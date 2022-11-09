ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Warehouse proposal dropped from zoning board agenda

A group of about 200 residents packed the Gloucester Township municipal building for a regularly scheduled zoning board meeting on Sept. 28 to discuss proposed warehouses in Erial. The building was at capacity as residents lined the walls and a group of spectators had to listen from the hallway. Since...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

On Mainland voters back incumbents, support retail marijuana, park upgrades

Incumbents won nearly every election in Somers Point, Linwood and Northfield while voters approved nonbinding referenda supporting field upgrades and retail marijuana sales Nov. 8. SOMERS POINT. Six people sought three seats on Somers Point City Council, with office holders keeping their positions in all three races. Longtime City Councilman...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City, County Oppose Transmission Line for Offshore Wind Farm

Cape May County and its shore towns presented a united front in opposing plans for an underground transmission line that would cut through environmentally sensitive wetlands and beach lots in Ocean City to connect an offshore wind farm to the land-based power grid. During a Zoom hearing Thursday before the...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Mayor’s Report to Council: Nov. 9

At the last council meeting, I reported on our ongoing efforts to address the issues that Sea Isle, along with many other shore towns, have had over the past couple summers with disorderly conduct – specifically as it pertains to juveniles and young adults. I stated that we can’t...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County

Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Walters breaks ground on 67-unit oceanside redevelopment

Barnegat-based developer Walters broke ground on Osborn Dunes in the barrier island section of Brick Township on Oct. 29 — 10 years to the day after the community was ravaged by Superstorm Sandy. The site, located between Mantoloking and Normandy Beach, formerly home to Camp Osborn’s single-family bungalows, was...
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Democrats retain control of Gloucester County government

The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrats have retained control of the Gloucester County board of commissioners, with Democratic incumbents Frank DiMarco and Denice DiCarlo holding on against Republicans Adam Wingate and Stephen Pakradooni, Jr. in something of a surprise result. Their wins mean Democrats will keep a 5-2 seat majority.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD

NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season

Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Community Outreach In Atlantic City Is Helping The Underserved

Working partners have been consistently providing community outreach in Atlantic City, New Jersey for underserved residents who are presently homeless. The following individuals and organizations are responsible for 338 meals, clothing blankets, and shoes being distributed to those in need on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Church by The Bay. Atlantic...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Norcross wins re-election in 1st congressional district

The New Jersey Globe projects that Rep. Donald Norcross (D-Camden) has won re-election, defeating Republican challenger Claire Gustafson in the 1st congressional district. As of 10:09 p.m. and with an estimated 64% of votes reported, Norcross leads Gustafson by a 64%-34% margin, though that may change substantially as more votes come in.
CAMDEN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Fired Woodbine, NJ, State Worker Sues Over Religious Exemption for COVID Vaccine

WOODBINE — A state worker fired for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after being denied a religious exemption is suing to get his job back. Kuan Bowleg, a 15-year employee at Woodbine Developmental Center, claims that he was approved for a religious exemption from the flu vaccine in October 2021 but then was denied religious exemption this year for the COVID-19 vaccine.
WOODBINE, NJ

