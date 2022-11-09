Read full article on original website
A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid...
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
'Purple voters' explain what led them to vote for Evers, Johnson
For the first time since 1998, Wisconsin voters split on the two top races, reelecting Democrat Governor Tony Evers and also reelecting Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
Wisconsin's top elections official cautions against replacing the Wisconsin Election Commission
Republican Tim Michels narrowly lost a race Tuesday to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. But some of Michels’ campaign promises could have lasting reverberations. Among them: his call to eliminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan body that oversees how elections are run. But, in a post-election interview with Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show," the state's top elections administrator Meagan Wolfe told Wisconsinites they may want to think twice about replacing the Elections Commission.
Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget
MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
DEBRIEF: Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin
The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Wisconsin's path to purple: How the state elected a Democrat and Republican in its biggest midterm races
Wisconsin’s midterm election races were extremely tight, but in the end, Wisconsin once again elected Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. The results show the true colors of Wisconsin aren’t red or blue, but a deep shade of purple. “Wisconsin is an extremely competitive...
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
Assembly Speaker Will Consider A Review Of Wisconsin Abortion Law
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he may support some changes to Wisconsin’s law criminalizing abortion. That law currently has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and Governor Tony Evers wants it repealed. Vos said sending a bill to Evers containing those exceptions...
Two parties could find agreement in Madison, now that election’s over, says La Crosse political pundit
Politics in Madison could stay the same for another two years, as a result of elections around Wisconsin. Republicans will still control both houses of the legislature, but they didn’t get a veto-proof majority. And they didn’t get a Republican governor, either, as Tony Evers won a second term.
UPDATE: Evers wins, some races still too close to call
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as additional results are posted. Some results may not be available until early Wednesday. UPDATE: Gov. Tony Evers defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under a Democratic governor heading into the 2024 presidential election, declaring in his victory speech Wednesday that his win showed that voters wanted to protect democracy.
Wisconsin voters showed support for marijuana legalization
Marijuana legalization was on the ballot in several municipalities and counties in Wisconsin and voters said yes. Milwaukee County voters were asked if they’re in favor of the recreational use of marijuana for people of drinking age.
‘Boring wins’: Tony Evers declares victory in Wisconsin governor race; challenger Tim Michels concedes
After the most expensive gubernatorial campaign in state history, Gov. Tony Evers will win a second term as Wisconsin governor.
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels...
Majority of Appleton voters want to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A majority of voters in Appleton on Tuesday said they would like to see marijuana legalized in Wisconsin. Appleton’s city council members put an advisory referendum on the ballot to gauge public interest and two-thirds of the voters said ‘yes’. Medical and recreational...
What went wrong for Michels?
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
Wisconsin Secretary of State race still too close to call
The campaigns of both Democrat incumbent Doug La Follette and Republican contender Amy Loudenbeck said they will wait and see.
