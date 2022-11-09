ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Key member of secondary missed practice for 2nd straight day

PHILADELPHIA — As the bass from hip-hop artist Future’s “Chickens” was rattling off the walls at the indoor practice facility at the NovaCare Complex Friday afternoon, the Eagles defensive backs were running to orange cones that were placed in front of them. Under the direction of defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, each player. ran up to the cone, before backpedaling and looking for the ball being thrown their way.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL analyst raves about Eagles’ ‘nasty’ offensive line

PHILADELPHIA – Sure, they’re big, but they’re nasty, too. That’s the scouting report Mike Golic Jr., a DraftKings Analyst, and host of the GoJo Podcast, provides on the Eagles’ offensive line. Through eight games, the Eagles have the third-ranked offense in the league (391 total yards per game), ninth in passing (242.3 yards per game), and sixth in rushing (148.8 yards per game). Without the offensive line’s dominance, the Eagles wouldn’t be undefeated through eight games — the NFL’s last remaining unbeaten team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Saints vs. Steelers prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 10

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Pittsburgh Steelers lock horns with the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 10 action at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, commencing at 1 p.m....
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy