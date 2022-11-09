Incumbent State Treasurer Deb Goldberg has won re-election
BOSTON (WWLP) – Incumbent State Treasurer Deb Goldberg has won re-election. She was challenged by libertarian Cristina Crawford.
There was no republican on the ballot for the first time in decades.
