FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They...
Voting rights groups sue again to block Nevada hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two voting rights groups on Monday filed the latest lawsuit seeking to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, arguing that the interim county clerk there is “inventing” an unauthorized hand-counting practice that was not legally vetted.
Why AP called the Arizona’s governor race for Katie Hobbs
The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote...
Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County election issues
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Harris County’s issues during Election Day last week. Abbott is asking the Secretary of State’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Rangers to investigate Harris County’s elections office in “allegations of improprieties” in how Tuesday’s elections were handled.
As world population hits 8 billion, when will Texas’ population hit 40 million
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Planet Earth just hit a new milestone. The world’s population hit 8 billion Tuesday, according to estimates by the United Nations. There are approximately 338 million Americans, accounting for approximately 4% of the world’s population. Texas made up around 9% of the total U.S....
Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state. Now she’s hoping her side’s win at the ballot box Tuesday will...
El Paso teen dies in Lea County 3-vehicle crash, New Mexico State Police says
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — On Monday, New Mexico State Police released information concerning a fatal three-vehicle crash which occurred in Lea County on Wednesday, November 9. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on State Road 128 west of Jal. According to a press release from NMSP, an eastbound 2019...
Texas was No. 12 on a list of most overweight and obese states
LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s National Diabetes Awareness Month and a study from WalletHub found that Texas was No. 12 on a list of most overweight and obese states. One Texas city also topped the list as the most obese city in the U.S. The study factors such as...
What was the coldest night in Texas History?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years — the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899. The arctic temperatures, described by newspapers as the worst freeze ever known...
Xcel Energy shares tips for saving on fall and winter energy bills
AMARILLO, Texas — Xcel Energy is reminding its customers in Texas and New Mexico of tips and programs to help them save on their energy bills during the fall and winter months. According to a press release from Xcel Energy, about 30 percent of the region’s power generation is...
Did you win? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery reports a $2 million winning Powerball ticket from Saturday’s drawing was sold in the state capital, “A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Austin!”. This ticket was able to match all five of the...
2022 Thanksgiving travel forecast up slightly, AAA Texas says
COPPELL, Texas — AAA Texas predicts four million Texans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving. According to a press release from AAA Texas, it’s a one percent increase from last year and just about 95% of pre-pandemic volumes. “Travel for Thanksgiving continues to...
KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: November 14th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Cold and windy, a few snow showers this morning in our northern regions. Chance of rain/snow: 20%. High of 45°. Winds N 22-28 MPH. Tonight:. Another hard freeze. Low of 23°. Winds N 10-15...
