ROSEVILLE, MI – A Michigan high school student is facing charges after a stolen, loaded gun was found in his backpack, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, an 11th grader at Roseville High School reported “worrisome behavior” between two other students, according to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The reporting student believed that one of the two others had a gun in their backpack.

ROSEVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO