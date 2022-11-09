Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has appeared in public with her sons, Prince Joachim and Crown Prince Frederick, in a show of family unity following a feud among the royals about titles. They all attended celebrations at Copenhagen City Hall marking Margrethe’s 50-year reign. Last month the Queen shocked Prince Joachim when she announced his four children would be stripped of their royal titles and would no longer be known as princes and princesses. The children of her other son, Crown Prince Frederick, were allowed to keep their titles. Margrethe said she made the decision to help her grandchildren “shape their own lives to a much greater extent.” But Joachim told reporters he was shocked: “Why must they be punished in that way?” he asked. Margrethe said she had “underestimated” Joachim’s strong reaction but hoped the family could “find the peace to find our way through this situation.” Although all the royals posed for smiling photographs at the anniversary celebrations, Margrethe and her sons all arrived at the event separately.Read it at Daily Mail

19 MINUTES AGO