Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
Fuel Pump Fire Halts Flight at DFW International AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
papercitymag.com
Rare Baby Gorilla Born at Fort Worth Zoo — and the Party’s Just Getting Started
Fort Worth Zoo's newest animal is a Western lowland gorilla. The Fort Worth Zoo was founded in 1909. Only one lion, an alligator, a coyote, a peacock, two bear cubs, and a few rabbits were on display when it first opened. The zoo continued to grow over the intervening years ― managed by the City of Fort Worth up until 1991. That’s when the Fort Worth Zoological Association (FWZA) took the reins and over the past 30 years, the North Texas zoo has become an award-winning research and conservation hub. It’s a showplace on par with the best zoos in the country, if not the world.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Zoo Welcomes Newborn Western Lowland Gorilla
These Dallas women do bucket lists for animals that are nearing the end of their lives
A lot of people jump at the chance to adopt a brand-new puppy, but what about those animals who have been left behind?
These Dallas eateries have the best ice cream sundaes around town: Yelp
We all know one of the best songs from our childhood when the ice cream was rolling by, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." Ah, the memories.
Vintage fashion is making a comeback! Here are some vintage looks you can get from Galleria Dallas
No matter which decade fits your vibe, take inspiration from decades past with these looks from Galleria Dallas.
Catch A Movie For $5 On Tuesdays At These East Texas Theatres
Holly Jolly! Inside Texas's Largest Christmas Decoration Store. Decorator's Warehouse has just about EVERY Christmas holiday decoration you could possibly need and its located in the DFW Metroplex. You Could Find the Perfect Look for a Whataburger Fan this Christmas. The Whatastore is full of clothes, collectables and even Christmas...
Star of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' speaks to students in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to be one of Marvels biggest block busters. On Thursday, a group of lucky students at Young Men's Leadership Academy got to meet one of the stars of the film, Jarrell "Pyro" Johnson. "It's like a once in a lifetime opportunity," David Hernandez said. "It was really motivational," Josh Omboga said. The movie's impact goes well beyond the box office. Black Panther is about a black superhero set in Africa. Johnson plays a Jabari Warrior. He spoke to students about the film but also touched on the importance of believing in themselves. "You guys will go a long way, but you just have to believe because whatever you believe… you can really achieve it," Johnson said. Johnson has been in several films but says participating in black panther is most special because of its groundbreaking celebration of black culture. "I always thought nothing was possible but when I saw black panther…I was like it's possible for me to be great," Johnson said. The sequel officially hits theaters Friday.
DNA test brings together father and son and creates an extended family willing to help bring a veteran home
FORNEY, Texas — DNA test kits are powerful things. They can reunite long-lost biological families, and they can tear apart other biological families who might have preferred that their long-lost secrets remain hidden. But in Forney early last month, the DNA journey ended with an even bigger family of...
New to North Texas? At this restaurant, they take care of your dog while you relax and eat
Alright if you're at work all day and then you want to head out at night, you might feel a little guilty about leaving the pet behind. Well, luckily for you, there is a place in North Texas where you can still take man's best friend.
Dog adoptions temporarily suspended at North Texas adoption center due to virus exposure
KAUFMAN, Texas — Out of an abundance of caution, dog adoptions at the Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center have been suspended until further notice due to an exposure to the distemper virus. Distemper is a highly contagious viral disease that impacts dogs, as well as other animals such as...
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
fortworthreport.org
Tickets on sale for internationally acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, running Nov. 18 through Jan. 8
Following sold-out runs in the world’s largest cities including London, Melbourne, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the internationally acclaimed Lightscape will make its North Texas debut at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Nov. 18 and run on select nights through Jan. 8, 2023. Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Lightscape at the 120-acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden.
Finding an East Dallas Home With a Pool is Easier Than You Think
If the pandemic taught us Dallasites anything, it’s the importance of having access to water in the summer. Pool memberships, trips to more temperate climates, and bids for backyard pools (especially East Dallas homes with a pool) were the name of the game as North Texas residents tried to escape the heat while not getting within breathing distance of anyone else.
macaronikid.com
Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village
Is coming back to Dallas at at Fair Park with a new entrance close to parking! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - The Mischievous Elf. Guests will stroll...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Surveillance Video Captures Break-In at Family-Owned Tattoo Business in Grand Prairie
The owners of a Grand Prairie tattoo shop hope surveillance video will help catch three thieves who broke into the shop early Monday morning, took expensive equipment and vandalized the place. The video shows a 4-door black pickup backing up to Good Pain Tattoos in the 100 block of Northeast...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Tattoo Shop Break-In Linked to Others in Dallas, Mesquite
Police in Dallas, Mesquite and Grand Prairie are working together to solve a crime spree by two men and one woman driving a high-dollar stolen pickup. It started when NBC 5 aired a story Thursday night about a break-in at a Grand Prairie tattoo shop early Monday morning. Surveillance video showed the three thieves pulling up in a black pickup truck.
All You Need To Check Out At This Texas Grocery Story Is… Your Hand?
Palm-reading checkout is making its way to the Lone Star State.
advocatemag.com
Now open: Bad Chicken
Bad Chicken is now open on Luther Lane, but you’d better go try their wings fast, because the building housing the restaurant will be demolished in nine months. Two new high-rises, designed for retail, residential and hotel usage, are coming soon to Preston Center. After the restaurant’s lease expires, the building it’s in will be bulldozed for the development. Until then, Bad Chicken will be serving wings, nuggets, cauliflower wings and desserts. The wings and nuggets are smoked before they are fried, making them extra flavorful, and the dessert menu is extensive, including decadent treats like crème brûlée and fried cream cheese egg rolls.
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location: Free event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities
The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting November 13 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
