Twitter layoffs were so chaotic one employee was kicked off the company systems in the middle of a meeting, report says: 'A master class in how not to do it'
As Twitter laid off half its workforce, one person was in a meeting about Twitter Blue when they abruptly dropped off the call, sources told the NYT.
Business Insider
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
Twitter staffer says Elon Musk and his close advisers failed to inform employees of the plan of action after layoffs, report says
Twitter staff told WIRED they've heard nothing from Elon Musk and his advisors since the layoffs. One Twitter engineer in the report described the past week as "radio silence." Despite this, Musk has frequently tweeted about upcoming changes on Twitter and had scraps. Elon Musk and his advisers at Twitter...
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
A Pregnant Twitter Employee Says Elon Musk Locked Her Out & Mass Layoffs Are Hitting Hard
Elon Musk is playing an unpopular company owner card by laying off thousands of Twitter employees right before the holiday season, and not even the pregnant workers are being spared. Musk hasn't even owned Twitter for two weeks, and he's already begun mass layoffs to cut the platform's workforce in...
AOL Corp
Video: Mark Zuckerberg thanks laid-off Meta employees in leaked call
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered words of appreciation and encouragement to outgoing employees as he eliminated their jobs Wednesday, according to a recording of a video call he held to explain his decision. NBC News obtained a portion of the call in which Zuckerberg praised their work and said it...
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Ex-Meta and Twitter employees are destigmatizing their layoffs on TikTok: ‘It’s time to find a new dream’
Laid-off Meta and Twitter workers are turning to social media for connections and opportunities, sharing their experiences on TikTok.
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Confirm Dire Warnings
It's a dark year for technology. The horizon also looks dark. The clouds continue to gather over the sector, which has seen exceptional expansion during the two years of the covid-19 pandemic. The industry is deeply impacted as the world's central banks fight inflation, which is at its highest level in 40 years.
msn.com
Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs
The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
Silicon Valley is telling us something about the recession to come with a huge wave of layoffs and hiring freezes this week
One of the clearest indicators yet that an economic downturn is knocking at the door began flashing red this week, when a number of U.S. tech companies announced widespread layoffs or hiring freezes. Amazon announced it would no longer fill certain corporate positions, while Apple said it would stop hiring...
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
The Verge
Disney is preparing to cut jobs, according to leaked memo from CEO
Disney CEO Bob Chapek is predicting “some staff reductions” once the company reviews its spending, according to a leaked memo published by CNBC. The company will also reportedly freeze most hiring, only bringing on new employees for “the most critical, business-driving positions.”. If Disney does end up...
The Verge
Meta announces huge job cuts affecting 11,000 employees
Meta has announced it will lay off 11,000 employees or around 13 percent of the company’s total staff. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news in a blog post, saying he was at fault for being overoptimistic about the company’s future growth based on a pandemic surge. “At the...
Major Layoffs Coming to CNN
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Layoffs and budget cuts are coming to CNN, according to an announcement made to staff at the news network on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York Times.
Mark Zuckerberg, a crypto CEO, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos top list of billionaires who have seen their net worths drop the most this year
The world's 10 richest people collectively lost almost a quarter of a trillion dollars year-to-date. Tech CEOs investing in the metaverse and cryptocurrency are ranked as the biggest losers. These billionaires have seen their net worth drop the most, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 1. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg: -$87.3...
Meta expected to announce massive layoffs this week that could impact thousand as tech bloodbath continues: WSJ
Meta is expected to announce layoffs for thousands of employees as soon as Wednesday, WSJ reported. The company already started downsizing and cutting expenses in recent months. Meta joins a growing list of tech companies slashing their workforces as a recession nears. Meta is expected to announce a massive round...
Report: Meta set to become latest Silicon Valley firm to announce layoffs
PALO ALTO -- Even the metaverse can't escape the growing wave of layoffs sweeping through the Silicon Valley during the current economic slowdown, according to a report Sunday in the Wall Street Journal.Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, could announce large-scale layoffs this week involving thousands of positions, the Journal reported.As of its latest earnings statement, Meta has more than 87,000 employees. The planned layoffs would be the first large scale reduction to occur in the company's 18-year history. A company spokesman refused to comment on the report Sunday, but pointed to the recent earnings...
protocol.com
Meta layoffs are a sign the metaverse might not save the company after all
Meta on Wednesday announced its largest ever workforce reduction with layoffs totaling more than 11,000 employees across numerous divisions. It appears that very few business units were spared, including those responsible for building Meta’s metaverse vision. While CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on an earnings call last month the company...
