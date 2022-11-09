Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital announces first female president
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the...
Richmond Councilwoman receives criticism online for ‘Karen’ tweet
"When you’re elected by your community to represent that community, you take on the responsibility to act with grace. Dismissing concerns of citizens and members in the community doesn’t display what Richmond is about," Wilkes said.
Man hospitalized in shooting near Gilpin Court in Richmond
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in the area of Gilpin Court.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Scientists find strong evidence for testing VCU-manufactured drug in liver cancer
Richmond, Va. — Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings — recently published in Hepatology — pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
The MSV Installs New President Harry L. Gewanter, MD, FAAP, MACR at 2022 Annual Meeting
RICHMOND – Harry L. Gewanter, MD, FAAP, MACR of Richmond, Virginia was installed as president of the Medical Society of Virginia (MSV) at the organization’s Annual Meeting on October 29, 2022 at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia. Dr. Gewanter is a board- certified pediatrician. He is a co-founder of Medical Home Plus, Inc, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting families of children with any chronic or disabling condition with appropriate information, services and support, and serves as its Medical Director.
NBC12
RRHA awarded funds to provide housing assistance for homeless veterans
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More help is on the way for homeless veterans in Richmond as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awards the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority $42,000 of voucher funding to help with housing assistance. The announcement was made during a press conference at the...
Central Virginia schools shelter in place
School districts in central Virginia say they are taking steps "to keep students safe" as severe storms hit the Richmond area and tornado warnings continue to be extended.
Dinwiddie Schools did not have OSHA-required safety officer at time of accident
"It's not just having a document and a person, it's having a program where people are really buying into it participating in the program," the head of the non-profit Laboratory Safety Institute said.
Elevator issues at this man's Richmond apartment have left him stranded inside
Residents at the Richmond Dairy Apartments say they are beyond frustrated with constant elevator issues.
Scalding water, falls and sloppy records: New violations stack up for Virginia assisted living facilities
This is the largest number of provisionally licensed facilities since 8News began tracking the issue in April, with five more facilities being added to the list over the last few months.
NBC12
‘This man earned this’: Retired army veteran gifted with mortgage-free home
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Retired U.S. Army Captain James Howard and his family received a hero’s welcome Thursday after a nonprofit surprised the veteran by paying off the mortgage on his Chesterfield home. Howard was escorted to his home by a team of bikers and first responders. The veterans...
wbtw.com
College freshman dies on campus in Virginia; no foul play suspected
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A William & Mary University student died early Thursday morning in one of the residence halls, according to a message sent out to the campus community. The email, sent out by Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler, said that the William & Mary Police...
‘She searched every day and every night’: Family reacts to death of husband, father reported missing
Amanda Cooper said her family and friends had been searching for her husband for 16 days when he was finally found dead in a wooded area in Henrico.
Neighborhood reacts to body found in wooded area in Henrico
"When I first moved around here, I was part of the neighborhood watch through the church right behind us," Hockadey said. "I think that would be a good piece to bring back, so it keeps the community and the neighborhood strong."
NBC12
Man injured in shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Friday evening. On Nov. 11 around 6:40 p.m. police arrived to the 1000 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man shot. He...
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
Schools dismiss after sheltering in place during tornado warnings
Dismissal for elementary schools in Hanover County were on about a 35-45 minute delay due after students were forced to shelter in place after multiple tornado warnings.
Virginia family searching for missing teen in need of medication
The last week has been gut-wrenching for the family of a Virginia 17-year-old who disappeared in Kenbridge.
Why this Chesterfield mom continues to help sick kids after her son's death
Chesterfield mom Donna Reynolds lost her nine-year-old son Kellan on July 2, 2020 to a rare Mitochondrial disease. This toy drive helps keep his memory alive .
