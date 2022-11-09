Read full article on original website
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are looking for a driver who hit a 58-year-old Orlando man early Tuesday morning while he was trying to cross a busy Orange County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said the crash happened at 5:40 a.m. on State...
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A crash early Tuesday morning in Polk County left one person dead and two others injured, Florida Highway Patrol reports. It all started around 1:38 a.m. when an SUV was traveling westbound in the outside lane of Interstate 4 behind a sedan. The SUV reportedly...
1 dead after 5-car collision in Highlands County
The Florida Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a five-car crash in Highlands County on Monday.
Pilot seriously injured in Oak Hill plane crash, Volusia deputies say
OAK HILL, Fla. – The pilot of a Detrick DA-2 airplane crashed near an Oak Hill home on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: Artemis I’s launch may be heard from miles away. Here’s how far | New mom loses leg after being pinned by tree, truck in Volusia County during Hurricane Nicole | Become a News 6 Insider]
FHP: Two injured after dump truck overturns in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash along A1A in Brevard County Monday afternoon. According to FHP, a dump truck was driving northbound on SR-A1A near Melbourne Beach when the driver of a Toyota RAV-4 pulled out of a parking lot hitting the front of the dump truck.
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
Ocala man killed in motorcycle crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Orange County. Troopers said a 27-year-old man from Ocala was riding a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Round Lake Road, approaching King Avenue, when he crashed. According to a report, the driver lost control...
Deputies identify siblings electrocuted by downed power lines in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two adult siblings are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County. Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Malik Sapp, 23, exited a...
Ocala man, 27, dies after motorcycle crashes into tree in Zellwood, troopers say
ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A 27-year-old motorcyclist from Ocala died Saturday following his involvement in a single-vehicle crash in Zellwood that afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:04 p.m. on Round Lake Road near King Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
Southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike blocked in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — All southbound lanes on the turnpike are blocked Monday night at Exit 259 to I-4/Orlando due to a deadly crash. One pedestrian, a woman, died after troopers said she ran out from the bushes on the west side, laid in the road and three vehicles hit her. It happened around 6:15 p.m.
Convicted felon charged with murder for deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It took just over 24 hours for Daytona Beach police to track down their suspect in a shooting that left a man dead Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. Police say...
Person shot while waiting in Orlando McDonald's drive-thru
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was shot Monday night in Orlando. Orlando police say the victim was waiting in the McDonald's drive-thru at 3005 West Colonial Drive around 11 p.m. when they were shot. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect has not been identified at this time.
2 people electrocuted by fallen power line during Hurricane Nicole were brother and sister, deputies say
A man and woman killed during Hurricane Nicole after both apparently came into contact with a fallen power line last week were brother and sister, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO identified them as Kahlil Malik Sapp, 23, and Kianna Shaundadrea Sapp, also 23. Both share the same...
Man found shot to death in Daytona Beach ID’ed, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon, according to the police department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Magnolia Ave. at about 1:13 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening...
Pregnant 18-year-old mother found dead inside car in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police said they need help to figure out who killed a pregnant 18-year-old. Investigators said an officer was on patrol when he found Kaylin Fiengo dead inside a running car, in a parking lot near Coastline Park on Friday. Investigators are searching for any information...
67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue in Daytona Beach for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. See map of location below:. Police say they received several 911...
Home, 2 vehicles catch fire in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla – A fire broke out in Ormond Beach, damaging two vehicles and a home, according to officials. Fire officials said when they arrived to the home on Green Forest Drive, the fire had spread to two vehicles in the carport and into a residence. [TRENDING: Florida...
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Deltona lake
DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a Deltona lake Sunday. Deputies said they were called to the area near Peru Court after a neighbor said they saw a man floating in Theresa Lake just after 9 a.m.
67-year-old found dead in Theresa Lake in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. – A 67-year-old Deltona man was found dead in a lake hours after he had taken a ride on his pontoon boat, sheriff’s officials said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Barker’s body was found floating early Sunday in Theresa Lake. [TRENDING: Florida...
