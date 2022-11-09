ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification

PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Voting rights groups sue again to block Nevada hand-count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two voting rights groups on Monday filed the latest lawsuit seeking to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, arguing that the interim county clerk there is “inventing” an unauthorized hand-counting practice that was not legally vetted.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Why AP called the Arizona’s governor race for Katie Hobbs

The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote...
ARIZONA STATE
Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County election issues

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Harris County’s issues during Election Day last week. Abbott is asking the Secretary of State’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Rangers to investigate Harris County’s elections office in “allegations of improprieties” in how Tuesday’s elections were handled.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state. Now she’s hoping her side’s win at the ballot box Tuesday will...
KENTUCKY STATE
Texas was No. 12 on a list of most overweight and obese states

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s National Diabetes Awareness Month and a study from WalletHub found that Texas was No. 12 on a list of most overweight and obese states. One Texas city also topped the list as the most obese city in the U.S. The study factors such as...
TEXAS STATE
What was the coldest night in Texas History?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years — the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899. The arctic temperatures, described by newspapers as the worst freeze ever known...
TEXAS STATE
Xcel Energy shares tips for saving on fall and winter energy bills

AMARILLO, Texas — Xcel Energy is reminding its customers in Texas and New Mexico of tips and programs to help them save on their energy bills during the fall and winter months. According to a press release from Xcel Energy, about 30 percent of the region’s power generation is...
TEXAS STATE
Did you win? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery reports a $2 million winning Powerball ticket from Saturday’s drawing was sold in the state capital, “A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Austin!”. This ticket was able to match all five of the...
AUSTIN, TX
2022 Thanksgiving travel forecast up slightly, AAA Texas says

COPPELL, Texas — AAA Texas predicts four million Texans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving. According to a press release from AAA Texas, it’s a one percent increase from last year and just about 95% of pre-pandemic volumes. “Travel for Thanksgiving continues to...
TEXAS STATE
KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: November 14th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Cold and windy, a few snow showers this morning in our northern regions. Chance of rain/snow: 20%. High of 45°. Winds N 22-28 MPH. Tonight:. Another hard freeze. Low of 23°. Winds N 10-15...
LUBBOCK, TX

