Incumbent State Treasurer Deb Goldberg has won re-election

By Kayleigh Thomas
BOSTON (WWLP) – Incumbent State Treasurer Deb Goldberg has won re-election. She was challenged by libertarian Cristina Crawford.

Secretary of State Election: William Galvin reelected

There was no republican on the ballot for the first time in decades.

