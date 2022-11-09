Read full article on original website
Atlanta, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Atlanta, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Valdosta High School football team will have a game with Westlake High School on November 12, 2022, 15:00:01.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Football playoffs begin with six home games
Georgia High School Association’s 2022 high school football playoffs kickoff on Nov. 11, with the Stephenson Jaguars and Columbia Eagles among the DeKalb teams playing home games on the first night of playoff action. In addition to Stephenson and Columbia, Arabia Mountain, Cedar Grove, Chamblee, and Tucker high schools...
Thomasville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Thomasville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jackson High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on November 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment
Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
valdostatoday.com
Copeland Academy opens business school
VALDOSTA – The only Georgia Real Estate Commission approved schools in Valdosta announces the launch of Copeland Academy business school. Broker and Real Estate visionary Victoria Copeland announces the launch of Copeland Academy. Copeland Academy is a business school that will offer online and in-person courses. Copeland is one of the few Georgia Real Estate Commission-approved schools in South Georgia and the only in Valdosta, Georgia.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes, Lanier Schools recognized as Title I Distinguished Schools
VALDOSTA – Lake Park Elementary School and Lanier County Primary School were recognized for being the highest-performing Title I GA schools. The Georgia Department of Education is releasing its 2021-2022 list of Title I Distinguished Schools – a designation that recognizes the highest-performing Title I schools in Georgia. Seventy-one schools earned the recognition this year.
atlantafi.com
Where To Eat For Cheap For Veterans Day In Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants are honoring America’s heroes in served in the military in a big way for this coming Veterans Day, Here’s where veterans can eat for cheap on that special day in Atlanta. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 this year. So remember to check your local...
accesswdun.com
Multiple northeast Georgia school systems to close Friday ahead of tropical storm
Several northeast Georgia school systems will be closed Friday, November 11 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Franklin County, White County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Banks County will be closed for students and staff. The private Tallulah Falls School will also be closed. In a release from...
Woman using crosswalk fatally struck by car in downtown Atlanta
A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning while using a crosswalk in downtown Atlanta, police said....
soultracks.com
Anita Baker announces 15 date mini-tour
(November 10, 2022) Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
WCTV
Thomasville voters on both sides optimistic about runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
THOMASVILLE, Ga. - (WCTV) - Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock are heading into a runoff in Georgia, in a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Neither candidate secured the 50% majority required to win in Georgia. Voters will cast their ballots again on December 6 to decide...
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
valdostatoday.com
VSU students earn prestigious position paper awards
VALDOSTA – Two VSU students earned awards at the 17th annual Florida Model United Nation Conference for prestigious position paper. Two Valdosta State University students earned prestigious position paper awards at the 17th annual Florida Model United Nations conference in Gainesville. Taylore G. Harrison of Hahira, Georgia, represented Kenya...
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens claims Georgia is blue because of Stacey Abrams
Dickens and others are speaking at Abrams watch party Tuesday on Election Night. Georgia, a reliably red state, has seen some changes in its political landscape.
valdostatoday.com
Wiregrass participates in GA-AIM coalition grant
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will participate in the Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grant. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is one of several technical colleges in Georgia that will participate in phase II funded by the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the Georgia AI Manufacturing (GA-AIM) coalition. This grant will address the ongoing systemic U.S. supply chain challenges through industry-driven workforce training, incubation and innovation, and strategic alignment among coalition members and industry partners.
fox5atlanta.com
One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run
ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
valdostatoday.com
Carolyn Faye Hutchinson
Carolyn Faye Hutchinson, 83, of Valdosta, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born on December 3, 1938, in Brooks County, GA, to the late Robert Cleon Hutchinson and Alma Estelle Mulder Hutchinson. She had worked as a factory worker at CISCO Systems, Inc. She was a member of Loch Laurel Baptist Church and About Our Father’s Ministry. Mrs. Hutchinson loved shopping, visiting with friends, and being part of gatherings.
