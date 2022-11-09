ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, about 13% of its workforce

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, about 13% of its workforce.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Biden tells skeptical UN summit US is ‘unwavering’ on climate aid

President Joe Biden pressed his “unwavering” commitment to combating climate change and said the U.S. is on track to achieve its Paris Agreement goals as he sought to allay concerns the country’s efforts would backslide after the midterm elections. “We’ve proven that good climate policy is good economic policy,” Biden said Friday in an address to the U.N. climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh. “Today, finally, thanks to the actions we’ve taken, I can stand here as president of the United States of America and say...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others. NASA’s Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. “Upon first hearing about it, it brings you right back to 1986,” said Michael Ciannilli, a NASA manager in charge of the...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power. The aggressive move, announced last month, will help set the tone for President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Asia....
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Most US Latinos are still Mexican, but these groups made major gains in the last 20 years

While Mexicans still make up the largest share of U.S. Latinos, the population has become increasingly diverse in the last 20 years, with the fastest growth coming from countries in South America. That’s according to a new report from the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. Researchers used U.S. Census data from 2000 and 2020 to examine demographic and socioeconomic changes among Latinos descending from 19 countries. In those 20 years, the nation’s Latino population grew from 35 million to more than 62 million. ...
ALABAMA STATE
Leader Telegram

In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land

ANANTAPUR, India (AP) — Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead. A handful of dirt filled with earthworms might not seem like much, but it's the result of seven years’ work. “This soil used to be as hard as a brick,” said 37-year-old Ramesh. “It’s now like a sponge. The soil is rich with the nutrients and life that's needed for...
Leader Telegram

Asian stocks surge after lower US inflation eases rate fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after U.S. inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's market benchmark jumped 5.7% and Seoul rose 3.3%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index soared 5.5% on Thursday for its biggest one-day gain in 2 1/2 years after the...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
708
Followers
9K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy