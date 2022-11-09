ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, AR

THV11

Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
POPE COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Election results: Arkansas jail expansions

ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

One race develops in Marion Co. mid-term election

Marion County’s mid-term election results were highlighted by the mayor’s race for the City of Bull Shoals.Incumbent David Nixon will face Michael Savu in a runoff election to keep his seat in 2023. Nixon received 349 votes or 40.9%, while Savu received 351 votes or 41%. Challenger Ed Martin received 147 votes or 17.5%.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Greene County Democrats flip a third Missouri House district in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Democrats flipped a third Missouri House district, turning the area purple. The flip follows Stephanie Hein’s win after narrowly defeating incumbent Craig Fishel for House District 136. It is the second race in the Springfield-area district to flip Democratic over the last two election cycles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Linda Lee Chatman, 75, Mountain Home (Conner)

Linda Lee Chatman, 75, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Mountain Home. She was born on November 9, 1947, in Neelyville, Missouri to Frank and Wanda (Carter) Chatman. She was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Good Samaritan Society. She is survived...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KYTV

Lawsuit arises over Harrison, Ark. "gambling house"

HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Elizabeth ‘Tracie’ Redmond, 54, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Elizabeth “Tracie” Redmond of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 54. She was born January 19, 1968, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She married Michael Redmond on May 21, 1992, in Mountain Home and spent 30 wonderful years together. Tracie worked as a unit secretary for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 15 years and retired in 2005. Upon retirement, Tracie and her husband loved to go bass fishing together on the local lakes. They were best fishin’ buddies. Tracie also enjoyed taking care of her flower beds.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Gassville City Hall closed Friday

Gassville City Hall will be closed Friday in observance of the Veteran’s Day holiday. Mayor Jeff Braim says city hall will reopen Monday for the regular business hours of 8 to 4:30. For police or fire emergencies, call 911. For other city related items call 870-421-7723.
GASSVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Sunday alcohol sales pass in Bentonville and Rogers

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays, according to recent polling numbers. According to Benton County election results, in Rogers over 70% voted for alcohol sales on Sundays. In Bentonville, 74% of voters were in favor. The Keep...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KTTS

Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues

(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
NIXA, MO
KTLO

Local veteran receives honorary diploma at MHHS veterans ceremony

The annual ‘Freedom Is Not Free’ Veterans Ceremony was held Thursday at Mountain Home High School Career Academies. During the ceremony, Charles Milling received his honorary diploma from MHHS. According to the Mountain Home Public Schools Facebook page, Milling was unable to complete his education due to service...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

3 boil orders lifted; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect

Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. A boil water order has been lifted for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area included Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
ARKANSAS STATE

