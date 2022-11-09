Read full article on original website
PHILADELPHIA — As the bass from hip-hop artist Future’s “Chickens” was rattling off the walls at the indoor practice facility at the NovaCare Complex Friday afternoon, the Eagles defensive backs were running to orange cones that were placed in front of them. Under the direction of defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, each player. ran up to the cone, before backpedaling and looking for the ball being thrown their way.
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walked into the NovaCare Complex auditorium Thursday, two days after the midterm elections, wearing a black T-shirt that read “Sirianni Hurts ‘22” — a gift from his quarterback, who has been running an eight-game MVP campaign. BUY EAGLES...
Following a 10-7 season in which the Las Vegas Raiders faced what seemed like constant distractions off the field, many
PHILADELPHIA – Sure, they’re big, but they’re nasty, too. That’s the scouting report Mike Golic Jr., a DraftKings Analyst, and host of the GoJo Podcast, provides on the Eagles’ offensive line. Through eight games, the Eagles have the third-ranked offense in the league (391 total yards per game), ninth in passing (242.3 yards per game), and sixth in rushing (148.8 yards per game). Without the offensive line’s dominance, the Eagles wouldn’t be undefeated through eight games — the NFL’s last remaining unbeaten team.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Pittsburgh Steelers lock horns with the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 10 action at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, commencing at 1 p.m....
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our bet365 promo code, new customers looking for the best way to bet on any game in November 2022 can get a Bet...
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new players gambling on any NFL Week 10 game action can receive a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus by...
The current Fox analyst and former Buckeyes coach abruptly left Saturday’s game.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA at State Farm Arena on Thursday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EST.
