ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Donations for Cops, Kids, and Toys are being accepted in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department is collecting new toys to be distributed to financially disadvantaged children in Tompkins County, a program that started in the early 1980’s by Ithaca Police officers. Collection bins are located at the Ithaca Police Department and Ithaca City Hall. Donations will be accepted through December 1st. There are additional locations and participating organizations, as well as an option for monetary donation. You can also apply to receive gifts, if you qualify.

2 DAYS AGO