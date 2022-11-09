ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Art of the State” Offers a Vital, Sprawling Survey of North Carolina’s Rich Arts Legacy

From the very beginning, the ambitions of Art of the State: Celebrating the Visual Art of North Carolina are clear. Written by Raleigh resident Liza Roberts with photography by Durham photographer Lissa Gotwals and released by UNC Press, the 272-page book offers a sprawling, vital survey of North Carolina art now. As Larry Wheeler, the renowned former director of the North Carolina Museum of Art writes in the forward, “[This is] the first contemporary and comprehensive look at the rich diversity—people, places, and materials—which characterize the art of North Carolina.”
Smooth Election In NC "A Positive Sign for Democracy"

This story originally published online at The 9th Street Journal. Despite worries of voter intimidation, chaos at the polls, and post-election denialism, North Carolina’s midterm voting seems to have run smoothly. “I can say without a doubt it was one of the smoothest elections I’ve ever been involved in...
Out-of-State Patients Spur Abortion Increase in North Carolina

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Many more people are seeking abortions in North Carolina since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded the constitutional right to abortion and neighboring states began outlawing or severely restricting abortions. Fifty-three percent of the people coming to A Woman’s Choice...
How New Local Producer Collective The Genius Party Brings People Together

In the world of hip-hop, North Carolina might seem a geographical outlier, fringe to major urban hip-hop centers like New York City and Atlanta. But the broad talent that exists across our state is remarkable. And while the focus and attention are often on the rappers with impressive lyrical abilities or those who have gained mainstream success, it’s the producers whose talents shape our sound and scene.
Nonprofit Founded By Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Targets NC's Asian American Voters With Racist Mailers

This week, the leaders of a voter rights advocacy group announced that an organization founded by Stephen Miller, a former adviser with the Trump administration and Duke University graduate, has targeted Asian American voters across North Carolina with “hateful, racist mailers aimed at suppressing their vote and subduing the political power of the fastest-growing racial demographic in the state.”
'Every Seat Counts:' A Q&A with Duke Professor Asher Hildebrand

INDY Week: What does the 2022 congressional redistricting in North Carolina mean for the election?. Asher Hildebrand: Well, the current [North Carolina] congressional delegation includes 13 members, eight Republicans and five Democrats. North Carolina, because of its population growth, received a 14th seat after the reapportionment. Through a long saga...
NC Supreme Court Issues Much Anticipated Rulings on Education Funding, Environmental Protection

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. In a dramatic ruling issued just days before midterm elections, the North Carolina Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling and ordered the transfer of millions of dollars to pay for a school improvement plan designed to provide the state’s school children with the sound basic education guaranteed under the state constitution.
Op-Ed: North Carolina's Judicial Elections Matter as Much as the Fight for the Statehouse

If you want good policies that allow all North Carolinians to thrive, you first need fair elections. To get there, we need good courts. My Democratic colleagues and I know how to make North Carolina stronger. We want to invest money in clean technologies to boost our economy and stop polluting our climate. We want to better fund our schools and create opportunities for our children. We want to ensure every woman has the right to make her own healthcare decisions. We want to ensure that no person in our state goes broke under the weight of medical debt.
Why You Should Care About the Appellate Court Races

If North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race—a neck-and-neck contest that could see the election of the state’s first Black senator or the ascendance of a gun-slinging, abortion-rights-denying, MAGA-aligned congressman—has stirred so little buzz compared to other contests that national news outlets have labeled it a “sleeper race,” the four races for the NC Court of Appeals are straight up comatose.
Candidate Questionnaire: Allen Baddour, Superior Court Judge, 15 B, Seat 2

Occupation & employer: Senior Resident Superior Court Judge, State of North Carolina. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a Superior court judge?
Candidate Questionnaire: Darren Jackson, NC Court of Appeals, Seat 11

Occupation & employer: Judge on the NC Court of Appeals. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a Court of Appeals judge?
