Read full article on original website
Related
Duke basketball program signs premier point guard
Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
Jackson State Lady Tigers Fall to UNC
The Jackson State Lady Tigers fall on the road to Power 5 opponent.
247Sports
Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston
Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
Bacot, Love help No. 1 UNC top College of Charleston
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot started setting his feet, sealing off defenders and demanding the ball inside. His teammates complied. And that’s what finally got top-ranked North Carolina rolling offensively against the College of Charleston. It also helped that coach Hubert Davis got the response he...
CBS Sports
Duke vs. South Carolina Upstate odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 11 predictions from top model
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils will be looking to build on an impressive start to the Jon Scheyer era when they face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Friday night. Duke rolled to a 71-44 win over Jacksonville on Monday, covering the 15-point spread in the process. South Carolina Upstate picked up a 90-42 win over Brevard College in its season opener.
lastwordonsports.com
Wake Forest Hosts UNC
Wake Forest and UNC are only an hour apart from each other on a map. But their respective seasons are headed in significantly different directions. One is trying to regroup and save a once-promising season, while the other is looking toward the ACC championship game. Wake Forest hosts UNC in a game with significant directional determinations for the season.
packinsider.com
NC State Women’s Hoops Inks Top-Five 2023 Signing Class
RALEIGH – NC State women’s basketball signed its highest-ranked class of future Wolfpackers on Wednesday as four high school student-athletes inked National Letters of Intent to join the squad beginning with the 2023-24 season. NC State received official commitments from ESPN No. 9 Zoe Brooks, ESPN No. 55...
Cummings football goes beyond its superstar in Round 2 playoff win over Midway
As the beginnings of Tropical Storm Nicole forced the home crowd under umbrellas in the second half of Cummings football’s second round NCHSAA 2-A playoff matchup against Midway, Jonathan Paylor sprinted through puddles and into the end zone. The four-star junior — who holds offers from Division I powers...
Betting line for UNC football and Wake Forest in Week 11
The UNC football program goes on the road for a showdown with Wake Forest on Saturday. And when they hit the field, the Tar Heels will do so as underdogs. Despite a 8-1 record and a ranking in the College Football Playoff, the Tar Heels are underdogs in this game. Wake Forest is on a two-game losing streak after struggling to Louisville and NC State while UNC is riding a big win streak of their own. This won’t be an easy one for the Tar Heels and it could very well turn into a shootout as noted by the high points total...
Comments / 0