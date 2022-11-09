Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Hyattsville Shooting
A man is dead after a shooting in Hyattsville, Maryland, authorities say. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Madison Street at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Prince George’s County police tweeted. The man was...
bethesdamagazine.com
County police identify man, 19, fatally shot in Silver Spring
Montgomery County police have identified a Hyattsville man fatally shot in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that left two other men seriously injured, according to a news release. Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting that took place in the 100...
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police
A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Continue to Investigate Shooting; Victim’s Identity Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Major Crimes Division are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. At approximately 5:56 p.m., officers from the 3rd district responded to the location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Montgomery County; body found in woods
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a shooting investigation led them to a person who’d been wounded Wednesday, as well as a body in a wooded area. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers were in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Rd. after they received a report of a shooting […]
NBC Washington
Man Found Dead in Car From Gunshot Wounds: Police
A man is dead after a shooting in Dumfries, Virginia, authorities say. Police were called to the area of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of shots fired, the Prince William County Police said in a release. At the scene, officers...
WJLA
Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
Teen dead after Thursday night shooting in Baltimore County
Halethorpe residents are on high alert tonight after learning a teen was pronounced dead this morning following Thursday night's shooting.
WTOP
Video: Montgomery Co. school burglary suspect waves to camera during break-in
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have released photos and video of a man suspected of breaking into a middle school in September. The burglary happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Silver Spring International Middle School on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. In a news release Thursday,...
mocoshow.com
Update: Police Investigating Serious Pedestrian Collision in Montgomery Village
Montgomery County Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that occurred last night in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD: “At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 10, 2022, officers from the 6th district and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Club House Road at Brassie Place for the report of a pedestrian struck. For reasons unknown, an adult male was lying in the roadway when he was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The striking vehicle remained on scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
NBC Washington
Family, Friends Say Man Shot to Death in Virginia Home Suffered Mental Break
A man shot to death in a Virginia home recently had a mental break and needed help, according to family and friends. Eduardo Santos, 24, had the mental break about a week before the fatal shooting at a home in Oakton Wednesday, family and friends said. “He started to scream,”...
Man found shot to death in home in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died inside a home Thursday night after someone shot him. Officers were in the 4500 block of Quarles St. NE around 6:40 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there. Police found a man, Umar Epps, 21, who had been shot. […]
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area
10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
Police search for robbery suspects in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 10 in Northeast, D.C. According to officials, suspects approached a person in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., showed a gun and demanded the victim's property. The suspects took the victim's belongings and fled the scene, officials said.
bethesdamagazine.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Club House Road near Brassie Place
A pedestrian collision that took place on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. on Club House Road near Brassie Place in Montgomery Village caused life-threatening injuries to the victim, police said Friday morning. The victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. The vehicle that struck the...
foxbaltimore.com
School Resource Officer to the rescue, captures snake on campus
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school resource officer saved the day at a Howard County school. Howard County police shared a photo of PFC Cliff Macer after he successfully prevented an unauthorized visitor from slithering into Howard High School, Friday. Howard County officials said Macer was in his office near...
'Shocking' | Neighbors react to suspected self-defense shooting at Oakton home
OAKTON, Va. — There are still questions surrounding a deadly shooting outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Police are still investigating the incident and have not released any new details as of Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. That's when officers responded to a report of...
mocoshow.com
Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night
Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
Man Shot In Neck By Unknown Attacker While Driving Down Baltimore Street
A shooting victim rushed himself to the hospital after an unknown attacker shot him in the neck in Baltimore, authorities say. The 54-year-old victim was reportedly driving in the rear of the 4700 block of Amberley Avenue when he was shot in the neck by an unknown man the night of Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to Baltimore police.
Nail Gun-Wielding Bank Robber Nailed By Police In Montgomery County, Officials Say
Authorities say that a bank robber in Maryland turned to an interesting weapon to steal cash from a Montgomery County Capital One branch on Tuesday afternoon before he was tracked down within 24 hours. Germantown resident Kevin Figueroa-Funez, 24, is facing charges in Montgomery County after robbing the Capital One...
