Estranged husband and wife fatally shot at Dallas County Medical Examiner's office
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The victims in the shooting that happened at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office on Nov. 8 were an estranged husband and wife, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department confirmed.Beth Frost, 46 and James Frost, 51 were both found dead in a second floor office with apparent gunshot wounds.Sources told CBS 11 that the shooting was an apparent murder-suicide.The Sheriff's Department said the investigation is ongoing.
Texas medical examiner killed by estranged husband, ex-college basketball player in suspected murder-suicide
DALLAS – A Dallas County medical examiner was killed in a suspected murder-suicide on Tuesday, officials said. Beth Frost, 46, was believed to have been fatally shot by her estranged husband, James Frost, 51, who then turned the gun on himself, according to media reports. Officers found the pair...
CLEAR Alert issued for North Texas woman leads to police chase in Tarrant County, suspect taken into custody
TEXAS, USA — Arlington police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday for a missing 20-year-old woman last seen in Denton, which then led to a police chase throughout Tarrant County. Police were able to arrest the suspect, 21-year-old Ramel Hawkins Jr., without incident. The victim was taken to a local hospital to get checked out but is otherwise safe, police said.
17-year-old Texas teen sentenced to life for fatally attacking his mother with hammer
McKINNEY, Texas (TCD) -- A 17-year-old male was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally attacking his mother with a hammer in 2021. According to a news release from the Collin County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 3, 2021, Adam Barney’s father called 911 and said his son had killed his wife. Officers reportedly responded to the Barney family home, where the father showed them security footage showing Barney attacking his mother.
2 Dead After Murder-Suicide Inside Dallas County Medical Examiner's Building
Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. Two people are dead in a murder-suicide shooting Tuesday inside the building that houses the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, authorities say. A Dallas police spokesman told NBC 5 that officers were responding to reports of an active...
Two women shot to death in Arlington, bodies found in a burning home
Two women are dead in Arlington both of them from gunshots. They were found in a burning home Thursday. A little past 5 p.m. a fire broke out at a home on Lynn Creek Driver near Sublett and Silo. After the fire was knocked down,
Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer
A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road
On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
New law inspired by Tarrant County case helps lead to rapist's capture
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for a 2019 sexual assault. Prosecutors say it was a new law that helped lead to the arrest. Molly Jane’s Law was passed after the murder of a Fort Worth woman in 2017.
'They didn't even call 911': Daughter of 82-year-old Dallas hit-and-run victim wants suspects caught
DALLAS, Texas — The daughter of 82-year-old Kristine Kelly buried her mother Thursday alongside family as detectives with the Dallas Police Department continue to search for those responsible for her mother's death. Kelly was driving to get groceries for her and her husband on Monday when she was struck...
‘Elderly' Man Pushed Into Passing DART Bus During Fight With Four Juveniles: Police
An older man got pushed into a DART bus Thursday during a fight with four juveniles, Dallas Police say. According to police, officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. for a disturbance. Once there, officers learned four juvenile boys had been fighting an older man described as elderly.
Former College Basketball Player Allegedly Shot and Killed Medical Examiner Wife Before Turning the Gun on Himself Amid Divorce
A former college basketball player this week shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities say. James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who was known as “Jed” when he played at the University of Missouri in...
Two arrested, one wanted after pursuit involving suspected stolen vehicle in Dallas County, officials say
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are in custody and a third is wanted after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle led to a foot chase in Dallas County Wednesday afternoon, officials say. The Dallas Police Department told WFAA that its helicopter, Air 1, responded to a report of...
Dallas police respond to shooting call at Dallas County Medical Examiner's office
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police responded to a shots-fired call inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office on Stemmons Freeway on Nov. 8.The call came in just before 4:30 p.m. and occurred on the second floor of the building, which is located just north of Wycliff Avenue.Sources later confirmed to CBS 11's JD Miles that the shooting was a murder-suicide. Officials say they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price said it appears the two were husband and wife. The Dallas County Health Department, located nextdoor, was evacuated."There is no need for the community to be alarmed, there is no suspect at-large," Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said. "We do believe that there is an employee here that is involved in this and we do believe that one of the subjects deceased was indeed an employee."Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that the autopsies will be done in Collin County.
Funeral to be held for woman killed in Dallas hit-and-run crash
Florence Kelly, 82, died after the suspect vehicle hit her car, according to police. The suspect and two passengers left their vehicle, leaving a girl pinned inside.
$500,000 Bond Set for Suspect in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Dallas Police Officer
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Bond has been set for a woman charged the wrong way death of a Dallas police officer last month. Investigators said Mayra Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit for driving when she crashed into Officer Jacob Arrellano head on along Spur 408 on October 11th.
'I will pray for you': Family member who lost relatives in crash faces suspect in court
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man charged in a deadly drunk driving crash that killed three people has been sentenced to 18 years in prison as part of a plea agreement. On Monday, Adan Hermosillo Garcia, 31, who agreed to a plea deal in August, faced his victims' family members as they delivered impact statements in the case.
Fort Worth PD fires officer accused of domestic violence
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police fired an officer who was under investigation for domestic violence. Cpl. Mark Force was arrested in May and charged with the assault of a family member. Force had been on restricted duty during an internal investigation. He served with the Fort Worth Police...
Richardson police ask for public's help to find man accused of assault
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of sexual assault on Saturday. The assault happened Saturday just after 5 p.m., police said.
Trackdown: Dallas police seek suspects who fled fatal hit-and-run crash
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police are looking for three young suspects who got out of their car and ran from a crash that killed an 82-year-old woman. They didn’t try to help the woman they hit or call 911. They also left behind their injured 13-year-old friend.
