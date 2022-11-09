ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ash Jurberg

Abbott says, "we are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall."

"Things are going to change on November 8th. We are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. As Texans begin early voting in the November midterms to choose the next Governor, current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to shine the spotlight on the Biden administration and their handling of border security.
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Trump: ‘I should not be blamed at all’ for GOP midterm losses

Tuesday was a bad night for Republicans and a reality check for the GOP as to whether or not former President Donald Trump retains his status as a “kingmaker.”. The twice-impeached president was reportedly “fuming” at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to ABC News, as Republican candidates he had backed started to lose or underperform. To add insult to injury, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ strong performance in Trump’s adopted home state was a wakeup call for some Trump advisers. DeSantis, seen as a potential 2024 presidential rival for Trump, easily won reelection.
WISCONSIN STATE
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Texas Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump will arrive in Texas for a rally on Saturday night as he faces growing legal pressure—just one day after the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot subpoenaed the embattled ex-president. Trump will speak in Robstown to support his endorsed candidates in the Lone...
TEXAS STATE
Advocate

Sarah Sanders, Anti-LGBTQ+ Trump Shill, Wins Arkansas Governorship

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be Arkansas's next governor, reports the Associated Press. Sanders is best known as Donald Trump's second press secretary and, as with all of Trump's spokespeople, her relationship with the truth was tenuous at best. She also defended Trump's ban on transgender service members and even argued that businesses should be allowed to turn away LGBTQ+ customers. Read about her long list of anti-LGBTQ+ actions here.
ARKANSAS STATE
MSNBC

On Trump and Jan. 6, Ted Cruz’s shamelessness reaches new depths

The fact that Sen. Ted Cruz peddled transparent nonsense during a Fox News appearance on Sunday night was not surprising. What made the Texas Republican’s drivel amazing, however, were the details and larger context. Cruz argued, for example, that the Justice Department shouldn’t care about Donald Trump taking highly...
