“Art of the State” Offers a Vital, Sprawling Survey of North Carolina’s Rich Arts Legacy
From the very beginning, the ambitions of Art of the State: Celebrating the Visual Art of North Carolina are clear. Written by Raleigh resident Liza Roberts with photography by Durham photographer Lissa Gotwals and released by UNC Press, the 272-page book offers a sprawling, vital survey of North Carolina art now. As Larry Wheeler, the renowned former director of the North Carolina Museum of Art writes in the forward, “[This is] the first contemporary and comprehensive look at the rich diversity—people, places, and materials—which characterize the art of North Carolina.”
15 Minutes: Danny Vester, Grower of NC State Fair's Largest Pumpkin
I started in 2014, as a way to help save my local town’s pumpkin festival, over in Spring Hope, North Carolina. I told my son I would grow the largest pumpkin they had ever seen, and I did. Since you started growing pumpkins in 2014, how long until you...
Smooth Election In NC "A Positive Sign for Democracy"
This story originally published online at The 9th Street Journal. Despite worries of voter intimidation, chaos at the polls, and post-election denialism, North Carolina’s midterm voting seems to have run smoothly. “I can say without a doubt it was one of the smoothest elections I’ve ever been involved in...
NC's Unaffiliated Voter Population Is Growing. Who Are They, And Why Don’t They Align With a Party?
This story originally published online at Carolina Public Press. For the first time in nearly 20 years, the largest percentage of North Carolina’s registered voters do not affiliate with a political party. According to N.C. State Board of Elections data from last month, 36% of registered voters are “unaffiliated.”...
Out-of-State Patients Spur Abortion Increase in North Carolina
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Many more people are seeking abortions in North Carolina since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded the constitutional right to abortion and neighboring states began outlawing or severely restricting abortions. Fifty-three percent of the people coming to A Woman’s Choice...
How New Local Producer Collective The Genius Party Brings People Together
In the world of hip-hop, North Carolina might seem a geographical outlier, fringe to major urban hip-hop centers like New York City and Atlanta. But the broad talent that exists across our state is remarkable. And while the focus and attention are often on the rappers with impressive lyrical abilities or those who have gained mainstream success, it’s the producers whose talents shape our sound and scene.
Nonprofit Founded By Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Targets NC's Asian American Voters With Racist Mailers
This week, the leaders of a voter rights advocacy group announced that an organization founded by Stephen Miller, a former adviser with the Trump administration and Duke University graduate, has targeted Asian American voters across North Carolina with “hateful, racist mailers aimed at suppressing their vote and subduing the political power of the fastest-growing racial demographic in the state.”
'Every Seat Counts:' A Q&A with Duke Professor Asher Hildebrand
INDY Week: What does the 2022 congressional redistricting in North Carolina mean for the election?. Asher Hildebrand: Well, the current [North Carolina] congressional delegation includes 13 members, eight Republicans and five Democrats. North Carolina, because of its population growth, received a 14th seat after the reapportionment. Through a long saga...
NC Supreme Court Issues Much Anticipated Rulings on Education Funding, Environmental Protection
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. In a dramatic ruling issued just days before midterm elections, the North Carolina Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling and ordered the transfer of millions of dollars to pay for a school improvement plan designed to provide the state’s school children with the sound basic education guaranteed under the state constitution.
High Court, High Stakes: Inside the Battle for Control of the NC Supreme Court
In less than a week, North Carolina voters will decide the future of abortion rights, election maps, and even education spending. Will these issues be decided in the race for U.S. Congress? No. In votes for state senators? No. In fact, many major policy decisions in the next few years...
Op-Ed: North Carolina's Judicial Elections Matter as Much as the Fight for the Statehouse
If you want good policies that allow all North Carolinians to thrive, you first need fair elections. To get there, we need good courts. My Democratic colleagues and I know how to make North Carolina stronger. We want to invest money in clean technologies to boost our economy and stop polluting our climate. We want to better fund our schools and create opportunities for our children. We want to ensure every woman has the right to make her own healthcare decisions. We want to ensure that no person in our state goes broke under the weight of medical debt.
Why You Should Care About the Appellate Court Races
If North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race—a neck-and-neck contest that could see the election of the state’s first Black senator or the ascendance of a gun-slinging, abortion-rights-denying, MAGA-aligned congressman—has stirred so little buzz compared to other contests that national news outlets have labeled it a “sleeper race,” the four races for the NC Court of Appeals are straight up comatose.
National Government Groups and Legal Scholars Want SCOTUS to Reject NC Republicans' Election Theory
National associations representing cities, counties, and mayors are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject North Carolina Republicans’ claim that legislatures should be the sole state authority setting rules for federal elections. In a friend of the court brief filed Wednesday in the case Moore vs. Harper, the local...
Candidate Questionnaire: Allen Baddour, Superior Court Judge, 15 B, Seat 2
Occupation & employer: Senior Resident Superior Court Judge, State of North Carolina. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a Superior court judge?
Can Democrats and Republicans Find Common-Ground Solutions to Deter Mass Shootings?
This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. The 15-year-old accused of killing five people and injuring two others in a Raleigh neighborhood last week was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, a hunting knife and ammunition in a knapsack for shotguns and rifles. Raleigh police chief Estella...
Candidate Questionnaire: Mike Woodard, NC Senate District 22
Occupation & employer: University Administrator, Duke University and Health System. 1. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of your North Carolina district effectively?. I have served the people of Durham County and the region for 17 years, first on the Durham City Council (seven years) and...
Candidate Questionnaire: Amanda Maris, NC District Court 14, Seat 6
Occupation & employer: District Court Judge, State of NC. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a district court judge?
Candidate Questionnaire: Darren Jackson, NC Court of Appeals, Seat 11
Occupation & employer: Judge on the NC Court of Appeals. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a Court of Appeals judge?
No, Cheri Beasley Does Not Want to Raise Taxes on the Middle Class
The season of misleading political ads is in full bloom. An ad by conservative groups says that Cheri Beasley, the Democratic nominee for North Carolina’s open US Senate Seat, wants to raise taxes on middle-class families, and will “knock on your door with an army of new IRS agents.”
