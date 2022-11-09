ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Dozens of SAT tests have been lost after flying out of an El Paso UPS truck

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agByL_0j4I8NAf00
Suzane Nazir uses a Princeton Review SAT Preparation book to study for the test on March 6, 2014 in Pembroke Pines, Fla.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

By Halisia Hubbard

Dozens of El Paso High School students' SAT answer sheets were lost after they flew from the UPS truck transporting them. The school district was able to recover all but 55, which means those unlucky students may have to retake their tests.

A video on social media appeared to show Scantron sheets scattered across El Paso's Mesa Street. EPHS senior Freddy Chavez has been credited on Instagram for taking the cell phone footage.

"I just saw a bunch of papers everywhere," he told KTSM 9 News in El Paso. "I had no idea what it was. I didn't think much of it all."

The SAT is a standardized test required for applying to many American colleges and universities. The College Board, which administers the test, said that 1.7 million students in the high school class of 2022 took the SAT at least once.

The El Paso Independent School District said it's working with the College Board to "determine a remedy for the El Paso High School students whose SAT exams were lost in transit after they were securely submitted to UPS," according to KTSM.

EPISD's chief communications officer Liza Rodriguez did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment.

KFOX14 reported that EPHS senior Ezra Ponzio was planning to apply to Texas A&M University early, but the loss of his test means he no longer can.

"UPS, just try your best to make it right with us," he told the station.

In a statement shared with NPR, UPS said, "We have apologized to the school and extend our apologies to the students. Our employees worked to recover as many tests as possible. The driver's actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we have addressed this with him."

Students who are interested in taking the ACT, which is also used for applying to college, will be eligible for waivers to take the test at no cost.

**In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video obtained by KTSM 9 News you […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces

EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes

It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Passenger train and farm truck collision reported in Tornillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A train collision occurred late Thursday afternoon in Tornillo. According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, the crash involved a farm truck and a passenger train. The truck operator is not injured or any of the passengers. Pacific Union police are said to be on their way to assist […]
TORNILLO, TX
KFOX 14

Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

3 Naughty & 3 Nice Things To Do In El Paso This Holiday Season

Whether you're lookin' to be naughty or nice this holiday season (..and let's be honest, the best are both..), here are some local ideas for a festive stay-cation. I like to space them out by taking on 1 each weekend which is why I give you 6. Plenty of time to fit them in between Halloween and the new year. Plus- head all the way to the bottom for the bonus bonanza. It's NAUGHTY, AND it's NICE, and it's everything SPICE.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Driver killed in downtown El Paso crash identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was identified as the driver who died in a crash Monday night. Fernie Anthony Favela of El Paso died after the vehicle he was driving struck a guardrail along the 600 block of E. Missouri. Police investigators said Favela had exited...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day is Ben Avalos! This is a beautiful sunrise taken from Northeast El Paso!. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

10-year-old boy witnessed Sun Metro bus crash in backyard

EL PASO, Texas-- Jose Pizarro's 10-year-old son was playing outside his home when a Sun Metro bus and truck collided right in front of the 10-year-old's view on Rich Beem Boulevard and Tierra Flores Drive in Far East El Paso. The boy was playing outside when he heard a loud...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference enters day two

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Day two of the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference opened Thursday with a Q & A with Mariachi Cobre at the Corbett Center. Today's events include dance and voice clinics and a full Guitarrón/Armonia clinic. Day 1 of the conference included a beginner ballet...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso’s WinterFest returns this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s annual WinterFest is returning on Saturday, Nov. 19 in downtown El Paso.   This year the downtown destination event will be packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit, joy and family-friendly festivities, starting on Nov. 19, 2022, through January 1, 2023. The celebration starts at 2 p.m. with […]
EL PASO, TX
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
146K+
Followers
15K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy