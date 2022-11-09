Today is Veterans Day. The annual Veterans Day walk down Greenwich Avenue will gather at the Amogerone Crossway and begin at 10:30am. The ceremony will be at 11am at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Havemeyer Building. The annual walk and wreath presentation by the Byram Veterans Club will begin by lining-up at 6:30pm at 300 Delavan Ave and begin at 7pm. In observance of Veterans Day, Town Hall and our libraries will be closed.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO