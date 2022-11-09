Incumbent State Treasurer Deb Goldberg has won re-election

BOSTON - By now you know the headline results of Tuesday's midterm elections. But what about some "hidden" winners and losers? LOSERS Gubernatorial loser Geoff Diehl wasn't the only local Republican to have a tough night. The party's meager ranks in the Legislature took yet another hit, as Democrats won House seats in Essex County and down the Cape that had been held by Republicans. The GOP is now down to just 29 of 160 seats in the House, and a fit-in-a-phone-booth Senate caucus of three. Another loser - hard line anti-crime politics. We saw the ouster of longtime...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO