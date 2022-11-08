When I entered the current exhibit at Anna Bier Gallery, my initial thought was, “I didn’t think that Quinci Woodall was a photographer.” Well, she’s not. Quinci is a colored pencil artist, whose amazingly realistic work brings her subjects to life through thoughtfully well-placed strokes that capture not only the image but also the spirit of whatever she decides to re-create. Quinci’s animal portraits and other striking studies which lift spirits and delight souls will be on display at the Gallery through November 27.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO