ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indyweeknc

Backtalk: You chose the low road

Two weeks ago for print, Lena Geller wrote about the poor conditions of homes located on Durham’s Open Air Camp Road leased to tenants by the nonprofit Eno River Association, which now has plans to sell the properties to the state. Readers had thoughts. Steph Perry, a former tenant...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin Wins Second Term

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin won her bid for a second term Tuesday, beating out challengers Terrance Ruth and DaQuanta Copeland. Baldwin won with about 47 percent of the vote to Ruth's 40 percent. Election changes that the Raleigh City Council made last year, whereby a candidate formerly could call for a runoff if their opponent did not meet a 50-plus-one percent majority threshold, mean that Ruth is not entitled to call for a runoff.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Democrat Willie Rowe Elected Wake County Sheriff

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker's rocky tenure is coming to an end following Democrat Willie Rowe's victory on Tuesday. Rowe beat Baker in a primary earlier this year and went on to defeat former longtime sheriff Donnie Baker, a Republican, marking what seems to be a permanent shift in the county's approach to law enforcement.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
indyweeknc

Durham's DA Featured in New Book About Reform-Minded Prosecutors

The criminal justice reform efforts of Durham district attorney Satana Deberry are spotlighted in a new book that came out last month. Deberry, who is running unopposed for a second term in this month’s general elections, is one of 13 reform-minded prosecutors across the country who are profiled in Change from Within: Reimagining the 21st Century Prosecutor, published by New Press and authored by Miriam Krinsky, a former federal prosecutor and the executive director of the nonprofit Fair and Just Prosecution.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

A Preview of The Garbologists’ and a Review of Theatre Raleigh’s Dazzling ‘Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812′

Say you know your mail carrier, your grocer, or the farmer at the local farmers’ market well enough to have a conversation with them. Odds are you don’t have the same relationship with the sanitation workers who take away your garbage and recycling each week. Among the essential labor required to keep a community or a civilization viable, sanitation is bedrock. It’s also undeniably a site for social stigma as well.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Triangle First: Rongorongo’s “Caveman” Is a Hidden Gem of North Carolina Psych Music Past

You Can’t Go Wrong With Rongorongo! is an album name that sounds (delightfully) like a midcentury ad for a novelty toy. It originated as a joke among members of the experimental psych band Rongorongo. The band name references an ancient writing system discovered centuries ago on Easter Island; the band behind it made exploratory Avant-rock in Chapel Hill in the late aughts.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
indyweeknc

Triangle First: Finding Comfort and Safety "In Your Eyes"

“In Your Eyes,” a song about making meaningful connections with loved ones after you lose your memory, is driven equally by content and composition. Barren soundscapes and quivering vocals give way to lush, buoyant instrumental breaks. The song’s verses—which are delivered over an apprehensive guitar line and punctuated with...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

First Coffee, Then Beer: A New Main Street Bar Aims to Be Durham's "Daily Spot"

For first-time business owners, John and Rosa Paradiso have situated themselves in quite the competitive landscape. The downtown Durham block where they will soon open The Daily Beer Bar already harbors four bars within a 50-foot radius: 106 Main, a neighborhood staple where the drinks are potent and keenly priced; Bar Virgile, a cozy, classy joint with French food and upscale cocktails; Killer Queen, an eclectic watering hole for the wine inclined; and Bad Machines, an esports bar slated to open in coming weeks.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Wake County Teens: The Next Wave of Progressive Voters

As many anticipate the effects of young and often progressive new voters this midterm election season, Wake County high school students, even those who cannot vote yet, say they believe these elections will be enormously consequential—and, they hope, for the better for North Carolina and the nation. For Gracee...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
indyweeknc

15 Minutes: Sid Keith, 67, Owner of Surplus Sid's in Carrboro

Tell me a bit about how you came to own this place?. For a number of years, there was an acquaintance of mine that would come in here, Dr. William Bennett, who was professor emeritus in religion out of Duke University and he taught at UNC also, as I understand it. He had had one absolutely unbelievable fascinating life, and God rest his soul, he's been gone about almost 20 years now. He would come in here after he retired, he would get his driver, Patrick, to bring him over here and he would kind of stay with us and just hold court here. He had known the fellow that taught me the surplus business many, many years ago.
CARRBORO, NC
indyweeknc

Jess Williamson on Guardian Angels, Performing as a Duo, and Falling Back in Love with Country Music

Plains | The Haw River Ballroom, Saxapahaw | Monday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m. When the musicians Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) and Jess Williamson announced, this past summer, that they’d joined forces as country music duo Plains, it was news that just made gut-level sense, as if it had always been meant to be so. With voices twining in distinctive harmonies—waltzy and twangy, earthy and diaphanous—the pair evokes the familiar, storied sound of decades ago, when Wynonna Judd, Martina McBride, and Shania Twain ruled supreme.
SAXAPAHAW, NC
indyweeknc

Quickbait: Tracking the Vote

Since early voting started October 20, more than a million people statewide have cast their ballots at one-stop voting sites or by mail. And so far, in the first 11 days of early voting, turnout is roughly the same as it was in the 2018 midterm elections. One major difference is the number of ballots cast by mail. After COVID, the number of mail-in ballots has increased by 120 percent.This year, Orange County is ahead in turnout, with about 22.6 percent of its registered voters having cast ballots. The turnout in Wake and Durham Counties is also above the state average, at 16.4 percent and 20 percent, respectively.
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy