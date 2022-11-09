Read full article on original website
KBUR
Bird flu cases prompt Iowa to limit movement of live birds
Des Moines, IA (AP) — An Iowa agriculture official has limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds. State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand signed an order Thursday canceling all events where live birds...
KBUR
Deere pens new partnership with US Army Reserves
Davenport, IA- Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer on Friday announced a new partnership targeting veterans. Radio Iowa reports that Quad Cities-based Deere & Company is signing an agreement with the U.S. Army Reserve Private Public Partnership Office. Deere says it will help service members and their families access career opportunities as they transition to civilian life.
KBUR
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri
Little Rock, Ark. (AP) — Voters have approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri and rejected it in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The elections are seen as a test of legalization’s support in even the most conservative parts of the country. The state voting follows moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana.
