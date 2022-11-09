(SPRINGFIELD) After months of being criticized by Republicans, a few Democrats, and law enforcement officials around the state on provisions in the criminal justice reform SAFE-T Act, the word out now is to “not” expect any major changes in the bill, which is set to take effect in seven weeks, on January 1st, 2023. The measure affects several aspects of law enforcement in Illinois, including the end of the cash bail system. Democratic leaders told the media yesterday that lawmakers will be clarifying the original language, but making no major changes, during the six day fall veto session over the next three weeks in Springfield.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO