ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Who voted: A graphic look at Tuesday’s election turnout in the United States

By Ryan Henry
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) (ValleyCentral) — The day after a major election comes with pundits and politicians alike trying to make sense of the American voter.

An election with all of its surprises can raise the question: Who really turned out to vote? If you love digging deeper into the demographics, the Associated Press provided an Election Day breakdown of the American electorate voting in congressional races.

The AP digital chart above shows results of AP's VoteCast surveys of the U.S. electorate voting in congressional elections, breaking down candidate preference by a variety of demographic factors.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy