Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
WCJB
Florida International Rally and Motorsport Park will hold the 8th annual Krawl’n for the Fallen
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 8th annual Krawl’n for the Fallen event is hosted by the Off-Road United Foundation, and it starts on Friday. It is one of Florida’s largest off-road events. It brings together law enforcement and the community for fellowship and fun. The event will kick...
Digital Exclusive: City of Ocala starts to release transcripts on fire fee litigation
Shortly after the court entered its Final Judgment against the City of Ocala requiring the city to refund $80 million dollars in fire user fees the courts deemed an illegal tax, the Gazette started asking for the shade minutes from the city. After five months of asking, we’ve received the...
ocala-news.com
Fallen Tree In Oak Run Community After Hurricane Nicole
This redbud tree was uprooted in the Oak Run community in Ocala after Hurricane Nicole passed through the area. Thanks to Peggy Lawton for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
mycbs4.com
Marion County distributes sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Nicole
Marion County, FL — Residents in Ocala have started getting ready for hurricane Nicole by getting some sandbags in case of flooding. “Well I figured we dodged the bullet with the last one, with Ian, and I didn’t get any sandbags and we got lucky. We moved here two years ago from South Florida, so hurricanes are not a new thing for me, so I like to be overly prepared and keep my garage dry," resident Tommy Burgs said.
WCJB
People in Cedar Key ride out Tropical Storm Nicole
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Cedar Key made preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole, while others kept it simple. TV20 crews didn’t spot many boarded-up windows and many residents continued about their day as normal. Some restaurants closed due to the storm while others continued to serve patrons.
WESH
Nicole brings more flooding along St. Johns River in Lake County
ASTOR, Fla. — Nicole brought more devastating flooding to the St. Johns River in parts of Lake County, such as Astor, where homes sit. WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey the flooded area.
WCJB
House saved in Ocala after vehicle fire spreads to home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews have released a picture of a vehicle fire they responded to this week. Crews responded to a home on SE 15th Avenue at around 8p.m. on Thursday night. Two vehicles were burning inside the car port, which began to spread to the...
ocala-news.com
Oak Tree Uprooted In Ocala After Hurricane Nicole
An oak tree was uprooted and downed live power lines at the corner of SE 5th Street and SE 9th Avenue in Ocala. Thanks to Kay C. Sagal-Brasoveanu for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Tree Falls On House In Orange Lake After Hurricane Nicole
A home in Orange Lake suffered major damage after Hurricane Nicole when a tree fell on its roof. Thanks to Jay Topczewski for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Date Night in Lake County, Florida - Scenic Dining
Especially once you have children, it becomes difficult to realize that you are still a couple and you need some alone time. So what are some good ideas for where to dine in Lake County, Florida? If you're looking for a restaurant with a great view, here are a few suggestions for places to try:
rasmussen.edu
Rasmussen University’s Tampa/Brandon, Central Pasco and Ocala Campuses Closed Thur., Nov. 10 as Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall
Tampa (November 9, 2022)—With Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall with 74-110 MPH wind speeds impacting the entire state, out of an abundance of caution Rasmussen University announced Wednesday that its Tampa/Brandon, Central Pasco and Ocala campuses will be closed Thur., Nov. 10, with all classes moving to a virtual experience. This advisory is in addition to yesterday’s announced closure of the North Orlando campus for Wed., Nov. 9 and Thur., Nov. 10.
WCJB
Marion County and Gainesville will not have trash pick-up, RTS and Suntran also suspended due to Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you live in Marion County or the city of Gainesville, your garbage curbside pick up will be canceled for Thursday due to Hurricane Nicole. Instead, the curbside services will happen on Friday even though it is Veterans Day. Also, bus services from RTS in Gainesville...
click orlando
Here are the top 10 ‘luckiest’ stores to buy lottery tickets in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you missed the chance to win big after the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed earlier this week, you still have a chance to try your luck in other ways. Data from the Florida Lottery shows the top 10 locations in Central Florida that...
WCJB
Newberry High School marching band travels to Indiana for National Championship
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida school marching band got to travel to Indiana for a national competition. The Newberry High School marching band competed in the Bands of America Grand National Championships at the Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday morning. The band competed in the preliminary round...
ocala-news.com
TEDxOcala returns this weekend for 8th annual event
TEDxOcala will return to the College of Central Florida this weekend for its 8th annual installment. The event will take place on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Fine Arts Auditorium, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 11/11
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a “pawfect” event in Marion County on Saturday, and giving love to the men and women who bravely served our country. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
villages-news.com
Mysterious golf cart moved but remains parked at recreation center
A mysterious golf cart has been moved but remains parked at a recreation center in The Villages. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo complained last month to the Amenity Authority Committee about the golf cart which had been parked in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. Biebesheimer revisited the topic Wednesday morning before the AAC. She said the golf cart has been moved, but remains parked at the recreation center.
Hello, Ocala!
Mark Bushfield greets people at the local restaurant where he works with a smile, a bit of comedy or even a magic trick. Even playing the part of a clown is in his repertoire. He is quite popular with his customers, and young and old alike enjoy his happy persona.
Thanksgiving 2022 in Lake County, Florida
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Are you planning on cooking or would you rather enjoy a meal out or one you bring home? Let’s look at some of your options. Thanksgiving Day Dining OptionsChristopher Ryan / Unsplash.
Villages Daily Sun
Paradise Rec survey results show preferences
A resort-style pool, corn toss and table shuffleboard are the most requested additions to the original recreation facility in The Villages. Those were among the results of a recently-completed resident survey to gauge interest in new amenities at Paradise Recreation, said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department at the monthly meeting of the Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday.
Comments / 0