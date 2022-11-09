ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Fallen Tree In Oak Run Community After Hurricane Nicole

This redbud tree was uprooted in the Oak Run community in Ocala after Hurricane Nicole passed through the area. Thanks to Peggy Lawton for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Marion County distributes sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Nicole

Marion County, FL — Residents in Ocala have started getting ready for hurricane Nicole by getting some sandbags in case of flooding. “Well I figured we dodged the bullet with the last one, with Ian, and I didn’t get any sandbags and we got lucky. We moved here two years ago from South Florida, so hurricanes are not a new thing for me, so I like to be overly prepared and keep my garage dry," resident Tommy Burgs said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

People in Cedar Key ride out Tropical Storm Nicole

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Cedar Key made preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole, while others kept it simple. TV20 crews didn’t spot many boarded-up windows and many residents continued about their day as normal. Some restaurants closed due to the storm while others continued to serve patrons.
CEDAR KEY, FL
WCJB

House saved in Ocala after vehicle fire spreads to home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews have released a picture of a vehicle fire they responded to this week. Crews responded to a home on SE 15th Avenue at around 8p.m. on Thursday night. Two vehicles were burning inside the car port, which began to spread to the...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Oak Tree Uprooted In Ocala After Hurricane Nicole

An oak tree was uprooted and downed live power lines at the corner of SE 5th Street and SE 9th Avenue in Ocala. Thanks to Kay C. Sagal-Brasoveanu for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
rasmussen.edu

Rasmussen University’s Tampa/Brandon, Central Pasco and Ocala Campuses Closed Thur., Nov. 10 as Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall

Tampa (November 9, 2022)—With Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall with 74-110 MPH wind speeds impacting the entire state, out of an abundance of caution Rasmussen University announced Wednesday that its Tampa/Brandon, Central Pasco and Ocala campuses will be closed Thur., Nov. 10, with all classes moving to a virtual experience. This advisory is in addition to yesterday’s announced closure of the North Orlando campus for Wed., Nov. 9 and Thur., Nov. 10.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

TEDxOcala returns this weekend for 8th annual event

TEDxOcala will return to the College of Central Florida this weekend for its 8th annual installment. The event will take place on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Fine Arts Auditorium, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with K-Country 11/11

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a “pawfect” event in Marion County on Saturday, and giving love to the men and women who bravely served our country. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Mysterious golf cart moved but remains parked at recreation center

A mysterious golf cart has been moved but remains parked at a recreation center in The Villages. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo complained last month to the Amenity Authority Committee about the golf cart which had been parked in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. Biebesheimer revisited the topic Wednesday morning before the AAC. She said the golf cart has been moved, but remains parked at the recreation center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

Hello, Ocala!

Mark Bushfield greets people at the local restaurant where he works with a smile, a bit of comedy or even a magic trick. Even playing the part of a clown is in his repertoire. He is quite popular with his customers, and young and old alike enjoy his happy persona.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Paradise Rec survey results show preferences

A resort-style pool, corn toss and table shuffleboard are the most requested additions to the original recreation facility in The Villages. Those were among the results of a recently-completed resident survey to gauge interest in new amenities at Paradise Recreation, said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department at the monthly meeting of the Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday.
THE VILLAGES, FL

