Brad Raffensperger wins 2nd term as Georgia Sec. of State, overseeing a smooth election

 3 days ago
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Brad Raffensperger has won a second term as Georgia’s Secretary of State after Democratic challenger Bee Nguyen conceded early Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday night, as votes were still being tallied, Raffensperger praised Georgia election officials for how smooth election day went and said he hoped his work would be enough to earn him a second term.

“The facts show that it’s easier to vote in Georgia, and our numbers show it,” Raffensperger said. “But with the right guardrails... And we kept election workers safe. I just want to give a shoutout to my fellow Georgians.”

Channel 2 talked exclusively to the Republican incumbent Tuesday night, who said he believes Georgia Republican’s handling of a tough election cycle represents the kind of leadership that mainstream Republicans are looking for.

“What people are looking for is principled leadership. I think they’re looking for honesty, integrity,” Raffensperger said. “The ability to talk to people and have conversations... I think that’s our way back.”

His challenger, Nguyen, addressed supporters Tuesday night, but did not concede, saying her campaign would wait for the votes to come in.

Related
WRDW-TV

Ga. lawmakers make leadership decisions after election

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are shaking up their leadership while reaffirming that they won’t strip power from incoming Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has been serving as a state senator. Republicans meeting behind closed doors on Friday chose Sen. John Kennedy of Macon as their...
GEORGIA STATE
Emory Wheel

Amid Abrams’ devastating loss, fight for a purple Georgia

Stacey Abrams conceded to Gov. Brian Kemp on Nov. 8, after losing the election by 7.7% of the vote. Her loss on Election Day threatens the rights of Georgian marginalized communities, who lost a chance at a governor who would protect their rights. Kemp will now serve a second-term as...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Could Georgia decide who controls Congress? And what's next for Stacey Abrams?

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in -chief, The Current. Edward Lindsey, @edlindsey14, former member, Georgia House of Representatives. State Rep. David Wilkerson (D), @repdwilkerson, 38th District, Georgia House of Representatives. The breakdown. 1. Looking at record-breaking turnout in the 2022 midterms. Amid concerns of violence...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Local voter shares his plan of eliminating runoff elections

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker are set to meet in a runoff on Dec. 6. after neither candidate reached the majority of votes. Both candidates sit at 49 percent, with Warnock at a slight lead. So what happened?. Libertarian Chase Oliver managed...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida's coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes. As waves...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia 2022 Midterm election results

ATLANTA — Results are pouring in, but some races remain too close to call. Georgians voted on several important races Tuesday, including the governor, secretary of state and a U.S. Senate seat. Check back here for results as they continue to update throughout the morning:. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

PHOENIX — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
WRDW-TV

Young voters’ turnout more than doubles in Georgia election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Polling places in Tuesday’s Georgia midterm reported a heavy turnout of voters ages 18 to 29, creating record numbers. More than 200,000 voters in that age group cast their ballots early. In 2018, only 87,000 voters in that group voted. Students said they were encouraged...
GEORGIA STATE
