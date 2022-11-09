ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

CBS DFW

Estranged husband and wife fatally shot at Dallas County Medical Examiner's office

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The victims in the shooting that happened at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office on Nov. 8 were an estranged husband and wife, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department confirmed.Beth Frost, 46 and James Frost, 51 were both found dead in a second floor office with apparent gunshot wounds.Sources told CBS 11 that the shooting was an apparent murder-suicide.The Sheriff's Department said the investigation is ongoing. 
WFAA

CLEAR Alert issued for North Texas woman leads to police chase in Tarrant County, suspect taken into custody

TEXAS, USA — Arlington police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday for a missing 20-year-old woman last seen in Denton, which then led to a police chase throughout Tarrant County. Police were able to arrest the suspect, 21-year-old Ramel Hawkins Jr., without incident. The victim was taken to a local hospital to get checked out but is otherwise safe, police said.
truecrimedaily

17-year-old Texas teen sentenced to life for fatally attacking his mother with hammer

McKINNEY, Texas (TCD) -- A 17-year-old male was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally attacking his mother with a hammer in 2021. According to a news release from the Collin County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 3, 2021, Adam Barney’s father called 911 and said his son had killed his wife. Officers reportedly responded to the Barney family home, where the father showed them security footage showing Barney attacking his mother.
dallasexpress.com

Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer

A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road

On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
CBS DFW

fox4news.com

Fort Worth PD fires officer accused of domestic violence

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police fired an officer who was under investigation for domestic violence. Cpl. Mark Force was arrested in May and charged with the assault of a family member. Force had been on restricted duty during an internal investigation. He served with the Fort Worth Police...
