Your boss denied your promotion request. Here's a CEO's simple advice for what to do next

Rejection can be a tough pill to swallow, especially when it comes directly from your boss. Debby Soo, CEO of restaurant reservation service OpenTable, knows the feeling. Like many others, she's received countless "no's" throughout her career before finally landing promotions or new positions, she says. Those rejections have helped...
Leaked video: Mark Zuckerberg addresses Meta employees after mass layoff

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees Wednesday afternoon, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff. Here's what Zuckerberg told employees. CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees virtually on Wednesday around 1pm ET, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff.
Ranking America's Companies, One Data Point at a Time

JUST Capital is an independent non-profit that measures American corporate stakeholder performance across a range of issues and ranks companies accordingly. In this conversation, we'll talk with JUST Capital CEO Martin Whitaker about the firm's latest research and what it tells us about where work is headed.
We're selling some bank shares and buying some more beer stock

We're selling 125 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) at roughly $90.44 each, and buying 45 shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) at roughly $242.25 each. Following Friday's trades, the portfolio will own 1,475 shares of Morgan Stanley, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 4.69% from 5.07%; and 435 shares of Constellation Brands, increasing its weighting to 3.58% from 3.22%
CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon Speaks with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Thursday, November 10th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/10/goldman-sachs-ceo-says-he-expects-a-reopening-in-capital-markets-next-year.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. JIM CRAMER:...
Wall Street layoffs pick up steam as Citigroup and Barclays cut hundreds of workers

New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022: Cramer likes these stocks on possible inflation peak

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what October's cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Index report means for stocks in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to trim one Big Tech holding, but stay the course in some surging stocks. Jim also lays out a few companies he thinks could perform well even if they are bought at current levels, including one which just received an analyst upgrade.
Keurig Dr Pepper CEO resigns after violating company's code of conduct

Keurig Dr Pepper announced Thursday that CEO Ozan Dokmecioglu agreed to resign after violating the company's code of conduct. The beverage giant said the violations were not related to the company's strategy, operations or financial reporting. Keurig Dr Pepper's board reappointed Bob Gamgort, chairman and former CEO, as chief executive.
A call to action on Home Depot

A call to action with Home Depot. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Brian Stutland.
The global shipping industry is facing a new problem — too many containers

While there was a shortage of containers at the height of the Covid pandemic, the global economy is now facing the opposite problem: too many containers. Traders and shippers say the decline in global consumer demand is not a sign the global economy is normalizing after a frantic post-lockdown consumption rush but a downward shift in consumption appetites.

