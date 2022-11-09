Read full article on original website
Justin Sun-linked tokens resume trading on FTX at higher prices
Several crypto assets linked to Justin Sun, including Tron (TRX), Just (JST), Sun (SUN), BitTorrent Token (BTT), and Huobi Token (HT), have resumed trading on struggling crypto exchange FTX. Sun revealed this in a Nov. 10 tweet, adding that his team was working on the withdrawal function. Meanwhile, only TRX...
‘Do not view it as a ‘win’ for us’: Binance’s CZ says on FTX acquisition
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao(CZ) shared his views regarding the recent FTX debacle with the Binance community, stating FTX going down is not good for the industry as it will welcome tougher regulations around the globe. “Do not view it as a “win for us. User confidence is severely shaken. Regulators...
Crypto markets rocked as stablecoin reserves deplete, Curve 3pool concentrated by USDT, 60k BTC leaves Binance, Alameda shorts USDT
Following on from one of the craziest days in crypto history on Nov. 9, the 24/7 crypto markets keep investors busy. Binance released its proof-of-reserves, FTX’s stablecoin balance nears zero, the Curve 3pool became concentrated with USDT, and 60,000 BTC left Binance. Rumors are brewing of an Alameda Research short position on Tether USDT as it potentially looks for a last-ditch lifeline.
FTX crash pushes Bitcoin to self-custody; Ethereum switched for stablecoins
After the FTX collapse, investors are moving large amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) to their self-custody wallets and exiting Ethereum (ETH) to invest in stablecoins, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Bitcoin retreats to self custody. The chart below demonstrates the amount of liquid, illiquid, and highly liquid Bitcoins since 2008.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance retracts purchase offer for FTX; Bitcoin slumps to $15K levels as stablecoins test dollar peg
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 9 includes Binance’s decision to not move forward with the potential acquisition of FTX, Bitcoin’s retrace to $ 15,000 levels, and multiple stablecoins dropping below $1. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance revealed its intent to purchase FTX on Nov.8, while noting...
Kucoin CEO addresses rumours surrounding FTX, FTT exposure
BTC (20,504 BTC) USDT (1,075,909,241 USDT) The holdings snapshot was taken on Nov. 11 at 7:00 UTC and does not represent all of Kucoin’s holdings. Only major tokens on BTC, ETH, TRX, KCC, ALGO, ABR, OPT, and EOS are included. The full December audit report “will give even greater detail.”
BlockFi halts withdrawals amid FTX crisis, Genesis Trading, Crypto.com emphasize transparency
BlockFi limits its platform activity and pauses client withdrawals amid the FTX crisis. In a Twitter post, BlockFi clarified that this is due to the lack of clarity on the FTX issue. The announcement comes two days after BlockFi COO, Flori Marquez, took to Twitter to share her views regarding the FTX debacle.
Ethereum becomes most deflationary in history as activity spikes amid FTX collapse
Ethereum became the most deflationary in its history, as the annual supply dipped below zero for the first time since the Merge. According to Ultrasound Money, the annual inflation rate has fallen to -0.032/year, which indicates that the network is now burning more Ethereum than its minting. The negative inflation...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: FTX seeks bailout to shore up liquidity; 60K BTC withdrawn from exchanges
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 10 includes SBF planning to raise funds to bailout FTX and make users whole, SEC chairman Gary Gensler advocating for more investor protection following FTX collapse, and Sequoia Capital writing off its over $200M investment in FTX as worthless. CryptoSlate Top Stories.
FTX, Alameda used Binance as intermediary for their parasitic relationship
In the aftermath of the FTX fallout, Bitcoin saw its price drop to a two-year low of $15,000, the exchange’s native token is on its way to becoming essentially worthless, and stablecoins across the market have been struggling to keep their peg. However, the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire...
Gate.io makes its proof of reserves audit solution open-source, works with global exchanges to safeguard user assets
With users' trust hanging in the balance, several cryptocurrency exchanges are promising to conduct Proof of Reserves audits after a major...
Gate.io Delivers Keynote on its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 in London
Majuro, Marshall Islands, 11th November, 2022, Chainwire — Crypto exchange Gate.io attended TOKEN2049 in London from November 9-10, delivering a keynote...
FTX hacker identity discovered by Kraken Exchange team
Nick Percoco, the CSO of Kraken Exchange, tweeted just an hour ago in response to Mario Nawfal that the Kraken team now knows the identity of the user that hacked FTX. Founder and CEO of IBCgroup.io, Mario Nawfal tweeted explaining that “the hacker is very likely an inexperienced insider.”
Kraken’s Jesse Powell says crypto community should ‘raise standards’ to put end to bad actors
Crypto exchange Kraken‘s founder and chairman Jessee Powell shared his anguish regarding the FTX collapse on his Twitter account and said that it is time the crypto community should stop being too trusting and raised its standards. Powell’s 14-Tweet-long thread calls out to the whole of the crypto community,...
FTX files for bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried steps down from CEO role
FTX, alongside 130 affiliated companies including FTX.US and Alameda Research, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the liquidity crunch. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned from his position and will be replaced by John Ray III. According to the Nov. 11 press statement, SBF would continue to assist the new...
Bybit Puts Crypto Transparency in the Spotlight
VICTORIA, Seychelles, 10th November, 2022, Chainwire — Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, has said that recent market volatility...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: SBF out as CEO as FTX files for bankruptcy; SEC Chairman’s ties with exchange under scrutiny
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 11 includes FTX filing for bankruptcy as John Ray III takes over from Sam Bankman-Fried as CEO, FTX users seeking to bypass bankruptcy process using the “Bahamas loophole”, US Congressman accused SEC Chairman of having dubious ties to FTX, and Crypto.com disclosing reserve holdings to allay rumors of insolvency.
Desperate FTX users employ shady tactics to bypass bankruptcy process
Social media is flooded with posts from desperate FTX users asking for help to withdraw locked funds. According to Zane Tackett, the former Head of Institutional Sales at FTX, Bahamians are authorized to take funds off the platform despite a freeze on withdrawals at the troubled exchange. As a result,...
Silvergate Capital says FTX reflects less than 10% of its total deposits from digital asset customers
Silvergate Capital issued a statement to inform the public of its exposure to FTX and its related entities. The provider of financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry adds to the mass of companies declaring their FTX exposure in a bid to reassure interested parties. Silvergate CEO Alan Lane...
Tether reportedly puts FTX’s $46M in USDT on ice
Tether has reportedly blacklisted $46.27 million worth of USDT belonging to FTX. Whale alerts reported that an FTX address with a balance of 46.36 million USDT was blacklisted. Coindesk reported that the seizure was carried out on the orders of law enforcement agencies. According to Coindesk, a Tether executive said:
