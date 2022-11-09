Chef at Bridgewater in Milwaukee's Harbor District is a believer in ingenuity, not ego

Steve Gustafson’s culinary career has taken him from his roots in Minneapolis to opening hotels and restaurants in Nashville and Louisville.

He took the opportunity to move his family closer to home, landing at the Kimpton Journeyman. He was there a little more than a year when he took the opportunity to be in from the ground up for the Harbor District’s newest restaurant, The Bridgewater Modern Grill, 2011 S. First St., part of Benson’s Restaurant Group with David Marcus.

Overlooking the Kinnickinnic River, the new space opened in October with seating for 255, a riverfront patio, boat slips, and a wine program. Featuring an open kitchen and wood-fired grill, the restaurant’s approach also will be influenced by seasonal and local ingredients. Menus cover everything from small plates with oysters and crab cakes to main dishes including ribeye, trout, rotisserie chicken and its signature Bridgewater burger.

The Bridgewater Modern Grill is open for lunch and dinner 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Gustafson spoke about what inspires him and how fire infuses this new space and menu.

Question: How did you get started cooking?

Answer: My mom was a great cook. She was always cooking and prepping food for the next day. She worked full time. My dad worked full time. I was athletic and probably ate a lot. When I first got out of high school, I wasn’t really a college guy. I went to a community college trying to figure it out. My sister’s husband, he was a chef and worked for Morton’s of Chicago when I met him. I saw his passion for food and the love for the business. We ate at his restaurant and I got the feel for it. Eventually, I walked into a kitchen and said, hey, I’d like to be a prep cook. The chef took me on and I started peeling hundreds of shrimps.

Q: How do your Minnesota roots influence your approach to food?

A: That’s a great question. Growing up, my mom and grandma were great cooks. Being Swedish and Norwegian, sometimes I pull some flavors from there. Minneapolis has a big Swedish and Norwegian community. I think Minnesota food is very honest food, not pretentious and not ego-driven. Minnesota is just true to the roots and true to the product. That’s what I take out of being from Minneapolis. It is very honest and true food we want to eat at the end of the day.

Q: What is your style and approach in the kitchen?

A: It is contemporary. We focus on flavors and being authentic and true to seasonal and driving creativity, not ego-driven.

I’ve worked with a lot of great chefs that let me pursue innovation and my individuality as a cook. Ingenuity is super important in this industry moving forward, that needs to be pushed on the people coming up. If we lose our ingenuity, we aren’t going to push this industry forward as an industry for people to pursue.

Q: What can people expect at Bridgewater? Tell us about the space and what you are excited for people to experience.

A: You get open garage doors, a killer patio, a place where you want to hang out. You can even be sitting on the inside and get the outdoors. It is right on the Kinnickinnic River. You can see the boats going in and out. It has a California casual feel with some greenery. There is nothing stuffy at all, very high ceilings. Not fine dining, more refined dining.

The food, we’re diverse in flavors. You can get tuna tartare with a Japanese twist, to some beef skewers marinated and cooked with harissa, or wood-fired oysters, roasted beets with labneh and dukkah. … Our burger, which is really going to be good, is with Gruyere cheese and roasted shallots, and it is wagyu. I think of it as maybe an ode to French onion soup. This is true food, and we’re always trying to infuse fire.

Q: What was the first thing you had to put on the menu?

A: There wasn’t one specific thing, but obviously we really want to have a killer burger …

My style, I like to cook seasonally. The menu will probably change three to four times a year; day to day, we work with local farmers and run specials. We’re working with Hundred Acre Farm, an indoor hydroponic farm, Vitruvian Farms in Madison, Mushroom Mike. As I research, we’re bringing in new people.

Q: One of the things you have in this new space is an open kitchen. What is the appeal for you as a chef?

A: I love how the customer is able to see what we are doing. We obviously have to be clean, and it is about the show. You’ll smell the wood and the food. I think that’s an added bonus, that heightens your senses when you walk through the door.

Q: One of your specialties is wood-fired cooking. What’s the trick to working with wood and not overpowering your ingredients?

A: Working with a good wood supplier is probably key. We’ll get a wood that is dried for us, so we don’t have to worry about getting any wet wood. We are using oak, which burns great and has a great flavor. Most of the things we’re putting on the grill, it just gets a nice sear, a hint of smoke, and those are the key ingredients. We use Jade grills.

Q: What do you take from the experiences of the last few years and opening a new restaurant now?

A: Opening a new restaurant is always challenging, but opening a new restaurant now is more challenging than in 2017 or 2018. People have left the business or haven’t come back to the business, having found a different career. Chefs around the country, around the world, we need to make this industry great again and make it more appealing for people to get back in the business of creating great food.

Q: What do you say to someone starting out, culinary school or start working in a restaurant kitchen?

A: Culinary school if you have the money, I would do it. You get a good foundation. I don’t think you need four years — do two years. If you can’t, that’s not a big deal. If you’re really interested, go talk to some chefs at a local restaurant you love. Learn from chefs you want to work under. Buy a set of knives, read books, watch shows and do your research. Cook at home. Start that way.

Q: What are some resources you’ve used for recipes and inspiration?

A: Art Culinaire (magazine) is one that teaches you how to dice an onion, as basic and simple as it is, then how to clean a fish, cut a steak, do different classical French dishes. It is just a good read to get to know your five basic sauces, your mother sauces.

Q: Where do we find you on your day off?

A: On my day off, I am usually at home with my family. I have a very big yard in Mequon. I live on an acre of land, so on my day off, I have to care for my lawn. After that, if the little guy isn’t around, we’re still trying to experience Milwaukee since I’m new here. You’ll also find me in my kitchen. I do cook at home.

Fork. Spoon. Life. explores the everyday relationship that local notables (within the food community and without) have with food. To suggest future personalities to profile, email psullivan@gannett.com.