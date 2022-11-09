Read full article on original website
Crypto giant files for bankruptcy as CEO resigns in a stunning downfall
FTX Group said Friday it has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and that its CEO has resigned, marking a stunning downfall for one of the biggest and most powerful players in the crypto industry. FTX said Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the exchange, will remain to assist...
Crypto Crash: Canadian Retirees Burn Their Fingers in Bitcoin
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Canada's third-largest pension fund, was also an investor in FTX, the popular cryptocurrency exchange that filed for bankruptcy on Friday. The pension fund invested $75 million in FTX International and its U.S. entity, FTX.US, in October 2021. In January, the pension fund made an additional investment of $20 million in FTX.US.
Ulta Unveils Plan for Big In-Store Changes
As 2022 draws to a close, many retail stores are facing big changes as the retail sector returns to a new normal for sales. The pandemic saw a significant buying boom for many companies, particularly those who do a lot of business through online storefronts. Stimulus checks, money saved on travel, and the shutdown of every event from after-work happy hours to major festivals put extra money into a lot of pockets. Now, major stores are readjusting and trying to find new ways to create momentum.
A day of chaos brings Twitter closer to the brink
Two weeks after Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter, the future of the company has never looked less certain. In the past week alone, one of the world's most influential social networks has laid off half its workforce; alienated powerful advertisers; blown up key aspects of its product, then repeatedly launched and un-launched other features aimed at compensating for it; and witnessed an exodus of senior executives.
Musk's Twitter may have already violated its latest FTC consent order, legal experts say
Just two weeks into Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter, the company may have already violated its consent agreement with the Federal Trade Commission, legal experts said. If proven, a violation could ultimately lead to significant personal liability for Musk, escalating the risks he faces as he stumbles through a morass of business and content moderation headaches, most of which have been self-inflicted.
