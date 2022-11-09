ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball program signs premier point guard

Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Associated Press

Bacot, Love help No. 1 UNC top College of Charleston

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot started setting his feet, sealing off defenders and demanding the ball inside. His teammates complied. And that’s what finally got top-ranked North Carolina rolling offensively against the College of Charleston. It also helped that coach Hubert Davis got the response he...
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Sports

Duke vs. South Carolina Upstate odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 11 predictions from top model

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils will be looking to build on an impressive start to the Jon Scheyer era when they face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Friday night. Duke rolled to a 71-44 win over Jacksonville on Monday, covering the 15-point spread in the process. South Carolina Upstate picked up a 90-42 win over Brevard College in its season opener.
DURHAM, NC
lastwordonsports.com

Wake Forest Hosts UNC

Wake Forest and UNC are only an hour apart from each other on a map. But their respective seasons are headed in significantly different directions. One is trying to regroup and save a once-promising season, while the other is looking toward the ACC championship game. Wake Forest hosts UNC in a game with significant directional determinations for the season.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Women’s Hoops Inks Top-Five 2023 Signing Class

RALEIGH – NC State women’s basketball signed its highest-ranked class of future Wolfpackers on Wednesday as four high school student-athletes inked National Letters of Intent to join the squad beginning with the 2023-24 season. NC State received official commitments from ESPN No. 9 Zoe Brooks, ESPN No. 55...
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Betting line for UNC football and Wake Forest in Week 11

The UNC football program goes on the road for a showdown with Wake Forest on Saturday. And when they hit the field, the Tar Heels will do so as underdogs. Despite a 8-1 record and a ranking in the College Football Playoff, the Tar Heels are underdogs in this game. Wake Forest is on a two-game losing streak after struggling to Louisville and NC State while UNC is riding a big win streak of their own. This won’t be an easy one for the Tar Heels and it could very well turn into a shootout as noted by the high points total...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

