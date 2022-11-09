If North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race—a neck-and-neck contest that could see the election of the state’s first Black senator or the ascendance of a gun-slinging, abortion-rights-denying, MAGA-aligned congressman—has stirred so little buzz compared to other contests that national news outlets have labeled it a “sleeper race,” the four races for the NC Court of Appeals are straight up comatose.

10 DAYS AGO