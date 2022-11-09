Read full article on original website
Your boss denied your promotion request. Here's a CEO's simple advice for what to do next
Rejection can be a tough pill to swallow, especially when it comes directly from your boss. Debby Soo, CEO of restaurant reservation service OpenTable, knows the feeling. Like many others, she's received countless "no's" throughout her career before finally landing promotions or new positions, she says. Those rejections have helped...
Mass layoffs at Twitter, Meta and other companies spotlight a little-known U.S. law that protects employees
Soon after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 27, mass layoffs began. On the night of Nov. 3, hundreds of the company's employees were notified via email that they no longer worked there, though some have since been asked to come back, Bloomberg reports. In...
Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried blames himself for FTX's collapse, admits he 'f---ed up'
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted Thursday morning that he is "sorry," admitting that he "f---ed up" and "should have done better." The post comes as the onetime hero of the crypto sector is begging for billions of dollars to stave off bankruptcy. "I also should have been communicating more very recently,"...
Corona beer-maker Constellation dumps dual-class shares to the benefit of investors like us
A case of Constellation Brands Inc. Corona beer sits on a shelf in a cooler during a delivery in Ottawa, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Leaked video: Mark Zuckerberg addresses Meta employees after mass layoff
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees Wednesday afternoon, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff. Here's what Zuckerberg told employees. CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees virtually on Wednesday around 1pm ET, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff.
Read Elon Musk's first email to all Twitter employees: Remote work over, company needs subscriptions to survive downturn
In his first companywide email to Twitter employees, new owner and CEO Elon Musk said he was ending the social network's "work from home forever" policy. Now, according to the email obtained by CNBC, Musk wants employees to be in a Twitter office at least 40 hours a week, and plans to personally approve any alternative arrangements.
Between $1 billion and $2 billion of FTX customer funds have disappeared, SBF had a secret 'back door' to transfer billions: Report
Reuters reports that at least $1 billion worth of customer funds have vanished from the failed crypto exchange. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to the digital asset trading house, Alameda Research. As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX...
Ranking America's Companies, One Data Point at a Time
JUST Capital is an independent non-profit that measures American corporate stakeholder performance across a range of issues and ranks companies accordingly. In this conversation, we'll talk with JUST Capital CEO Martin Whitaker about the firm's latest research and what it tells us about where work is headed.
We're selling some bank shares and buying some more beer stock
We're selling 125 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) at roughly $90.44 each, and buying 45 shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) at roughly $242.25 each. Following Friday's trades, the portfolio will own 1,475 shares of Morgan Stanley, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 4.69% from 5.07%; and 435 shares of Constellation Brands, increasing its weighting to 3.58% from 3.22%
Elon Musk is now working out of Twitter headquarters, thanks employees for long hours
In an email Friday, Musk thanked employees who worked late Thursday alongside him in Twitter's offices and invited them to visit him in person Friday to discuss the company's future. He also said he would be fine with people who are "performing at an exceptional level" staying remote if they...
CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon Speaks with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Thursday, November 10th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/10/goldman-sachs-ceo-says-he-expects-a-reopening-in-capital-markets-next-year.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. JIM CRAMER:...
Wall Street layoffs pick up steam as Citigroup and Barclays cut hundreds of workers
New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022: Cramer likes these stocks on possible inflation peak
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what October's cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Index report means for stocks in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to trim one Big Tech holding, but stay the course in some surging stocks. Jim also lays out a few companies he thinks could perform well even if they are bought at current levels, including one which just received an analyst upgrade.
Keurig Dr Pepper CEO resigns after violating company's code of conduct
Keurig Dr Pepper announced Thursday that CEO Ozan Dokmecioglu agreed to resign after violating the company's code of conduct. The beverage giant said the violations were not related to the company's strategy, operations or financial reporting. Keurig Dr Pepper's board reappointed Bob Gamgort, chairman and former CEO, as chief executive.
A call to action on Home Depot
A call to action with Home Depot. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Brian Stutland.
The global shipping industry is facing a new problem — too many containers
While there was a shortage of containers at the height of the Covid pandemic, the global economy is now facing the opposite problem: too many containers. Traders and shippers say the decline in global consumer demand is not a sign the global economy is normalizing after a frantic post-lockdown consumption rush but a downward shift in consumption appetites.
