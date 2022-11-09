Read full article on original website
Related
freedom929.com
ENERGY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM SIGNUP
(NEWTON/OLNEY) With winter weather knocking on the door, a reminder to local folks that applications are still being taken for the LIHEAP energy assistance program in Illinois, all to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane, and electric bills. Various requirements apply, including proof of documentation and more. Contact any of the regional agencies involved in taking applications, including the Embarras River Basin Agency (for Richland, Jasper, Lawrence, Crawford, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, Edgar, and Douglas Counties), the CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation (for Clay, Effingham, Fayette), or Wabash Area Development Incorporated (Edwards, Wayne, Wabash, White, & Hamilton County). To learn more, go to the LIHEAP.org website available online.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/12/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) After months of being criticized by Republicans, a few Democrats, and law enforcement officials around the state on provisions in the criminal justice reform SAFE-T Act, the word out now is to “not” expect any major changes in the bill, which is set to take effect in seven weeks, on January 1st, 2023. The measure affects several aspects of law enforcement in Illinois, including the end of the cash bail system. Democratic leaders told the media yesterday that lawmakers will be clarifying the original language, but making no major changes, during the six day fall veto session over the next three weeks in Springfield.
Comments / 0