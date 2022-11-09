Around two dozen people rallied gathered outside the Maricopa County Elections office in Phoenix, Arizona, midday Saturday in support of Kari Lake's bid for Governor. The protestors carried signs reading: “Lake won,” “Hobbs is a cheat,” and “count the vote,” according to a tweet from a reporter from ABC15. Lake, a former TV anchor turned MAGA Republican who was endorsed by Donald Trump, is locked in a tight race with incumbent Katie Hobbs. As of Saturday afternoon, Hobbs had a narrow lead of less than one percent against Lake, with 83 percent of votes reported, according to the Associated Press. The race has not yet been called. Read it at Twitter

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 MINUTES AGO