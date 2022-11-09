To Release New Work, S.E. Ward and Rachel Hirsh First Had to Reimagine Their Respective Relationships with the Music Industry

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wake County Library Under Scrutiny After Adding Transphobic Book to Collection
Amid a nationwide campaign to dehumanize trans people, the Wake County Public Libraries have added Johnny the Walrus to their collection, a transphobic picture book that compares being transgender to pretending to be a walrus. Johnny the Walrus, published in November 2021, was written by Matt Walsh, a conservative columnist...
Backtalk: You chose the low road
Two weeks ago for print, Lena Geller wrote about the poor conditions of homes located on Durham’s Open Air Camp Road leased to tenants by the nonprofit Eno River Association, which now has plans to sell the properties to the state. Readers had thoughts. Steph Perry, a former tenant...
Hayti Residents Say They Can't Wait Any Longer for Durham's Promise of Urban Renewal
Last month in the Hayti District, during a community meeting with three city council members about the future of historic Fayetteville Street, a remarkable exchange took place between Faye Calhoun, who owns a home on Fayetteville Street, and Mark-Anthony Middleton, the city’s mayor pro tem. Calhoun, a retired deputy...
15 Minutes: Danny Vester, Grower of NC State Fair's Largest Pumpkin
I started in 2014, as a way to help save my local town’s pumpkin festival, over in Spring Hope, North Carolina. I told my son I would grow the largest pumpkin they had ever seen, and I did. Since you started growing pumpkins in 2014, how long until you...
Jess Williamson on Guardian Angels, Performing as a Duo, and Falling Back in Love with Country Music
Plains | The Haw River Ballroom, Saxapahaw | Monday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m. When the musicians Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) and Jess Williamson announced, this past summer, that they’d joined forces as country music duo Plains, it was news that just made gut-level sense, as if it had always been meant to be so. With voices twining in distinctive harmonies—waltzy and twangy, earthy and diaphanous—the pair evokes the familiar, storied sound of decades ago, when Wynonna Judd, Martina McBride, and Shania Twain ruled supreme.
Triangle First: Rongorongo’s “Caveman” Is a Hidden Gem of North Carolina Psych Music Past
You Can’t Go Wrong With Rongorongo! is an album name that sounds (delightfully) like a midcentury ad for a novelty toy. It originated as a joke among members of the experimental psych band Rongorongo. The band name references an ancient writing system discovered centuries ago on Easter Island; the band behind it made exploratory Avant-rock in Chapel Hill in the late aughts.
On the Ballot: More Than $400 Million for New Schools and Renovations
This story originally published online at The 9th Street Journal. As early voting in the November election gets underway and state and national races capture ad time and headlines, Durham voters are also weighing $423.5 million in bonds for Durham Public Schools. The bonds would pay for construction of two...
Democrat Willie Rowe Elected Wake County Sheriff
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker's rocky tenure is coming to an end following Democrat Willie Rowe's victory on Tuesday. Rowe beat Baker in a primary earlier this year and went on to defeat former longtime sheriff Donnie Baker, a Republican, marking what seems to be a permanent shift in the county's approach to law enforcement.
In Race for Durham Sheriff, Jocys Touts FBI Experience
This story originally published online at the 9th Street Journal. Maria Jocys was enjoying a successful career with the FBI when she rejected a promotion offer and asked to move back to Durham. Now, after a 24-year career with the bureau, she is running for sheriff in her hometown. “We...
Durham's DA Featured in New Book About Reform-Minded Prosecutors
The criminal justice reform efforts of Durham district attorney Satana Deberry are spotlighted in a new book that came out last month. Deberry, who is running unopposed for a second term in this month’s general elections, is one of 13 reform-minded prosecutors across the country who are profiled in Change from Within: Reimagining the 21st Century Prosecutor, published by New Press and authored by Miriam Krinsky, a former federal prosecutor and the executive director of the nonprofit Fair and Just Prosecution.
A New Exhibit Honors the Women Who Shaped Country Music—And Continue to Propel it Forward
Country music is said to revolve around “three chords and the truth.” But the truth is that, despite a progressively diverse roster of talent, the genre’s history has tended to heavily emphasize white men. The Power of Women in Country Music, a new exhibit coming to the...
First Coffee, Then Beer: A New Main Street Bar Aims to Be Durham's "Daily Spot"
For first-time business owners, John and Rosa Paradiso have situated themselves in quite the competitive landscape. The downtown Durham block where they will soon open The Daily Beer Bar already harbors four bars within a 50-foot radius: 106 Main, a neighborhood staple where the drinks are potent and keenly priced; Bar Virgile, a cozy, classy joint with French food and upscale cocktails; Killer Queen, an eclectic watering hole for the wine inclined; and Bad Machines, an esports bar slated to open in coming weeks.
Dispatches from the 15th Annual West End Poetry Festival
On a bright and blustery fall day that might have brought a smile to the likes of Robert Frost himself, wordsmiths and enthusiasts from all across the state gathered in Carrboro, last weekend, for the annual West End Poetry Festival. At the start of a day filled with nothing less...
At Breakaway Carrboro, a Friendly Stop for Cyclists and Pedestrians Alike
Amy Coughlin and Andy Pignatora, owners of Breakaway Cafe and Breakaway Carrboro | Photo by Brett Villena. Whether at home or at work, husband-and-wife duo Andy Pignatora and Amy Coughlin seem to instinctively bring people—and animals, for that matter—together. At home in Chapel Hill, in addition to two...
Durham Fire Officials Denied a Company’s Permit to Burn a Historic Dwelling. The Company Burned It Anyway.
Willie Lee Thompson was swept up in a flood of memories after someone sent him a YouTube video showing a log cabin that had been hidden for more than 70 years under the siding of an old home in East Durham last month. Thompson, an 84-year-old resident of Long Branch,...
Eno River Group Profited by Renting Decrepit Homes to Vulnerable Tenants. Soon, They'll Have No Home At All.
When Jerry Ellis started renting his current residence—a dilapidated cabin on the banks of the Eno River, built in 1905 as a day camp for children with tuberculosis—he was sure that he would live there until he died. It was 2015, and the cabin, one of seven homes...
Quickbait: Tracking the Vote
Since early voting started October 20, more than a million people statewide have cast their ballots at one-stop voting sites or by mail. And so far, in the first 11 days of early voting, turnout is roughly the same as it was in the 2018 midterm elections. One major difference is the number of ballots cast by mail. After COVID, the number of mail-in ballots has increased by 120 percent.This year, Orange County is ahead in turnout, with about 22.6 percent of its registered voters having cast ballots. The turnout in Wake and Durham Counties is also above the state average, at 16.4 percent and 20 percent, respectively.
Enfield Mayor Robinson to Speak at Durham's First "State of the South" Conference
Mondale Robinson, the Enfield mayor who garnered nationwide attention and death threats after toppling over a decades-old Confederate monument in his town, will be one of the featured speakers at a two-day “State of the South” conference this week in Durham. Robinson is the fiery, newly-elected mayor who...
Wake County Teens: The Next Wave of Progressive Voters
As many anticipate the effects of young and often progressive new voters this midterm election season, Wake County high school students, even those who cannot vote yet, say they believe these elections will be enormously consequential—and, they hope, for the better for North Carolina and the nation. For Gracee...
Jamaica Gilmer's Reverent Portraits Show the Wisdom and Experience of Lyon Park School Alumni
"There's a saying that you probably remember that says, the West End took care of the West End. And that's the true saying." That's a quote from Donna Mack, 72, on display alongside her portrait in the permanent new exhibition "Elders of the West End" at the Community Family Life & Recreation Center at Lyon Park. Mack's portrait looms on the hallway walls, alongside several dozen other portraits and subject quotes—a moving, artfully displayed oral history. The elders photographed range in age from 60 to 94; Mayor Elaine O'Neal, photographed with her sisters, is on the younger end.
