ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
cryptoslate.com

Justin Sun-linked tokens resume trading on FTX at higher prices

Several crypto assets linked to Justin Sun, including Tron (TRX), Just (JST), Sun (SUN), BitTorrent Token (BTT), and Huobi Token (HT), have resumed trading on struggling crypto exchange FTX. Sun revealed this in a Nov. 10 tweet, adding that his team was working on the withdrawal function. Meanwhile, only TRX...
cryptoslate.com

‘Do not view it as a ‘win’ for us’: Binance’s CZ says on FTX acquisition

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao(CZ) shared his views regarding the recent FTX debacle with the Binance community, stating FTX going down is not good for the industry as it will welcome tougher regulations around the globe. “Do not view it as a “win for us. User confidence is severely shaken. Regulators...
cryptoslate.com

Crypto markets rocked as stablecoin reserves deplete, Curve 3pool concentrated by USDT, 60k BTC leaves Binance, Alameda shorts USDT

Following on from one of the craziest days in crypto history on Nov. 9, the 24/7 crypto markets keep investors busy. Binance released its proof-of-reserves, FTX’s stablecoin balance nears zero, the Curve 3pool became concentrated with USDT, and 60,000 BTC left Binance. Rumors are brewing of an Alameda Research short position on Tether USDT as it potentially looks for a last-ditch lifeline.
cryptoslate.com

FTX crash pushes Bitcoin to self-custody; Ethereum switched for stablecoins

After the FTX collapse, investors are moving large amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) to their self-custody wallets and exiting Ethereum (ETH) to invest in stablecoins, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Bitcoin retreats to self custody. The chart below demonstrates the amount of liquid, illiquid, and highly liquid Bitcoins since 2008.
cryptoslate.com

Kucoin CEO addresses rumours surrounding FTX, FTT exposure

BTC (20,504 BTC) USDT (1,075,909,241 USDT) The holdings snapshot was taken on Nov. 11 at 7:00 UTC and does not represent all of Kucoin’s holdings. Only major tokens on BTC, ETH, TRX, KCC, ALGO, ABR, OPT, and EOS are included. The full December audit report “will give even greater detail.”
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum becomes most deflationary in history as activity spikes amid FTX collapse

Ethereum became the most deflationary in its history, as the annual supply dipped below zero for the first time since the Merge. According to Ultrasound Money, the annual inflation rate has fallen to -0.032/year, which indicates that the network is now burning more Ethereum than its minting. The negative inflation...
cryptoslate.com

FTX, Alameda used Binance as intermediary for their parasitic relationship

In the aftermath of the FTX fallout, Bitcoin saw its price drop to a two-year low of $15,000, the exchange’s native token is on its way to becoming essentially worthless, and stablecoins across the market have been struggling to keep their peg. However, the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire...
cryptoslate.com

Gate.io Delivers Keynote on its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 in London

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Majuro, Marshall Islands, 11th November, 2022, Chainwire — Crypto exchange Gate.io attended TOKEN2049 in London from November 9-10, delivering a keynote...
cryptoslate.com

FTX hacker identity discovered by Kraken Exchange team

Nick Percoco, the CSO of Kraken Exchange, tweeted just an hour ago in response to Mario Nawfal that the Kraken team now knows the identity of the user that hacked FTX. Founder and CEO of IBCgroup.io, Mario Nawfal tweeted explaining that “the hacker is very likely an inexperienced insider.”
cryptoslate.com

FTX files for bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried steps down from CEO role

FTX, alongside 130 affiliated companies including FTX.US and Alameda Research, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the liquidity crunch. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned from his position and will be replaced by John Ray III. According to the Nov. 11 press statement, SBF would continue to assist the new...
cryptoslate.com

Bybit Puts Crypto Transparency in the Spotlight

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. VICTORIA, Seychelles, 10th November, 2022, Chainwire — Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has said that recent market volatility...
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: SBF out as CEO as FTX files for bankruptcy; SEC Chairman’s ties with exchange under scrutiny

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 11 includes FTX filing for bankruptcy as John Ray III takes over from Sam Bankman-Fried as CEO, FTX users seeking to bypass bankruptcy process using the “Bahamas loophole”, US Congressman accused SEC Chairman of having dubious ties to FTX, and Crypto.com disclosing reserve holdings to allay rumors of insolvency.
cryptoslate.com

Desperate FTX users employ shady tactics to bypass bankruptcy process

Social media is flooded with posts from desperate FTX users asking for help to withdraw locked funds. According to Zane Tackett, the former Head of Institutional Sales at FTX, Bahamians are authorized to take funds off the platform despite a freeze on withdrawals at the troubled exchange. As a result,...
cryptoslate.com

Tether reportedly puts FTX’s $46M in USDT on ice

Tether has reportedly blacklisted $46.27 million worth of USDT belonging to FTX. Whale alerts reported that an FTX address with a balance of 46.36 million USDT was blacklisted. Coindesk reported that the seizure was carried out on the orders of law enforcement agencies. According to Coindesk, a Tether executive said:

Comments / 0

Community Policy