Brad Raffensperger wins 2nd term as Georgia Sec. of State, overseeing a smooth election

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Brad Raffensperger has won a second term as Georgia’s Secretary of State after Democratic challenger Bee Nguyen conceded early Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday night, as votes were still being tallied, Raffensperger praised Georgia election officials for how smooth election day went and said he hoped his work would be enough to earn him a second term.

“The facts show that it’s easier to vote in Georgia, and our numbers show it,” Raffensperger said. “But with the right guardrails... And we kept election workers safe. I just want to give a shoutout to my fellow Georgians.”

Channel 2 talked exclusively to the Republican incumbent Tuesday night, who said he believes Georgia Republican’s handling of a tough election cycle represents the kind of leadership that mainstream Republicans are looking for.

“What people are looking for is principled leadership. I think they’re looking for honesty, integrity,” Raffensperger said. “The ability to talk to people and have conversations... I think that’s our way back.”

His challenger, Nguyen, addressed supporters Tuesday night, but did not concede, saying her campaign would wait for the votes to come in.

©2022 Cox Media Group