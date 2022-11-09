Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
Cold night with temps in 40s, chance for showers Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says temperatures will start rise to the 60s after a cold start to the week.
WDTN
Colder and Weekend Snowflakes
Behind a cold front, temperatures will drop down into the 30s overnight. Saturday will be much colder with highs only getting up near 40 degrees, and a few snow showers will develop. Little if any accumulation is expected. TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 35. SATURDAY: Mostly...
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
Sunny skies Wednesday, Thursday; clouds move in for weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds return with warmer temperatures this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny with record warmth
The calendar says November, but the weather this weekend certainly does not!It'll feel more like September this afternoon with temps climbing well into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. That's about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. In fact, our overnight low tonight will be above our normal high! Most places will drop into the 60s, with some upper 50s in the northwest suburbs. Clouds will increase once again and a few spotty showers will be possible in the mountains toward sunrise.Oh ... and don't forget we "fall back" an hour at 2...
WYTV.com
Rain, heavy at times Friday
Localized flooding possible widespread 2"-3" of rain expected. Steady rain today, heavy at times. Widespread 1″ at least, isolated spots closer to 2″. Ponded roads likely with localized flooding possible. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROAD. High in the upper 50’s. RAIN CONTINUES THROUGH THE EVENING, MOVING...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/9 Wednesday morning forecast
Alert: Yellow Alert Friday PM into early Saturday for periods of rain associated with the remnants of Nicole.Forecast: Today's another good looking day, but it will be slightly cooler with highs only in the mid 50s or so. Tonight will be mostly clear with temps falling into the 40s and 30s. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and about 10 degrees warmer with highs in the low 60s.Looking Ahead: The remnants of Nicole will likely move through our area Friday into Friday night. At this point it looks like .5-2.0" seems reasonable with pockets of heavy rain possible. That said, localized flooding can't be ruled out with the best chance N&W. On Saturday we'll see some early rain followed by clearing skies. It will be rather mild, too, with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, it will be partly to mostly sunny and much cooler with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50.
First Alert Forecast: Warm, showers possible
Our warm stretch continues today with temps once again climbing into the 70s this afternoon.More clouds will be in the picture, along with the chance of some showers passing through. The best risk will be to the north and west, but anyone is fair game for a brief shower or sprinkle. By no means a washout!It'll be another mild night with lows only falling into the 60s. As a cold front approaches, another round of scattered showers is possible late this evening into early Monday morning. By sunrise tomorrow, much of the activity will be shifting off to the east, and we'll see clearing skies through the morning.Despite the frontal passage, the cooler air will lag a bit behind it, so we should squeeze out one more day in the 70s, especially around the city and points south and east. Overall, Monday shapes up to be beautiful!Temps fall back into the 40s Monday night and by Tuesday, it's much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s ... pretty close to the norm for early November.
First Alert Weather: Breezy & mild, drying out Saturday
This morning's early morning rain is out of here and we'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of today.Temps will remain mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. But that all changes tonight.It'll be much cooler overnight with temps falling into the 40s. A few showers are likely overnight into the first half of Sunday.Skies brighten a bit again by Sunday afternoon and temps will struggle to get into the low 50s, up to 20 degrees colder than today. By Monday morning, wind chills will be in the 20s for many as our coldest air of the season settles in.Have a great weekend!
WCPO
When rain and snow showers end
Snow and rain showers are reducing visibility across the Tri-State. Snow is falling at 2 inches an hour in some parts. The rain/snow mix is expected to end around 3 p.m. with mostly cloudy skies. Bridges and overpasses could become slick. Road temperatures are gradually falling below freezing. We could see more than an inch of snow in some spots. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for the majority of the day. Tonight, a few flurries are possible with lows in the mid to upper 20s but feeling like the teens.
Narcity
Alberta Weather Forecast Calls For A Ton Of Snow & Winter-Like Temperatures
Alberta is certainly going through it when it comes to the weather at the moment. Freezing temperatures and snow are sticking around for even longer as the province "free falls into deep winter-like weather." After a chilly weekend, temperatures are about to get worse before they get better and parts...
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
Cold Front to Bring Snow, Subfreezing Temps to Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "snow will be common across the area" tonight into Thursday as a cold front passes through. "We're not looking at a lot of snow, but the timing of the snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning could create some travel impacts to many areas," the NWS said.
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
