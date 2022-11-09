ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Rare Baby Gorilla Born at Fort Worth Zoo — and the Party’s Just Getting Started

Fort Worth Zoo's newest animal is a Western lowland gorilla. The Fort Worth Zoo was founded in 1909. Only one lion, an alligator, a coyote, a peacock, two bear cubs, and a few rabbits were on display when it first opened. The zoo continued to grow over the intervening years ― managed by the City of Fort Worth up until 1991. That’s when the Fort Worth Zoological Association (FWZA) took the reins and over the past 30 years, the North Texas zoo has become an award-winning research and conservation hub. It’s a showplace on par with the best zoos in the country, if not the world.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Zoo Welcomes Newborn Western Lowland Gorilla

The Fort Worth Zoo has announced the zoo’s second-ever birth of a Western lowland gorilla, born on Nov. 6 to the parents Gracie and Elmo. The ape has yet to be named and is staying close to his mother as he meets other troop members and gets acclimated to his surroundings in the Zoo’s World of Primates habitat. The zoo says the pair continues to bond but is also fully integrated into the troop, mimicking family dynamics in the wild.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Zoo announces birth of western lowland gorilla baby

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Zoo has announced its second-ever birth of a western lowland gorilla. The male primate was born early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, to parents Gracie and Elmo.  The yet-to-be-named ape is staying close to his mother as he meets other troop members and gets acclimated to his surroundings in the Zoo's World of Primates habitat. The pair continues to bond but are also fully integrated into the troop, mimicking family dynamics in the wild. Zoo officials said visitors can see him in both indoor or outdoor areas of the habitat at various times during the day,...
FORT WORTH, TX
101.5 KNUE

Catch A Movie For $5 On Tuesdays At These East Texas Theatres

Holly Jolly! Inside Texas's Largest Christmas Decoration Store. Decorator's Warehouse has just about EVERY Christmas holiday decoration you could possibly need and its located in the DFW Metroplex. You Could Find the Perfect Look for a Whataburger Fan this Christmas. The Whatastore is full of clothes, collectables and even Christmas...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Star of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' speaks to students in Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to be one of Marvels biggest block busters. On Thursday, a group of lucky students at Young Men's Leadership Academy got to meet one of the stars of the film, Jarrell "Pyro" Johnson.  "It's like a once in a lifetime opportunity," David Hernandez said.  "It was really motivational," Josh Omboga said.  The movie's impact goes well beyond the box office. Black Panther is about a black superhero set in Africa. Johnson plays a Jabari Warrior. He spoke to students about the film but also touched on the importance of believing in themselves. "You guys will go a long way, but you just have to believe because whatever you believe… you can really achieve it," Johnson said.  Johnson has been in several films but says participating in black panther is most special because of its groundbreaking celebration of black culture. "I always thought nothing was possible but when I saw black panther…I was like it's possible for me to be great," Johnson said. The sequel officially hits theaters Friday.   
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Tickets on sale for internationally acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, running Nov. 18 through Jan. 8

Following sold-out runs in the world’s largest cities including London, Melbourne, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the internationally acclaimed Lightscape will make its North Texas debut at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Nov. 18 and run on select nights through Jan. 8, 2023. Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Lightscape at the 120-acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

Finding an East Dallas Home With a Pool is Easier Than You Think

If the pandemic taught us Dallasites anything, it’s the importance of having access to water in the summer. Pool memberships, trips to more temperate climates, and bids for backyard pools (especially East Dallas homes with a pool) were the name of the game as North Texas residents tried to escape the heat while not getting within breathing distance of anyone else.
DALLAS, TX
macaronikid.com

Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village

Is coming back to Dallas at at Fair Park with a new entrance close to parking! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - The Mischievous Elf. Guests will stroll...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grand Prairie Tattoo Shop Break-In Linked to Others in Dallas, Mesquite

Police in Dallas, Mesquite and Grand Prairie are working together to solve a crime spree by two men and one woman driving a high-dollar stolen pickup. It started when NBC 5 aired a story Thursday night about a break-in at a Grand Prairie tattoo shop early Monday morning. Surveillance video showed the three thieves pulling up in a black pickup truck.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Now open: Bad Chicken

Bad Chicken is now open on Luther Lane, but you’d better go try their wings fast, because the building housing the restaurant will be demolished in nine months. Two new high-rises, designed for retail, residential and hotel usage, are coming soon to Preston Center. After the restaurant’s lease expires, the building it’s in will be bulldozed for the development. Until then, Bad Chicken will be serving wings, nuggets, cauliflower wings and desserts. The wings and nuggets are smoked before they are fried, making them extra flavorful, and the dessert menu is extensive, including decadent treats like crème brûlée and fried cream cheese egg rolls.
DALLAS, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location: Free event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities

The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting November 13 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy