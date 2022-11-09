Read full article on original website
roger ashley
3d ago
good keep voting for the people that are going to stifle the police this is what you get
News Channel 34
Stabbing and standoff on Lydia Street in Binghamton
Yesterday, at around 2:45 p.m., the Binghamton Police Department responded to the area of 22 Lydia Street for a reported stabbing.
Binghamton Man Accused of Stabbing Neighbor in Head and Neck
A suspect has been arrested after a Binghamton man was stabbed during a dispute in front of his home. Authorities said 38-year-old Joseph Irons was being held at Broome County Jail after being charged with first-degree assault. According to city police, the stabbing occurred in the area of 22 Lydia...
News Channel 34
Large drug bust on Doubleday Street in Binghamton
Yesterday, the Binghamton SWAT team and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at 29
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Seize Cocaine & Handgun in Narcotic Search Warrant Execution
Police seize cocaine and a handgun as part of a Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force search warrant execution. According to a press release, Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at 29 Double Day Street in Binghamton. Consequently...
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks
ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
whcuradio.com
Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Katherine Turner
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for 33-year-old Katherine Turner. Deputies say Turner is wanted for one bench warrant and four separate arrest warrants. Bench Warrant:. She was charged with the following after she was...
wxhc.com
Cortland Man Charged After Punching, Striking, Hitting, and Kicking Dog
On Thursday, November 10th, the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement charged Cortland man Peter H. Knabe with attempted animal cruelty. The SPCA Law Enforcement charged Knabe after a complaint and investigation of an incident that occurred on October 21st at 110 Tompkins Ave in Cortland. Witnesses reported to the SPCA that he (Knabe) punched, striking, hitting, and kicking one of his dogs.
BC Sheriff’s Office looking for woman on outstanding warrant
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Melissa Mittl on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County man allegedly found with meth, illegal shotgun
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County man is facing felony charges involving drugs. Authorities say 31-year-old Steven Park, of Brooktondale, crashed his car in Dryden on Halloween. He allegedly fled the scene but was later found in a parking lot. Police say he had over 50 grams of...
Windsor man found guilty after police-involved shooting
Today in Broome County Court, Jamie Crowley, 46 of Windsor, was found guilty by a jury on the following charges:
Tompkins County man charged with multiple felonies after crashing car
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police at Ithaca have arrested a man in Tompkins County charged for multiple felonies after crashing his car. Police have arrested Steven W. Park, age 31 of Brooktondale, NY for the class “B” felony of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (intent to sell), […]
Syracuse.com
Syracuse man stole handgun from car at Destiny USA, fentanyl found during arrest, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been charged with stealing a handgun from a car at Destiny USA and for having 94 envelopes of fentanyl, police said. Michael J. Pagan, 19, stole a credit card and a Glock model 19 .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun from a Kia Sorrento registered in Pennsylvania on Oct. 24, Syracuse police said in a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
NewsChannel 36
Body Found After Search and Rescue Operation at Waverly Glen Park
UPDATE (6:45 PM) -- According to Waverly Police, a body was found at Waverly Glen Park following a search Thursday afternoon. Police say that no foul play is suspected. Family members of the deceased individual have been notified. An investigation will follow. WAVERLY, NY (WENY) -- The entrance to Waverly...
whcuradio.com
Crews put out trailer fire in Freeville
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by firefighters in Freeville. On Wednesday, crews put out a trailer fire on Main Street. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a space heater. No injures were reported. Crews from Dryden and surrounding communities assisted in the effort.
NewsChannel 36
Interstate 86 Eastbound shut down in Chemung due to crash
CHEMUNG, NY (WENY) -- Interstate 86 eastbound in Chemung is shut down as of 3PM, as emergency crews respond to a crash. The crash happened at before 3PM, east of the Lowman Crossover. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, an emergency detour is now in effect. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off of exit 57.
whcuradio.com
Cops, Kids, and Toys kicks off in Ithaca, Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Donations for Cops, Kids, and Toys are being accepted in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department is collecting new toys to be distributed to financially disadvantaged children in Tompkins County, a program that started in the early 1980’s by Ithaca Police officers. Collection bins are located at the Ithaca Police Department and Ithaca City Hall. Donations will be accepted through December 1st. There are additional locations and participating organizations, as well as an option for monetary donation. You can also apply to receive gifts, if you qualify.
Syracuse.com
Police continue search for Jamesville man reported missing after not picking up daughter
DeWitt, N.Y. — Police are still searching for a Jamesville man who went missing in October. David Benz, 68, is believed to have left his home Oct. 20 without his cell phone, police said. He was supposed to pick up his daughter from work that day around 5 p.m.
WNBF News Radio 1290
Car Crashed Down Embankment in Harpursville
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious crash that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital on November 9. Emergency Services Communications officials confirm the Harpursville fire, Sanitaria Springs Rescue, Windsor Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies, Colesville and Superior Ambulance squads were called to the area of 65 Route 235 in Harpursville at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 with a report of a car down an embankment and the driver trapped inside.
WETM
Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms
The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have …. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield …. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield...
