelection for governor in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection in GOP-leaning Kansas, overcoming Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation and likely benefitting from moderate GOP and independent voters’ frustrations with a failed summer attempt to tighten abortion laws. Kelly defeated Republican...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

LETTER: AARP asks Midwest Energy board to reject rate proposal

AARP Kansas strongly opposes a proposal by Midwest Energy to add a new demand charge to residential customer bills. The company, a customer-owned electric and natural gas cooperative that serves 93,000 customers in 40 counties in central and western Kansas, is considering a three-part rate structure featuring a customer charge, energy charge and a demand charge, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. AARP urges the Midwest Energy Board to soundly reject the proposal at its meeting on November 17, 2022.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy