ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wemu.org

2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County

In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year. All...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Big rezoning causes drama at last meeting of Ann Arbor’s outgoing council

ANN ARBOR, MI — A major rezoning of 190 properties to pave the way for high-density, downtown-style development on Ann Arbor’s west side is now complete. At the final meeting of Ann Arbor’s current City Council that’s been heavily divided, council voted 7-3 along factional lines to OK new zoning for the Maple Road/Stadium Boulevard commercial area Thursday night, Nov. 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Schools Superintendent Discusses Disciplinary Incident

During his report to the Chelsea School District Board of Education at its meeting on Nov. 7, Superintendent Mike Kapolka addressed a disciplinary incident that occurred last week. A memo was emailed to parents about a Chelsea High School (CHS) student who made threatening comments while off campus about another...
CHELSEA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Stolen, loaded gun found in Michigan high school student’s backpack

ROSEVILLE, MI – A Michigan high school student is facing charges after a stolen, loaded gun was found in his backpack, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, an 11th grader at Roseville High School reported “worrisome behavior” between two other students, according to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The reporting student believed that one of the two others had a gun in their backpack.
ROSEVILLE, MI
wlen.com

2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results

Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Voters Reject Marijuana Proposal In City Of Brighton

In the City of Brighton, voters have rejected a proposal that would have allowed marijuana facilities in the municipality. Un-official results show 2,546 voted against the proposal or 57.76%. 1,862 voters supported the measure or 42.24%. There were 86 under-votes and 3 over-votes. The City is among the local communities...
BRIGHTON, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Is Livingston County becoming more Democratic?

Is the Livingston County GOP's stranglehold on local politics starting to break? Recent election numbers seem to suggest so. Sorry. Only premium subscribers to The Livingston Post have access to this content. Become a subscriber to read this and other premium content on our site.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy