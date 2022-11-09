ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Veterans Day In Hopkins County

This year’s public observance of Veterans Day in Hopkins County will be Friday morning at 11:00 on the Sulphur Springs downtown square in front of the Hopkins County Courthouse. Speaker will be Robert Kerr, a local Judge Advocate of the U.S. Marine Corps League. The event is open to all, with some seating available around the flagpole in the center of the square.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Open House

The Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption open house this Saturday, November 12, with the event at the shelter Hillcrest Dr. from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. There are several dogs and cats available for adoption in a good home. Organizers will be selling lunches and chances to win a basket of supplies for your cat or dog. Volunteers will also be on hand to answer questions and give out information about volunteering for the shelter.
Popular Tyler seafood restaurant closes

Shell Shack in Tyler has officially shut its doors. The restaurant served its last meals on Tuesday. The restaurant, located at 7918 South Broadway Ave., said it would not be renewing its lease at its current location but enjoyed being part of the Tyler community. The business made the announcement...
Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Event Saturday, November 19, 2022

Several festivities begin at 4:00 pm, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present to hear all the items on children’s Christmas list this season, and the live reindeer will accompany them. Opportunities for photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer will be available. Popcorn and hot cocoa will...
Mt Pleasant’s Boots & Bells

OPENING NIGHT LIGHTING FESTIVITIES ARE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17. City of Mount Pleasant Presents Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas. Mount Pleasant, TX – Historic Downtown Mount Pleasant will be a lively place to visit this holiday season as the City presents the Third Annual Boots & Bells. It’s an Olde West Christmas.
CitySquare Set to Help Tornado Victims This Weekend

I again as for your help in spreading the word. CitySquare, 2515 Bonham Street, will be open to serve victims of last Friday’s tornado destruction Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and again Sunday, November 13, from 1-5 p.m. We have an abundance of clothing for all ages along with shoes, coats, some household items and personal care items and snacks which have been dropped off. We have been blessed beyond measure and wish to help in any way we can.
Sulphur Springs Lion’s Electric Christmas Parade

The Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org, and they can email you a form. They will grade entries into three categories: large, small, and non-profit. The parade will start at 7:00 pm.
Wood County Constable Indicted

There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
Annie’s Room Unveiled At Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs

Sulphur Springs, TX – The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will officially open on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 pm. They invite the public to attend.
New courthouse in downtown Tyler is rising concerns from local businesses

TYLER, Texas — The new courthouse project is going to be a major change for downtown Tyler but it’s not happening right away. Officials tell say construction will begin in 2024. When it does get underway, local businesses like Don Juan’s which is right across the street, are anticipating the kind of impact this will have on them.
Pets Fur People Pet of the Week – BG & Dixie Mae

BG (grey) and Dixie Mae (white) are a bonded pair available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. These two cuties weigh about 12 pounds each and are fully vetted – including recent dental cleanings so their breath is sweet for puppy kisses! BG and Dixie Mae are well behaved around young and older children and like other dogs. Best of all, BG and Dixie Mae are house trained. They will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting BG and Dixie Mae call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
WebXtra: Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado

There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Attorney says federally indicted Wood Co....
Deputy Finds Fake ID, Suspected Marijuana, Synthetic Urine

A sheriff’s deputy stopped to check on a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30, but ended up finding a fake ID, suspected marijuana and synthetic urine; one person was taken into custody on a fraud charge as a result. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave a fake name and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during an early morning traffic stop, and the other Naples man in the car was found to be wanted as well. About two hours later, a Grand Prairie man was found in possession of three baggies of suspected marijuana.
Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been struck by a car at the Target in Tyler and is being treated in an ambulance. Before noon on Thursday, emergency services received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car in the crosswalk area outside the Target on S. Broadway.
Two new projects approved by the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council has approved contracts for two projects that are both funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. One being a $1,318,390 contract with Fritcher Construction Services to replace the streets, infrastructure and storm sewer under South Thompson Avenue and Barger Street, where the storm sewer and pavement have decayed in multiple areas.
