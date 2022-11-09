ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Video: Mark Zuckerberg thanks laid-off Meta employees in leaked call

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered words of appreciation and encouragement to outgoing employees as he eliminated their jobs Wednesday, according to a recording of a video call he held to explain his decision. NBC News obtained a portion of the call in which Zuckerberg praised their work and said it...
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Confirm Dire Warnings

It's a dark year for technology. The horizon also looks dark. The clouds continue to gather over the sector, which has seen exceptional expansion during the two years of the covid-19 pandemic. The industry is deeply impacted as the world's central banks fight inflation, which is at its highest level in 40 years.
msn.com

Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs

The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
The Verge

Disney is preparing to cut jobs, according to leaked memo from CEO

Disney CEO Bob Chapek is predicting “some staff reductions” once the company reviews its spending, according to a leaked memo published by CNBC. The company will also reportedly freeze most hiring, only bringing on new employees for “the most critical, business-driving positions.”. If Disney does end up...
The Verge

Meta announces huge job cuts affecting 11,000 employees

Meta has announced it will lay off 11,000 employees or around 13 percent of the company’s total staff. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news in a blog post, saying he was at fault for being overoptimistic about the company’s future growth based on a pandemic surge. “At the...
News Breaking LIVE

Major Layoffs Coming to CNN

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Layoffs and budget cuts are coming to CNN, according to an announcement made to staff at the news network on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York Times.
CBS San Francisco

Report: Meta set to become latest Silicon Valley firm to announce layoffs

PALO ALTO -- Even the metaverse can't escape the growing wave of layoffs sweeping through the Silicon Valley during the current economic slowdown, according to a report Sunday in the Wall Street Journal.Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, could announce large-scale layoffs this week involving thousands of positions, the Journal reported.As of its latest earnings statement, Meta has more than 87,000 employees. The planned layoffs would be the first large scale reduction to occur in the company's 18-year history.   A company spokesman refused to comment on the report Sunday, but pointed to the recent earnings...
protocol.com

Meta layoffs are a sign the metaverse might not save the company after all

Meta on Wednesday announced its largest ever workforce reduction with layoffs totaling more than 11,000 employees across numerous divisions. It appears that very few business units were spared, including those responsible for building Meta’s metaverse vision. While CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on an earnings call last month the company...

