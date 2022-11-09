ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Augusta Free Press

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital announces first female president

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Scientists find strong evidence for testing VCU-manufactured drug in liver cancer

Richmond, Va. — Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings — recently published in Hepatology — pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

The MSV Installs New President Harry L. Gewanter, MD, FAAP, MACR at 2022 Annual Meeting

RICHMOND – Harry L. Gewanter, MD, FAAP, MACR of Richmond, Virginia was installed as president of the Medical Society of Virginia (MSV) at the organization’s Annual Meeting on October 29, 2022 at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia. Dr. Gewanter is a board- certified pediatrician. He is a co-founder of Medical Home Plus, Inc, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting families of children with any chronic or disabling condition with appropriate information, services and support, and serves as its Medical Director.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

RRHA awarded funds to provide housing assistance for homeless veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More help is on the way for homeless veterans in Richmond as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awards the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority $42,000 of voucher funding to help with housing assistance. The announcement was made during a press conference at the...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man injured in shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Friday evening. On Nov. 11 around 6:40 p.m. police arrived to the 1000 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man shot. He...
RICHMOND, VA

