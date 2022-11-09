Read full article on original website
Voters stick with incumbents in Washtenaw County school board races
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in school board races across Washtenaw County largely stuck with incumbents in making their ballot selections in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election, with just one incumbent voted out of their board seat. Lincoln Consolidated Schools board member Jason Donovan Moore is the only incumbent...
What’s next for Whitmore Lake Public Schools after operating millage fails?
WHITMORE LAKE, MI - A seemingly routine non-homestead operating millage was voted down by residents of Whitmore Lake Public Schools in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Superintendent Tom DeKeyser now is trying to provide clarity about why he thinks that happened and what the district can do to ensure it collects all of its per-student state aid.
wemu.org
2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County
In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year. All...
After 2 sewage leaks in 2 weeks, Ann Arbor college working to prevent a third
ANN ARBOR, MI - After two sanitary leaks in two weeks twice shut down campus, Washtenaw Community College is working to prevent a third leak in the future that would prompt another school closure. Leaks on Oct. 28 and Nov. 7 shut down on-campus operations, the former causing a spill...
Top community development official leaving Washtenaw County after 8 years
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The director of a Washtenaw County office that provides support to low-income residents and invests in communities is leaving after four years in the job. Teresa Gillotti, director of the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development will leave her post on Nov. 23, after...
‘A beautiful legacy’: Church in Ypsilanti-area neighborhood could become community center
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An Ypsilanti-area congregation closed its church’s doors for good this year, but the building is well on its way to continuing on as a community landmark. An Ann Arbor-based nonprofit community center that for more than 50 years has served children and families may by...
Big rezoning causes drama at last meeting of Ann Arbor’s outgoing council
ANN ARBOR, MI — A major rezoning of 190 properties to pave the way for high-density, downtown-style development on Ann Arbor’s west side is now complete. At the final meeting of Ann Arbor’s current City Council that’s been heavily divided, council voted 7-3 along factional lines to OK new zoning for the Maple Road/Stadium Boulevard commercial area Thursday night, Nov. 10.
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
chelseaupdate.com
Schools Superintendent Discusses Disciplinary Incident
During his report to the Chelsea School District Board of Education at its meeting on Nov. 7, Superintendent Mike Kapolka addressed a disciplinary incident that occurred last week. A memo was emailed to parents about a Chelsea High School (CHS) student who made threatening comments while off campus about another...
Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — Voters across Washtenaw County are electing candidates in nine Michigan House and Senate seats and deciding 25 local ballot proposals in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Ann Arbor, a new climate-action tax proposal will share the ballot with mayoral and city council...
Hello, Ann Arbor: The rise of ‘chonky’ campus squirrels; how Ann Arbor voted
Whew, it was a busy week in Ann Arbor. We were up late Tuesday night, noshing on pizza and reporting election results as they came in. We were also out on the University of Michigan’s campus with students who waited several hours to register and vote. Big voter turnout,...
Stolen, loaded gun found in Michigan high school student’s backpack
ROSEVILLE, MI – A Michigan high school student is facing charges after a stolen, loaded gun was found in his backpack, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, an 11th grader at Roseville High School reported “worrisome behavior” between two other students, according to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The reporting student believed that one of the two others had a gun in their backpack.
Maps show how Washtenaw County voted on abortion, governor’s race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 182,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, amounting to a 56% turnout. With over 75% casting straight-party ballots for Democrats, the county contributed to the blue wave that helped give Democrats big wins in Michigan. Ann Arbor-area voters helped...
wlen.com
2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results
Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
Merging classic with modern: Renovated Ruthven Building is University of Michigan headquarters
ANN ARBOR, MI - Mastodon skeletons and museum exhibits used to be the function of the Ruthven Museums Building at the University of Michigan. The Central Campus building is now known as just the Ruthven Building, and it houses the nuts and bolts operations of the Ann Arbor-based university’s administrative wing.
Early Washtenaw County election results show some winners and close races
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters in Ann Arbor and across Washtenaw County went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide a long list of contested races and ballot proposals. While final election results aren’t available yet in all areas, here’s a look at where some of the top local races and proposals stand just before midnight with results reported so far.
Live: Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Voters across Jackson County are casting their ballots in Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election to decide the fate of candidates seeking seats in the Michigan House and Senate, U.S. Congress, county commission, local school boards and more. Millage proposals for Leoni Township roads, the village of...
Dems sweep Ann Arbor-area state House, Senate races, win 8 of 9 seats in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - It was almost a clean sweep for Democrats in state House and Senate races covering parts of Washtenaw County during the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Under new political maps, blue candidates triumphed in eight of nine races in the Ann Arbor area, winning both swing...
whmi.com
Voters Reject Marijuana Proposal In City Of Brighton
In the City of Brighton, voters have rejected a proposal that would have allowed marijuana facilities in the municipality. Un-official results show 2,546 voted against the proposal or 57.76%. 1,862 voters supported the measure or 42.24%. There were 86 under-votes and 3 over-votes. The City is among the local communities...
thelivingstonpost.com
Is Livingston County becoming more Democratic?
Is the Livingston County GOP's stranglehold on local politics starting to break? Recent election numbers seem to suggest so. Sorry. Only premium subscribers to The Livingston Post have access to this content. Become a subscriber to read this and other premium content on our site.
