Read full article on original website
Related
countynewsonline.org
Information from the Sheriff’s Desk
As Sheriff of Darke County and in the interest of public safety, I am compelled to inform the citizens of Darke County of the following information. Today, November 10, 2022 the following two subjects posted bond and are released from the Darke County Jail as required by the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Both subjects are on electronic home monitoring by the Court’s pre-trial services division and are on house arrest as a condition of bond.
countynewsonline.org
Farmers and Land Owners: Apple Farm Service continues Winter Fix program
Apple Farm Service is excited to announce their continuation of the Winter Fix program. This program offers area customers an opportunity to get ahead on their equipment maintenance with discounts from the dealership. “The Winter Fix is a way we can say thank you to our customers,” says Corporate Service...
countynewsonline.org
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 3 new dogs looking for a forever couch
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 3 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are dewormed, heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am...
countynewsonline.org
The Arcanum Public Library has a lot to offer!
With the holidays coming, the Arcanum Public Library would like to remind the community of all is has to offer. In addition to finding a great book or movie, patrons can check out board games and STEM kits. The library has mobile hotspots and a telescope that adults are able to check out. Patrons can utilize the computers, browse through the genealogy items, or just sit and enjoy some quiet reading time.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Masonic Lodge Nov. 26 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Help maintain the area blood supply during the critical Thanksgiving holiday weekend by donating at the Greenville Masonic Lodge #143 and the Daughters of American Revolution community blood drive Saturday, Nov. 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m at the Greenville Masonic Lodge, 202 Memorial Drive.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Wayne HealthCare Nov. 23 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Help maintain the area blood supply during the critical Thanksgiving holiday week by donating at the Wayne HealthCare community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the first-floor community room, 835 Sweitzer St., Greenville. Everyone who registers to donate will receive...
countynewsonline.org
Midmark Corp. – Versailles High FFA Nov. 21 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Help maintain the area blood supply during the critical Thanksgiving holiday week by donating at the Midmark Corporation and Versailles High School FFA community blood drive Monday, Nov. 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles.
countynewsonline.org
W.A.S.P. To Perform at BMI Event Center in Versailles, OH on Dec 1, 2022 For Their 40 Years Live World Tour
Versailles, OH – The year 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the band that has rocked and shocked, thrashed, trashed and blasted its way into shock and roll history. Your band, the world’s band, W.A.S.P. To celebrate, the band will embark on their first U.S tour in a...
countynewsonline.org
DCCA News: Amazingly lifelike images to delight souls and minds
When I entered the current exhibit at Anna Bier Gallery, my initial thought was, “I didn’t think that Quinci Woodall was a photographer.” Well, she’s not. Quinci is a colored pencil artist, whose amazingly realistic work brings her subjects to life through thoughtfully well-placed strokes that capture not only the image but also the spirit of whatever she decides to re-create. Quinci’s animal portraits and other striking studies which lift spirits and delight souls will be on display at the Gallery through November 27.
countynewsonline.org
Harvey Junior Crick
APRIL 3, 1937 – NOVEMBER 1, 2022. Harvey Junior Crick age 85, of Greenville passed away at 5:03 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at EverHeart Hospice Care Center in Greenville. Harvey was born April 3, 1937, in Greenville to the late Harvey John & Fairel (Burns) Crick. Harvey was also preceded in death by his daughter, Joanne Lynn Crick on June 13, 2022; and brothers, Cleo Crick and Eugene Crick.
countynewsonline.org
Sharon Hart
JULY 1, 1943 – NOVEMBER 10, 2022. Sharon K. Hart, age 79 went to be with the Lord at 4:05 AM Thursday November 10, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living of Greenville. Sharon was born July 1, 1943 in Greenville and the daughter of the late Rufus and Evelyn Fae (Miller) Byers.
Comments / 0