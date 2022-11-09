ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

Meta announces huge job cuts affecting 11,000 employees

Meta has announced it will lay off 11,000 employees or around 13 percent of the company’s total staff. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news in a blog post, saying he was at fault for being overoptimistic about the company’s future growth based on a pandemic surge. “At the...
msn.com

Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs

The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg's giant middle finger to Wall Street backfired for Meta. Welcome to the 'biggest two week pivot' analysts have ever seen.

About two weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg raised a giant middle finger to investors who were clamoring for cost-cuts. The move went stunningly wrong, crushing the shares of Facebook parent company Meta. The young billionaire founder didn't take very long to learn his lesson. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg announced 11,000 layoffs, about...
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Confirm Dire Warnings

It's a dark year for technology. The horizon also looks dark. The clouds continue to gather over the sector, which has seen exceptional expansion during the two years of the covid-19 pandemic. The industry is deeply impacted as the world's central banks fight inflation, which is at its highest level in 40 years.
NBC News

Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues

Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
UPI News

Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told the 11,000 staff he sacked this week. The retrenchment of about 13% of the workforce at Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, comes as Zuckerberg's ambitions for a "metaverse" tank.

