RICHMOND – Harry L. Gewanter, MD, FAAP, MACR of Richmond, Virginia was installed as president of the Medical Society of Virginia (MSV) at the organization’s Annual Meeting on October 29, 2022 at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia. Dr. Gewanter is a board- certified pediatrician. He is a co-founder of Medical Home Plus, Inc, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting families of children with any chronic or disabling condition with appropriate information, services and support, and serves as its Medical Director.

