PALO ALTO -- Even the metaverse can't escape the growing wave of layoffs sweeping through the Silicon Valley during the current economic slowdown, according to a report Sunday in the Wall Street Journal.Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, could announce large-scale layoffs this week involving thousands of positions, the Journal reported.As of its latest earnings statement, Meta has more than 87,000 employees. The planned layoffs would be the first large scale reduction to occur in the company's 18-year history. A company spokesman refused to comment on the report Sunday, but pointed to the recent earnings...

5 DAYS AGO