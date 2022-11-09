ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach International Airport joins Orlando in closing ahead of Hurricane Nicole

By Michelle Marchante, Anna Jean Kaiser
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Palm Beach International Airport and Orlando International Airport are ceasing commercial flights Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Nicole’s expected landfall .

The Palm Beach County airport said it will be ceasing commercial flights at 9 a.m. Wednesday and is asking travelers to check with their airline before heading to PBI. Orlando International Airport is ceasing commercial operations at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are still open. Officials from MIA and FLL said they do not expect to have to shut down due to the incoming storm.

On Wednesday morning, MIA had 50 flight cancellations to and from the Bahamas and other U.S. cities. FLL reported 22 total flight cancellations for Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center says Nicole could reach Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. The storm is forecast to bring flooding rain, strong winds and dangerous storm surge to parts of the state.

Other airport closures

Daytona Beach International Airport will close Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. and plans to reopen Friday.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport will close Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Orlando Sanford International Airport will close Wednesday at 4 p.m.

