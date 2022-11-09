ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

A New Book by Wilmington Author Larry Thomas Explores North Carolina’s Rich Jazz Heritage

Last month, Chapel Hill iconoclast Larry Thomas’s latest book, Carolina Shout! The Carolina Jazz Collection was published by United Brothers & Sisters Communications in Drewryville, Virginia. The 119-page volume highlights the nearly 100 jazz musicians who were either born in the Tar Heel state, or who arrived via marriage, ancestral roots, or to enroll in North Carolina Central University’s acclaimed jazz studies program.
WILMINGTON, NC
Smooth Election In NC "A Positive Sign for Democracy"

This story originally published online at The 9th Street Journal. Despite worries of voter intimidation, chaos at the polls, and post-election denialism, North Carolina’s midterm voting seems to have run smoothly. “I can say without a doubt it was one of the smoothest elections I’ve ever been involved in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Out-of-State Patients Spur Abortion Increase in North Carolina

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Many more people are seeking abortions in North Carolina since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded the constitutional right to abortion and neighboring states began outlawing or severely restricting abortions. Fifty-three percent of the people coming to A Woman’s Choice...
ALABAMA STATE
Nonprofit Founded By Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Targets NC's Asian American Voters With Racist Mailers

This week, the leaders of a voter rights advocacy group announced that an organization founded by Stephen Miller, a former adviser with the Trump administration and Duke University graduate, has targeted Asian American voters across North Carolina with “hateful, racist mailers aimed at suppressing their vote and subduing the political power of the fastest-growing racial demographic in the state.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
'Every Seat Counts:' A Q&A with Duke Professor Asher Hildebrand

INDY Week: What does the 2022 congressional redistricting in North Carolina mean for the election?. Asher Hildebrand: Well, the current [North Carolina] congressional delegation includes 13 members, eight Republicans and five Democrats. North Carolina, because of its population growth, received a 14th seat after the reapportionment. Through a long saga...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NC Supreme Court Issues Much Anticipated Rulings on Education Funding, Environmental Protection

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. In a dramatic ruling issued just days before midterm elections, the North Carolina Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling and ordered the transfer of millions of dollars to pay for a school improvement plan designed to provide the state’s school children with the sound basic education guaranteed under the state constitution.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Why You Should Care About the Appellate Court Races

If North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race—a neck-and-neck contest that could see the election of the state’s first Black senator or the ascendance of a gun-slinging, abortion-rights-denying, MAGA-aligned congressman—has stirred so little buzz compared to other contests that national news outlets have labeled it a “sleeper race,” the four races for the NC Court of Appeals are straight up comatose.
Triangle Musicians Join Together for Abortion Rights Benefit Concert

Singer-songwriter Tift Merritt and other local musicians are taking a stand on abortion rights, next week, just two days before the midterm election. In a November 6 concert at Cat's Cradle, Merritt and others hope to encourage people to get out and vote this year, reminding fans that reproductive rights are at risk.
Candidate Questionnaire: Allen Baddour, Superior Court Judge, 15 B, Seat 2

Occupation & employer: Senior Resident Superior Court Judge, State of North Carolina. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a Superior court judge?
Candidate Questionnaire: James Powers, NC Senate 16

Occupation & employer: Self Employed, Business Owner, Landscape Contractor, Consultant. Retired from Exxon Refinery and Chemical company. 1. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of your North Carolina district effectively? What would you cite as your three biggest career accomplishments?. As an employee at Exxon my...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
