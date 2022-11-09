To Release New Work, S.E. Ward and Rachel Hirsh First Had to Reimagine Their Respective Relationships with the Music Industry

Since early voting started October 20, more than a million people statewide have cast their ballots at one-stop voting sites or by mail. And so far, in the first 11 days of early voting, turnout is roughly the same as it was in the 2018 midterm elections. One major difference is the number of ballots cast by mail. After COVID, the number of mail-in ballots has increased by 120 percent.This year, Orange County is ahead in turnout, with about 22.6 percent of its registered voters having cast ballots. The turnout in Wake and Durham Counties is also above the state average, at 16.4 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

10 DAYS AGO