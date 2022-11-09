ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A crash early Tuesday morning in Polk County left one person dead and two others injured, Florida Highway Patrol reports. It all started around 1:38 a.m. when an SUV was traveling westbound in the outside lane of Interstate 4 behind a sedan. The SUV reportedly...
Pilot seriously injured in Oak Hill plane crash, Volusia deputies say

OAK HILL, Fla. – The pilot of a Detrick DA-2 airplane crashed near an Oak Hill home on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: Artemis I’s launch may be heard from miles away. Here’s how far | New mom loses leg after being pinned by tree, truck in Volusia County during Hurricane Nicole | Become a News 6 Insider]
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
Southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike blocked in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — All southbound lanes on the turnpike are blocked Monday night at Exit 259 to I-4/Orlando due to a deadly crash. One pedestrian, a woman, died after troopers said she ran out from the bushes on the west side, laid in the road and three vehicles hit her. It happened around 6:15 p.m.
Person shot while waiting in Orlando McDonald's drive-thru

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was shot Monday night in Orlando. Orlando police say the victim was waiting in the McDonald's drive-thru at 3005 West Colonial Drive around 11 p.m. when they were shot. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect has not been identified at this time.
Man found shot to death in Daytona Beach ID’ed, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon, according to the police department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Magnolia Ave. at about 1:13 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening...
67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
Home, 2 vehicles catch fire in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla – A fire broke out in Ormond Beach, damaging two vehicles and a home, according to officials. Fire officials said when they arrived to the home on Green Forest Drive, the fire had spread to two vehicles in the carport and into a residence. [TRENDING: Florida...
